A rested Jake Irvin impresses for Nats, but a beleaguered bullpen does not

Eleven days after his previous start and five days since his spot in the rotation was skipped, a rested and refreshed Jake Irvin ran toward the Nationals Park mound Saturday afternoon ready for another crack at a big league lineup. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Five innings later, after striking out the Miami Marlins’ Bryan De La Cruz looking, the rookie pumped his fist while walking toward the dugout. It was exactly the kind of outing that the 26-year-old needed to get his confidence back.

Irvin looked stronger as the game progressed and limited the Marlins to one run on four hits. But Chad Kuhl, whom Irvin replaced in the rotation, walked in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Marlins knocked around the Washington bullpen en route to a 5-2 victory.

Miami (40-31) has won all five of the teams’ matchups this season after going 15-4 against the Nationals last year. Washington (27-42) has dropped 10 of 12 overall.

“A fresh arm, a fresh mind,” said Irvin, who called it “fantastic” to be back on the mound. “Going out there and taking it all in, competing pitch to pitch and just feeling good doing it.”

Manager Dave Martinez skipped Irvin’s turn in the rotation during his team’s three-game visit to defending World Series champion Houston; a day off and a postponement allowed the Nationals’ other four starters to pitch on normal rest. Irvin had Tommy John surgery that scrapped his 2021 season, so Martinez is opting to be cautious with his workload.

That gave Irvin a chance to reset after he came out of the gates firing to start his major league career, allowing one run across his first two outings. He did show command issues in those outings, walking seven. Those issues became more apparent over his next five starts, leading to short outings and plenty of runs — Irvin allowed 19 in that stretch.

After throwing a bullpen session in Houston, Irvin said the hiatus not only gave his body a break but also provided his mind a chance to reset after a “whirlwind” of a first month in the big leagues. Irvin used the extra time to tweak his mechanics but ultimately said pitching better came down to having improved focus.

In his first two innings Saturday, it didn’t appear much had changed. Irvin threw a first-pitch strike to just one of the first eight batters he faced. He allowed back-to-back hits to Jesús Sánchez and Joey Wendle in the second. After a sacrifice fly brought Sánchez in, Irvin walked the next batter. But he struck out Garrett Hampson and got Luis Arraez — who leads the majors in hitting at .388 and went 5 for 5 in the Marlins’ win Friday — to ground out, keeping the Marlins’ lead at 1-0.

After that, Irvin was more in control. He allowed a single but faced the minimum in the third inning. In the fourth, he navigated a Luis García throwing error that put runners on second and third instead of starting an inning-ending double play; Irvin got Nick Fortes to pop up before striking out Hampson again. The Nationals answered in the bottom half when Joey Meneses’s single brought home Jeimer Candelario.

Irvin finished with a clean fifth, his best inning of the day. He walked two and struck out four over 88 pitches — and after that rough start, he threw a first-pitch strike to 10 of his final 13 batters.

“He said he needed that little bit of a breather,” Martinez said. “And hopefully we get him on the right track. He needs to build off the last three innings he pitched today, and we’ll see what goes on five days from now.”

From there, Martinez didn’t have his best relief options available. Mason Thompson and Carl Edwards Jr. were down after pitching Thursday and Friday. Hunter Harvey and Kyle Finnegan were available only if the game was tied or the Nationals took the lead.

Jordan Weems threw a 1-2-3 sixth before Kuhl entered for the seventh. He loaded the bases on two walks (one intentional) and a single. He then walked Jorge Soler on four pitches, nearly hitting him with the last one. After that, Kuhl got ahead 0-2 on De La Cruz but then threw a wild pitch to put the Marlins up 3-1.

“It’s the inconsistency of where I’m at,” Kuhl said. “It’s release point with my fastball. I think the slider’s been really good — just hasn’t been in the zone enough.”

The Nationals stuck to the script and provided little run support. CJ Abrams grounded out with two runners on to end the seventh. Washington had runners on the corners with no outs in the eighth; Candelario rolled into a double play that scored a run but also cleared the bases and short-circuited the threat.

In the ninth, Thaddeus Ward allowed a two-run single to De La Cruz. Kuhl and Ward combined to walk five. On an afternoon when the Nationals got all they could have wanted from their young starter, their shorthanded bullpen couldn’t help him.

“The walks, the walks,” Martinez lamented. “We talk about it all the time — a bad combination when you walk guys.”

