Mystics limit the Sky and show the sky’s the limit when their defense shines

The Washington Mystics are still searching for offensive continuity 11 games into the season, but their defense has been a model of consistency. Sunday afternoon was no different: The Mystics forced 21 turnovers en route to their fourth win in five games, this one a 77-69 victory over the Chicago Sky at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Washington’s defensive intensity has been the primary catalyst for its 7-4 start. While the players point to communication and effort, Coach Eric Thibault credits their desire to defend.

“One of the best things about this group is they like to defend. It’s a group that really takes pride in it,” he said. “Sometimes you have teams where, as coaches, you’re really having to beg your players to work on that end of the floor — and that’s not the case with this group at all.”

The Mystics led by as many as 13 points in the first half before a cold stretch opened the door for the Sky (5-7). Despite Elena Delle Donne and Brittney Sykes combining for 27 first-half points, Washington’s lead had been whittled to four at halftime.

Washington responded, opening the second half on a 12-0 run and never looking back. Chicago got within eight points but struggled to find consistency amid the Mystics’ defensive pressure. Morgan Bertsch led Chicago with 16 points off the bench.

The Mystics’ ball movement and aggressive drives put pressure on the Sky and yielded plenty of open shots and trips to the free throw line. Washington shot just 39.1 percent, but 26 attempts from the free throw line (with 22 makes) helped steady the ship. Delle Donne led all scorers with 20 points; Sykes and Shakira Austin added 16 and 12.

After she stuffed the stat sheet in Friday’s win over Phoenix, Sykes continued her strong play. She gave the Mystics a boost by scoring on all three levels and added three steals, six rebounds and four assists.

“She’s just so athletic and skilled that she can [attack downhill] and put so much pressure on other teams,” Delle Donne said. “Then defensively, she’s going get her steals, runouts, all that. She’s been huge for us.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ win:

Getting healthy

After exiting Friday’s win with several players on the injury report, the Mystics entered Sunday’s game relatively healthy. Point guard Natasha Cloud, who missed Friday’s matchup with an ankle injury, returned to the starting lineup and had two points and five assists in 32 minutes.

Sykes (eye) and Austin (knee) also returned to the lineup after they were unable to finish Friday’s game. Sykes sported protective goggles in her return.

The lone name on the injury report Sunday was Kristi Toliver, who was given a day to rest as she continues to play through a nagging foot injury.

Beal on the move

The Washington Wizards agreed to trade three-time all-star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. For 11 seasons with the Wizards, Beal was a staple of Washington basketball and a strong supporter of the WNBA, especially the Mystics.

“I love Brad. He’s a great guy. I obviously wish him all the best,” Delle Donne said. “He’s been great for the city, and I’ll certainly stay in touch with him.”

Thibault shared a similar sentiment.

“Brad’s always just been a really good person in support of our team, and we feel the love from that whole side of the building,” he said.

Up next

The Mystics face the Sky again Thursday, with this matchup slated for 8 p.m. in Chicago.

