Ja Morant has made one prudent decision during his gun-brandishing, rep-tarnishing backslide: He saved the foolishness for his own time. Better to be reckless on Instagram with your buddies than at a team facility. That’s the only thing that prevented the NBA hammer from swinging with full force at the troubled star.

Given his run of atrocious judgment, the smidgen of common sense can be his participation trophy. Congratulations, Ja: You were just good enough to avoid a suspension lasting a half season or longer.

On Friday, the NBA settled on a 25-game punishment for Morant after investigating his second gun-waving incident of the year. Some pundits had speculated over the past month about harsher discipline, but this is not a light penalty. Morant will be unavailable for nearly one-third of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 82 games next season. He will forfeit about $7.6 million of his $33.5 million salary. And he will have to do work — real work this time — on himself, because NBA Commissioner Adam Silver alluded to an unspecified program Morant must complete to be reinstated.

All in all, the discipline is both fair and appropriately stiff. Clearly, Morant learned nothing from an eight-game suspension late last season after he streamed a video of himself on Instagram Live flashing a gun inside a Colorado strip club. He finessed that situation with effective, textbook disingenuous contrition, entering a short counseling program in Florida, doing a safe and unrevealing interview with ESPN’s Jalen Rose and telling Silver what he wanted to hear during a meeting.

Two months later, Morant was bopping in a car seat with what appeared to be a gun. He embarrassed Silver, the Grizzlies and the league. He rendered himself an unreliable endorser for his corporate sponsors. He complicated his relationship with fans attracted to his flashy, acrobatic style of play.

This should be rock bottom for Morant, but we’ve been too busy pondering his ceiling to know for certain. The troubling thing is that, for all that Morant has cost himself in the last three months, his problems could be much worse. He skirted criminal and NBA repercussions for numerous incidents of alleged violence and threatening behavior off the court, which The Post has detailed. The public shame must be difficult for him to stomach. However, it’s a wrist slap compared to thorough accountability for all he has done wrong over the past year.

There has been neither sufficient evidence nor desire to make Morant pay for all his sins. Celebrity culture is an infection, not a phenomenon. It ensures people will always enable the worship of false gods at the expense of humanity. As soon as he burst from unknown to marketable franchise player, the vision of who Morant could be mattered more than understanding who he actually is. The South Carolina native was treated as if he turned from a sapling to a full-grown palmetto tree overnight.

But his story isn’t so wonderful, and the first warnings arrived months ago. If Morant weren’t an unashamed, gun-dancing nitwit on social media, his stardom would protect him from scrutiny. He could portray himself as a victim whenever there was smoke. That is what his agent tried to do in the beginning, when Morant’s problems were limited to discarded police reports. Then Morant began starring in cellphone videos.

They’re called smartphones, but they don’t stop people from making stupid decisions for the world to see. Morant is only starting to learn there are limits to superstar privilege.

“For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time,” Silver said in a statement. “Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

Morant is good at apologizing; he has had plenty of practice recently. His rehearsed lines and ghostwritten words carry little meaning, though.

“I’m sorry for the harm I’ve done,” Morant said in his latest statement. “To the kids who look up to me, I’m sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I’m going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I’m going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I’m going to make it up to you, I promise.”

As he concluded, Morant made one final vow: “I hope you’ll give me the chance to prove to you over time I’m a better man than what I’ve been showing you.”

Morant knows his actions over a long period of time will determine whether he can be trusted. That should take the rest of his career, which means the gullible and the fanatic enablers among us need to shut up and make Morant earn his back his stature.

Morant has missed at least 21 games in each of the last two seasons, and the Grizzlies still have earned back-to-back No. 2 seeds in the Western Conference. The greater concern is whether Morant will return as a rehabilitated star with the right mind-set.

Assuming the 2023-2024 NBA schedule follows convention, Morant could be eligible to return in early-to-mid December. He needs to treat the next six months as the greatest challenge of his life. This is a rehab assignment that requires the same diligence as a comeback from a major injury. He needs a complete personal teardown to abandon a dangerous, gun-toting lifestyle; curb his anger and violence; move past any bitterness and false notions that his punishment is unwarranted; and quiet the arrogant voice in his head telling him that he’s so rich and famous he can get away with acting on any impulse.

The next time Morant makes headlines, the story should be his athleticism and not worries about a trigger finger. The closer he is to a choir boy with ridiculous hops, the better it will be for his recovery. By the end of this self-inflicted ordeal, he will have lost not just millions in previously guaranteed salary, but tens of millions in potential bonuses he could have earned with ease. For a player with his talent, supermax contract eligibility required little more than good behavior.

However, Morant has lost something nearly as valuable as money: imagination. He can recoup some of those millions, but it’s not safe to dream about him and his future anymore.

There’s no question he will thrill a crowd again. That’s different from being what he used to be: a captivating young icon. His star lives now at an intersection of awe and doubt.

With Morant, you can’t believe what you are watching, and in the back of your mind, you can’t be certain it will last. It’s punishment that will outlast NBA discipline.

