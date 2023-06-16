Wake Forest’s 1955 College World Series run sparked religious fervor, protest

Listen 7 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The top-ranked Wake Forest baseball team is scheduled to play Stanford on Saturday at the College World Series in Omaha, marking the North Carolina school’s first appearance in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament since it won the national title in 1955. Should bad weather postpone the Demon Deacons’ opener, a potential game on Sunday’s scheduled off day wouldn’t spark the controversy that erupted when Wake Forest took the field on the Sabbath 68 years ago and overcame several additional obstacles en route to the championship.

The 1955 Demon Deacons, led by fifth-year coach Taylor Sanford, won the ACC title before defeating Rollins College and West Virginia University in the District 3 playoffs to clinch their second appearance in the ninth annual College World Series. Wake Forest finished runner-up to Texas in 1949.

Nothing in Omaha would come easily for Sanford’s squad. Lightning storms forced the team’s plane to take a circuitous rout to Nebraska, and by the time the Demon Deacons arrived on Thursday night, five hours later than expected, they had missed a much-anticipated steak dinner. Wake Forest’s ace, three-sport standout Lowell “Lefty” Davis, didn’t travel with the team because he was enrolled in summer classes and in danger of being ruled ineligible for the basketball season if he didn’t improve his grades. School officials agreed to allow Davis to take a later flight to Omaha for the weekend, provided he was back in time for class on Monday.

Sophomore right-hander Jack McGinley started Wake Forest’s Friday morning opener against Colgate. The Demon Deacons managed only two hits, but prevailed, 1-0 behind McGinley’s four-hitter in a game that featured an hour-long hail and rain delay in the sixth inning. The College World Series wouldn’t invest in an infield tarp until 1965.

Rain postponed all of Saturday’s scheduled games, pushing Wake Forest’s second game against Colorado State College, which stunned favored Southern California, 2-1, in its opener, to Sunday night. The news that Wake Forest, which was founded by the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina as the Wake Forest Manual Labor Institute in 1834, would play on Sunday was not well received by religious leaders back home.

According to the Durham Sun, Rev. Dennis Hockaday, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Durham, devoted part of his Sunday sermon to the issue. While Hockaday acknowledged that there were “worse things” one could do on Sunday than play baseball, he suggested that the members of his congregation follow his lead and send telegrams to Wake Forest’s president, Dr. Harold Tribble, in protest.

“We trust the newspaper report that the college baseball team will play on this Lord’s Day is in error,” Hockaday’s own telegram to Tribble read. “This action would be against the principles of all the Baptist churches which support the college. This action by our college will weaken our witness in the communities we serve. We know we can count on you to take appropriate action. Forfeit of the game is preferable to forfeit of the principles of Christianity.”

Wake Forest is back at the MCWS for the first time since 1955. But just how different was life way back then? #MCWS x @WakeBaseball pic.twitter.com/XzjwQNsgAd — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 13, 2023

Tribble, who was attending the graduation exercises of the Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest College in Winston-Salem, confirmed that his office had received a number of telegrams.

“It was too late for me to do anything about it, officially,” Tribble told the Sun. “If I had known about this Sunday game, I would never have given permission for it to be played.”

“It’s a regrettable incident — for the players, the schools and the Baptists,” Hockaday said.

Any attempts by Tribble to stop the Demon Deacons from playing on Sunday might have proved futile.

“We were going to play, and nobody was going to tell us anything different,” McGinley told the Winston-Salem Journal last month.

Davis made the most of his brief stay in Omaha and his only start in the College World Series, allowing four hits in a 10-0 win over Colorado State College before returning to summer school. Cleanup hitter Tommy Cole, who hit a team-leading seven home runs in 1955, was injured in the win.

“I’m pretty sure [Wake Forest athletic director Jim] Weaver didn’t let the president know we were playing on Sunday, but it was good that we won,” catcher Linwood Holt told the Journal.

Wake Forest suffered its first loss of the tournament, a 9-0 defeat to Western Michigan, the next day. The Demon Deacons responded with a 10-7 win over the Broncos. Sophomore pitcher Johnny Stokoe pitched brilliantly in a 2-0 win over Oklahoma A&M to advance Wake Forest to a winner-take-all game against Western Michigan.

Back in North Carolina, controversy lingered. Before the championship game, Durham attorney R. Bruce White criticized Tribble’s leadership.

“I do not raise the question of whether it is right or wrong to engage in an athletic contest on Sunday,” he told the Sun. “I do emphatically raise the question of what kind of president we have who does not know what the college’s representative team is doing?”

White, perhaps speaking for all Demon Deacons fans, also wondered why the school refused to fly Davis, the team’s ace, to Omaha for the final game.

“It seems to me that arrangements could be made for him to make up his classes at night for the time lost, especially with the collegiate baseball championship at stake,” White said. “Lefty’s presence there tonight could be the difference between winning and losing the championship, in my opinion.”

Bill Walsh, a right-hander who missed most of the season with an arm injury, started the deciding game, but lasted only three innings. Wake Forest, which trailed 6-3 after four innings, tied the game with a three-run fifth. Luke McKeel scored the go-ahead run in the Demon Deacons’ 7-6 triumph on Holt’s two-out single in the top of the eighth. McGinley, working on short rest, pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief to earn his third win of the tournament.

“It’s the happiest moment of my life,” Sanford told reporters afterward. “No coach ever had a greater bunch of boys. They are the greatest group of kids I’ve ever coached and I’m proud of them. They fought hard and deserved to win.”

A crowd of about 500, including Tribble and Davis, greeted the team at Raleigh-Durham Airport upon its return.

“Wake Forest’s triumph in the 1955 NCAA College Baseball World Series becomes all the more remarkable when you consider the problems the battlin’ Baptists had to overcome on their way to the first national team championship ever won by a collegiate athletic squad from North Carolina,” Jack Horner of the Durham Herald-Sun wrote the next day. “It’s doubtful if any team ever faced as many handicaps in winning a national title. … In short, the Taylor Sanford-coached Deacons had the heart, the guts and the will to win. And they didn’t let anything stop them.”

Sanford resigned in January 1956, citing a “feeling of insecurity” over his position. Despite returning most of its roster, Wake Forest finished fourth in the ACC.

In 1958, BYU, which is owned and operated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, qualified for the College World Series for the first time, but forfeited its spot because of its no-Sunday-play policy. In 1963, the NCAA adopted the “BYU Rule,” which allowed it to adjust championship schedules to accommodate schools opposed to Sunday competitions. By the 1970s, Wake Forest was playing a few games a year on Sundays. The Baptist State Convention of North Carolina voted to sever formal ties with the school in 1986.

1949

1955

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 pic.twitter.com/vhgXfHjb9s — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) June 12, 2023

