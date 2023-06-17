West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins arrested for DUI in Pittsburgh

Listen 2 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday night in Pittsburgh. Per the city’s police blotter, Huggins, 69, failed standard field sobriety tests and was placed into custody without incident. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Huggins, who reportedly registered a 0.21 percent blood alcohol level upon receiving a breath test, was released from custody and will appear for a preliminary hearing at a later date, the police blotter said. Huggins had been previously convicted of drunken driving in June of 2004, then as the head coach at Cincinnati.

West Virginia’s athletic department released a statement Saturday morning.

“West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the City of Pittsburgh,” the statement read. “We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete.”

According to the police blotter, Pittsburgh police observed Huggins’ blocking traffic in the middle of the road, with the side door of his SUV open and a flat and shredded tire.

“Officers directed the male driver on how best to move off the road so they could help with the flat tire. When they observed him having difficulty maneuvering the SUV to allow vehicles to pass, they activated their lights to pull him over. Upon questioning, officers had strong suspicion to believe the male was intoxicated.”

The arrest marked the latest incident involving Huggins, who has been the coach at West Virginia for 16 seasons. Last month, while appearing on a Cincinnati radio station, Huggins twice used a homophobic slur while recalling a rivalry game between Xavier University and the Bearcats, who he coached from 1989-2005. Huggins later apologized, and was suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season and assigned to complete sensitivity training. He and the school also agreed to a $1 million reduction to his annual salary.

Huggins has a career record of 935-414 (. 693) as a head coach, which includes three seasons at NAIA Walsh University, five seasons at Akron, one at Kansas State, and his time with Cincinnati and West Virginia, across 41 seasons. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in Sept. 2022.

