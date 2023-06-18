U.S. Open live updates Tommy Fleetwood rises up leader board; Rickie Fowler takes aim at first major win

The U.S. Open’s final round is underway at Los Angeles Country Club, with a leader board filled with long-familiar contenders. Rickie Fowler, the co-leader with Wyndham Clark as Sunday began, has never won a major in 47 previous tries. Xander Schauffele is also in search of his first major win, while Rory McIlroy is attempting to win his first major since 2014, and Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion who finished tied for second last year at The Country Club, sits three shots back. Follow along for live updates and highlights from golf’s toughest test.
Here’s what to know
- Fowler and Clark, playing in the final group, began Sunday at 10 under par. McIlroy (9 under) and Scottie Scheffler (7 under), the world’s top-ranked player, are in the penultimate group.
- The final round is airing on NBC, with the broadcast scheduled to end at 10 p.m. Eastern. Peacock, USOpen.com and the USGA app have featured-group and featured-holes coverage.
- Los Angeles Country Club, an exclusive club tucked into the metropolis, with eye-catching views of Century City, is hosting its first major tournament. The natural parkland North Course features five par-3s and three par-5s.
