Ja Morant’s harshest punishment will outlast his suspension

Perspective by
Columnist
June 17, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
Ja Morant will miss the first 25 games of the upcoming NBA season. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
6 min

Ja Morant has made one prudent decision during his gun-brandishing, rep-tarnishing backslide: He saved the foolishness for his own time. Better to be reckless on Instagram with your buddies than at a team facility. That’s the only thing that prevented the NBA hammer from swinging with full force at the troubled star.

Given his run of atrocious judgment, the smidgen of common sense can be his participation trophy. Congratulations, Ja: You were just good enough to avoid a suspension lasting a half season or longer.

On Friday, the NBA settled on a 25-game punishment for Morant after investigating his second gun-waving incident of the year. Some pundits had speculated over the past month about harsher discipline, but this is not a light penalty. Morant will be unavailable for nearly one-third of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 82 games next season. He will forfeit about $7.6 million of his $33.5 million salary. And he will have to do work — real work this time — on himself, because NBA Commissioner Adam Silver alluded to an unspecified program Morant must complete to be reinstated.

All in all, the discipline is both fair and appropriately stiff. Clearly, Morant learned nothing from an eight-game suspension late last season after he streamed a video of himself on Instagram Live flashing a gun inside a Colorado strip club. He finessed that situation with effective, textbook disingenuous contrition, entering a short counseling program in Florida, doing a safe and unrevealing interview with ESPN’s Jalen Rose and telling Silver what he wanted to hear during a meeting.

Two months later, Morant was bopping in a car seat with what appeared to be a gun. He embarrassed Silver, the Grizzlies and the league. He rendered himself an unreliable endorser for his corporate sponsors. He complicated his relationship with fans attracted to his flashy, acrobatic style of play.

This should be rock bottom for Morant, but we’ve been too busy pondering his ceiling to know for certain. The troubling thing is that, for all that Morant has cost himself in the last three months, his problems could be much worse. He skirted criminal and NBA repercussions for numerous incidents of alleged violence and threatening behavior off the court, which The Post has detailed. The public shame must be difficult for him to stomach. However, it’s a wrist slap compared to thorough accountability for all he has done wrong over the past year.

There has been neither sufficient evidence nor desire to make Morant pay for all his sins. Celebrity culture is an infection, not a phenomenon. It ensures people will always enable the worship of false gods at the expense of humanity. As soon as he burst from unknown to marketable franchise player, the vision of who Morant could be mattered more than understanding who he actually is. The South Carolina native was treated as if he turned from a sapling to a full-grown palmetto tree overnight.

But his story isn’t so wonderful, and the first warnings arrived months ago. If Morant weren’t an unashamed, gun-dancing nitwit on social media, his stardom would protect him from scrutiny. He could portray himself as a victim whenever there was smoke. That is what his agent tried to do in the beginning, when Morant’s problems were limited to discarded police reports. Then Morant began starring in cellphone videos.

They’re called smartphones, but they don’t stop people from making stupid decisions for the world to see. Morant is only starting to learn there are limits to superstar privilege.

“For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time,” Silver said in a statement. “Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

Morant is good at apologizing; he has had plenty of practice recently. His rehearsed lines and ghostwritten words carry little meaning, though.

“I’m sorry for the harm I’ve done,” Morant said in his latest statement. “To the kids who look up to me, I’m sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I’m going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I’m going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I’m going to make it up to you, I promise.”

As he concluded, Morant made one final vow: “I hope you’ll give me the chance to prove to you over time I’m a better man than what I’ve been showing you.”

Ja Morant is one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, with a new signature Nike shoe, a top-selling jersey and a deal as the face of Coca-Cola’s sports drink, Powerade. But off the court, allegations of assault and threatening behavior — which Morant denies — have drawn increasing scrutiny. Here’s a timeline of controversies.
July 22, 2022
Givon Busby is working at a shoe store in a Memphis mall when Morant’s mother gets angry with him and says she will call her son. Busby alleges that Morant and eight or nine friends showed up and threatened him as he hid in a backroom, with Morant saying he would wait until Busby got off work. Busby later files a police report.
July 22, 2022
The head of security at the same Memphis mall alleges that Morant threatened him during an altercation in the mall’s parking lot after he left the shoe store. The guard also alleges that a friend of Morant’s assaulted him by shoving him in the head. The guard files a police report. No arrests are made.
July 26, 2022
Joshua Holloway, 17, files a police report alleging Morant and a friend repeatedly punched him in the head and knocked him to the ground during a basketball game at Morant’s home. Morant claims self-defense. Prosecutors decline to file charges. Holloway is suing for damages.
Sept. 22, 2022
Morant, his family and others storm into a high school volleyball game after a fight involving Morant’s sister and another teenager, according to a police report. Students say an associate of Morant threatened them. One parent tells police she wants to press charges against Morant and his mother. No adults are charged.
Jan. 29, 2023
A friend of Morant gets into an argument during a game against the Indiana Pacers and is shown off the court. Later, Pacers employees say a laser is pointed at them (some believe it’s from a gun) from a car containing Morant and others. An NBA investigation finds no evidence of a gun. Morant later says his friend was banned from home games for a year.
March 4, 2023
After a Grizzlies loss to the Denver Nuggets on March 3, Morant goes live on Instagram, where he briefly appears to hold up a gun to the camera while rapping and dancing at a Colorado nightclub. Morant later apologizes. The NBA investigates and ultimately suspends him for eight games without pay.
May 14, 2023
Following the end of the Grizzlies’ season, Morant, seated in a moving car, flashes an object that appears to be a gun during an Instagram Live video broadcast by a friend. The next day, the Grizzlies announce he has been suspended from all team activities pending an NBA review. The NBA begins an investigation.
June 16, 2023
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces Morant has been suspended for 25 games after a league investigation. In a statement, Silver calls Morant’s behavior “alarming and disconcerting.”
Morant apologizes to the NBA, his teammates, fans and sponsors in a statement, saying he would spend the offseason working on his “mental health and decisionmaking.”

Morant knows his actions over a long period of time will determine whether he can be trusted. That should take the rest of his career, which means the gullible and the fanatic enablers among us need to shut up and make Morant earn his back his stature.

Morant has missed at least 21 games in each of the last two seasons, and the Grizzlies still have earned back-to-back No. 2 seeds in the Western Conference. The greater concern is whether Morant will return as a rehabilitated star with the right mind-set.

Assuming the 2023-2024 NBA schedule follows convention, Morant could be eligible to return in early-to-mid December. He needs to treat the next six months as the greatest challenge of his life. This is a rehab assignment that requires the same diligence as a comeback from a major injury. He needs a complete personal teardown to abandon a dangerous, gun-toting lifestyle; curb his anger and violence; move past any bitterness and false notions that his punishment is unwarranted; and quiet the arrogant voice in his head telling him that he’s so rich and famous he can get away with acting on any impulse.

The next time Morant makes headlines, the story should be his athleticism and not worries about a trigger finger. The closer he is to a choir boy with ridiculous hops, the better it will be for his recovery. By the end of this self-inflicted ordeal, he will have lost not just millions in previously guaranteed salary, but tens of millions in potential bonuses he could have earned with ease. For a player with his talent, supermax contract eligibility required little more than good behavior.

However, Morant has lost something nearly as valuable as money: imagination. He can recoup some of those millions, but it’s not safe to dream about him and his future anymore.

There’s no question he will thrill a crowd again. That’s different from being what he used to be: a captivating young icon. His star lives now at an intersection of awe and doubt.

With Morant, you can’t believe what you are watching, and in the back of your mind, you can’t be certain it will last. It’s punishment that will outlast NBA discipline.

