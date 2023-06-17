Shorthanded D.C. United gets burned by stunning goal in home defeat

Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Outnumbered and down its defensive anchor, D.C. United asserted itself well following Steven Birnbaum’s first-half red card against Real Salt Lake on Saturday night at Audi Field. As the home team pushed players forward, moved the ball crisply and eyed the opposing goal, it didn’t seem dismayed by its disadvantage. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Then came one swing of Pablo Ruiz’s left foot.

Collecting the ball in his own half in the 41st minute, the Salt Lake midfielder looked up and detected United goalkeeper Tyler Miller off his line. Dreaming up an audacious effort, Ruiz launched a shot from past midfield and watched as it soared over the lunging Miller for a goal of the year candidate — and the opening tally of Salt Lake’s 2-1 win.

Shorthanded United recovered to put up a frenetic fight in the second half, with Chris Durkin quickly halving the deficit in the 53rd minute after Danny Musovski had doubled the visitors’ lead in the 51st. But D.C. ultimately dropped its second in a row and fell to 6-8-5 entering next Saturday’s visit from first-place FC Cincinnati. Salt Lake, which had won just two of its past nine league matches, improved to 6-7-5.

United’s Wayne Rooney has coached Miller all season to stray from his net, a risky but typically effective tactic that allows the goalkeeper to charge out and shut down the opposing attack. A week after Miller was burned on the opening goal in a 3-1 loss at Atlanta, the strategy backfired again on Ruiz’s strike.

The tally came 15 minutes after Birnbaum was tossed. Musovski chased down a promising through ball, Birnbaum hauled the striker to the turf, and referee Malik Badawi showed the United captain a red card for denying an obvious scoring opportunity. Although Miller seemed close enough to the play to have intercepted the pass — creating an argument for the red card to be rescinded — the video assistant referee did not recommend a review.

Musovski wasn’t done causing problems for United. In the 51st minute, he beat Brendan Hines-Ike to the near post and stabbed home Andrés Gómez’s low cross to put Salt Lake up by two.

United responded two minutes later, when Durkin rifled Ruan’s setup past Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath. The strike gave United hope of an unlikely comeback, and D.C. defender Derrick Williams’s goal-line clearance in the 58th minute further livened the home crowd.

An 86th-minute penalty appeal also provided a jolt: D.C. substitute Kristian Fletcher looked to Badawi after contact from Salt Lake’s Brayan Vera but was denied. And Lewis O’Brien nearly sent Audi Field into hysteria when his long-range stoppage-time shot buzzed just wide.

Here’s what else to know about United’s loss:

Dájome, Hines-Ike start

Rooney gave forward Cristian Dájome and Hines-Ike their first starts of the season as two of five changes from the lineup that fell at Atlanta United last weekend. Dájome joined United in an April trade from the Vancouver Whitecaps, and Hines-Ike had logged just one minute in MLS play since undergoing foot surgery in August.

Midfielder Russell Canouse returned to the lineup for the first time since suffering a head injury in a loss at Toronto on May 27. He missed several minutes in the first half with a gash on his face, then returned after receiving sideline treatment before coming off after halftime.

Duo play in Euro qualifiers

United was without forward Taxi Fountas and defender-midfielder Victor Pálsson because of national team call-ups in European Championship qualifying.

Fountas logged 19 minutes off the bench as Greece earned a 2-1 win over visiting Ireland on Friday. Pálsson went the full 90 minutes in Iceland’s 2-1 home loss to Slovakia on Saturday.

Zamudio loaned out

United loaned third-string goalkeeper Luis Zamudio to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds of the second-tier USL Championship through July 17. Zamudio, 24, has yet to appear for United since signing in October following a season with affiliate Loudoun United.

