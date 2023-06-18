The whiffs keep coming as the Nats get swept by the Marlins again

Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

It’s typically a positive when your starting pitcher lasts an entire outing without allowing an extra-base hit. That’s what the Washington Nationals’ Patrick Corbin did Sunday afternoon over six innings at Nationals Park. Jesús Luzardo, his Miami Marlins counterpart who also lasted six innings, couldn’t match that. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But this game came down to swings and misses. The Marlins took a page out of the Nationals’ book and strung together 11 singles off Corbin and 12 on the day. As the Marlins threw punch after punch, the Nationals just kept whiffing.

The result was a 4-2 loss for the Nationals, who have dropped all six matchups with the Marlins this season. Washington (27-43) has lost 11 of 13 overall.

“They put some good at-bats on,” Corbin said. “They weren’t chasing that much today — swung early, put the bat on the ball. Those balls, some of them fell in that weren’t hit hard, but I thought it could’ve been a lot worse. Made some good pitches in some jams, kept us in the game — just didn’t work out for us.”

Corbin no longer can rely on his ability to get hitters to swing and miss. In 2019, his most recent effective season in the majors, he got whiffs on 31.5 percent of opponents’ swings — in the 86th percentile that year. His chase rate — how often he got batters to swing at pitches outside of the strike zone — of 34.7 percent was in the 92nd percentile.

But this season, he ranks in the 19th percentile in whiff rate and in the 28th in chase rate. And Sunday, he again didn’t miss many bats. The Marlins (41-31) swung 47 times against Corbin — just five were whiffs, while 16 were foul balls and 26 were put in play. As a result, Corbin found himself in plenty of jams.

He loaded the bases in the second and third innings. In the second, Jacob Amaya hit a grounder to third baseman Michael Chavis, who charged the ball and threw across his body to second base, instead of throwing home, in hopes of turning an inning-ending double play. The Nationals got the out at second, but Amaya beat the relay throw to allow a run to score. In the third, Nick Fortes hit a sacrifice fly to give Miami a 2-0 lead.

Just as quickly as the Nationals had tied the score in the bottom half on a two-run homer by Lane Thomas, Miami grabbed the lead again.

Corbin allowed two singles to open the fourth, and the defense behind him didn’t help. After Garrett Hampson singled to left, Amaya did the same as Hampson sped around second base. Stone Garrett fired to third in an attempt to retire him, but he overthrew Chavis and Amaya advanced to second on the error. Bryan De La Cruz followed with a sacrifice fly to score Hampson, and Jorge Soler hit the Marlins’ third single of the inning to make it 4-2.

Corbin didn’t avoid many bats, but he did avoid letting the game get out of hand. And Cory Abbott, who made his first appearance since he was called up 11 days earlier, pitched three scoreless innings, allowing just one single.

But at the plate, the Nationals continued to chase and couldn’t come through. Against Luzardo, whom they drafted in the third round in 2016, they had 16 whiffs on 48 swings and offered at a number of pitches well outside of the strike zone.

“We chase a lot,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “We have some opportunities but can’t really capitalize on them. [Miami’s] starting pitching is pretty good, and then they got all those lefties in the bullpen. But right now, we don’t hit the ball. We get our base hits ... but we’re not driving the baseball.”

The Nationals had at least one base runner in each of the final five innings but squandered every one.

In the fifth, Victor Robles walked with two outs but was picked off. The Nationals got two two-out singles in the sixth, then Garrett sent a flyball that was caught on the warning track in center field before he slammed his bat in frustration. Washington added a single in the seventh and another in the eighth but couldn’t bring either runner home.

When Keibert Ruiz opened the ninth with a double, Washington had one last opportunity. But Garrett and Chavis struck out before Dominic Smith popped out as the Marlins improved to 21-4 against the Nationals since last season.

“If I knew the answer to that, I think we could maybe beat them a few times,” Thomas said of the Marlins’ success against his team.

Note: Third baseman Jeimer Candelario was in Martinez’s initial lineup Sunday but was scratched about an hour before the game with a sore right thumb. He jammed it on a swing Saturday but was available to pinch-hit Sunday. (He did not.) Chavis, who was slated to play first, shifted to third, and Smith replaced Chavis at first.

