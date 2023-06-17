Irad Ortiz Jr. rides 5 winners on Belmont card

Three of Ortiz Jr.’s winners are trained by Chad Brown, including Goodnight Olive who won by a neck in the Bed o’ Roses. He also won the first and eighth races for the trainer.

NEW YORK — Irad Ortiz Jr. rode five winners at Belmont Park on Saturday, including in the $200,000 Bed o’ Roses.

Ortiz Jr. won the second for Kelly Breen and the fifth for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher.

Ortiz Jr., a four-time Eclipse Award-winning rider, is nearing 200 wins this year, including 25 wins in graded stakes races. He leads the jockeys’ standings at the spring-summer meet with 43 victories.

“It’s a lot of hard work,” he said. “All I do right now is work and go home and rest and come back and ride again. I feel blessed to be in this position.”