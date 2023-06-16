Victor Robles injects excitement, but Nationals stumble against Marlins

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was a sleepy afternoon in the Washington Nationals’ clubhouse, seeing that they landed back from Houston around 4 a.m. Friday, seeing that they played (and won) Thursday night against the Astros at Minute Maid Park. Manager Dave Martinez walked around with a blue Sharpie wedged in the side of his hat, threatening — through a grin — to put a sticky note on anyone’s locker who showed up after 4:30 p.m., when the team would typically be taking batting practice.

The alleged fine was $100. In the end, no one was hit with it, though a few players were late to the late call time. But in the middle of a quiet, lazy wait for the 68th game of the year, a well-rested burst of energy joined the mix.

Victor Robles arrived from Rochester, from his rehab stint with the Class-AAA Red Wings, and shouted in Spanish by his locker. He wore all pink for the occasion. He greeted each of his teammates with a swinging handshake. Then, before their series opener with the Miami Marlins, the Nationals optioned Alex Call to Rochester and activated their everyday center fielder, batting Robles eighth between Dominic Smith and CJ Abrams.

Those vibes ultimately preceded a 6-5 loss to the Marlins, who improved to 4-0 against the Nationals in 2023. Luis Arráez, leading the National League with a .390 average, beat Nationals starter Trevor Williams for a single in the first, two-run homer in the second and an RBI single in the fourth, then added two more singles.

Washington’s offense had evened the game behind Jeimer Candelario, Joey Meneses, Abrams and Lane Thomas, who smacked an RBI double and his team-leading 10th homer of the year. But the Marlins went ahead on an odd play in the eighth, when Abrams couldn’t cleanly field a soft grounder up the middle, then skipped an offline throw that catcher Keibert Ruiz couldn’t handle, allowing Yuli Gurriel to score when Ruiz fumbled it while trying to apply a tag that would have otherwise ended the inning and preserved a tie.

Carl Edwards Jr. was hooked with the loss despite getting a groundball that, at the very least, would have loaded the bases with two outs and set up a matchup with nine-hole hitter Jonathan Davis. Five pitches after Gurriel slid in safely, Davis bounced out to Abrams, who made that routine play to end the threat.

Robles finished 1 for 4 with two strikeouts and a single. Beyond one night, his return from back spasms was welcomed for a couple of reasons: Following three rough years, Robles had started the season with a .748 OPS in 107 plate appearances, a notable step in the right direction. In 14 plate appearances with Rochester, he collected five hits and crushed two homers. And in his absence, the Nationals had gotten little at the plate from Call, who heads to the minors with the second-lowest OPS among qualified hitters at .590.

With Call, Smith and Abrams, the Nationals had three regular players in MLB’s bottom 25 in OPS. Now they have two. After Call left Martinez’s office Friday, he passed Robles and the two hugged. Once Robles was healthy again, the team demoted Call instead of Stone Garrett, a 27-year-old with solid power numbers against lefties. So Call, 28, sat at his locker to gather his thoughts. He heard Robles greeting guys in the weight room, some yelling and a couple loud high-fives, and smiled lightly. As always, there were only 26 spots to go around.

“Toward the end there I think he was starting to press a little bit, trying to get hits,” Martinez said of Call, who came to Washington as a waiver claim last August. “I think this will kind of reset him a bit and hopefully get him going again, and then we’ll see what transpires here. You know we still got a lot of baseball left. I’m sure down the road we’ll probably need Alex again.”

Robles and Call aside, the Nationals couldn’t solve Arráez on Friday and paid. The second baseman entered with a .378 average and raised it 12 points in his five plate appearances. Showing his versatility, Arráez collected hits on a low fastball, an inside fastball, a high-and-outside fastball, a low curve from Mason Thompson and Chad Kuhl’s low-and-in slider. Unlike his first three at-bats, his final did not generate at least one run. But the Marlins (39-31) went up anyway to maintain their hold on second place in the NL East.

The Nationals (27-41) had their shot after Candelario cracked his third double with one out in the seventh. But lefty reliever Andrew Nardi struck out Meneses and Garrett, who pinch-hit for Dickerson to gain the platoon advantage. In the next half inning, Edwards walked Gurriel with one out, and Joey Wendle followed with a single. A batter later, Garrett Cooper, pinch-hitting for catcher Jacob Stallings, rolled a grounder up the middle and Abrams could only knock it down.

Even if he caught it cleanly, he may not have had a play to get Cooper at first. But if he caught it cleanly, then Gurriel isn’t sent home from third. And if Abrams waited a beat to make a stronger throw, not skipping it three times, then maybe he doesn’t force Ruiz to slide toward home plate to make a catch. And if Ruiz was able to catch it, then maybe he tags out Gurriel and the Nationals find it deep within themselves to push one more run across.

And then maybe they would have beaten the Marlins. As it stands, they have not done that this season. They will have another chance Saturday.

