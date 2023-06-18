As U.S. players laud rehiring of Gregg Berhalter, they want to lift a trophy

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — There is much swirling around the U.S. men’s national soccer team these days. The old coach soon will become the new coach, replacing the second interim coach. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight One set of players is here through the weekend, staying two blocks off the Strip, where Saturday the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade rolled. Another group is preparing to open camp Tuesday in Chicago for a separate competition.

A collector offered the U.S. Soccer Federation $10,000 for Weston McKennie’s torn jersey — tattered memorabilia embodying the hostility of Thursday’s rumble with Mexico. (He’s keeping it.) Bruises and hard feelings remained fresh as the squad returned to training in the desert heat Saturday morning.

Amid the chaos, the focus has remained steady: retaining the Concacaf Nations League trophy and claiming regional bragging rights — until, at least, the next Concacaf drill, the Gold Cup, unfolds in the coming weeks.

On Sunday night, under the roof of Allegiant Stadium, the reigning champions will face title-famished Canada in the final.

The United States won the inaugural Nations League in 2021 and has captured six of the past 11 Gold Cup titles. Canada has not appeared in a regional championship game since it won the Gold Cup in 2000.

“We want to win the trophy. We want to lift it,” U.S. forward Ricardo Pepi said. “So it’s important we go in with the same intensity and the same hunger that we went in versus Mexico.”

Canada is attempting to remain atop Concacaf after finishing first in the World Cup qualifiers en route to its first appearance at soccer’s global spectacle in 36 years. In the teams’ two meetings during the last round of qualifying, the Canadians won at home in Hamilton, Ontario, and drew in Nashville.

“We’re the two premier teams right now,” Canadian defender Alistair Johnston said. “Mexico is obviously a great team, but the U.S. showed they’re a class above right now. And now it’s our turn to show we belong at this level as well.”

For the U.S. program, the final will fall three days after a 3-0 rout of rival Mexico; two days after Gregg Berhalter was reappointed its coach (effective after the Gold Cup); and a day after the players, who are still taking instruction from interim boss B.J. Callaghan, began answering questions about Berhalter’s return.

Winger Tim Weah called Berhalter a “father figure” and an “amazing coach.” Weah added, “He is definitely the piece that puts all this together.”

Berhalter’s contract expired shortly after the World Cup; after an investigation of a domestic violence incident 30 years ago and the hiring of a new sporting director, the U.S. Soccer Federation rehired him.

He appeared at a news conference Friday at the team hotel and left town shortly afterward. In collaboration with sporting director Matt Crocker, Berhalter will begin charting a course toward the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Berhalter’s first games in his second term will take place in September.

“I think Gregg is the right man for the job,” left back Antonee Robinson said. “He took the whole team in a really positive direction and made a really good culture within the group that we all really enjoyed.”

Only four players were made available for interviews Saturday. Attacker Gio Reyna wasn’t among them. A lack of playing time at the World Cup sparked a rift between his parents and Berhalter, led to the domestic violence investigation and put the coach’s candidacy on hold.

Those who did speak Saturday endorsed the USSF’s decision. So did star forward Christian Pulisic on Thursday before the hiring became official.

“It was the right decision,” center back Chris Richards said.

Pepi had a bone to pick with Berhalter last fall when he was left off the World Cup roster. (He hung up on the coach when he received the fateful call.) On Saturday, Pepi said: “Anything that happened, it’s in the past. Now we have new opportunities.”

Everyone seems to agree the end of the search eliminated a distraction.

“I’m happy that it kind of quieted down and we can focus on what our main goal is, [which is] to progress toward 2026,” Weah said. All three World Cup host countries receive automatic berths, and without the need to qualify, tournaments such as these will provide critical opportunities for growth.

On Sunday, the U.S. team will be without two starters: McKennie, a midfielder, and right back Sergiño Dest will serve suspensions for red cards received during the second-half mayhem with Mexico. (For its third-place match against Panama earlier Sunday, Mexico also will be down two players.)

Their absences compound the challenge of slowing Canadian stars Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies. How will the U.S. team stop them? “We have our ways,” Weah said with a grin.

The Americans and Canadians have never met in a championship game. Their rivalry is not as deep-rooted and ferocious as the U.S.-Mexico series, but familiarity between the players — Weah and David are teammates at French club Lille — and the rise of the Canadian program have added some bite.

“If you look at us over the last four years, we’ve already put messages out there that we’re here now and we’re here to stay,” Canadian midfielder Atiba Hutchinson said. “Qualifying for a World Cup was huge for us, but now it’s just missing trophies. We want to start winning trophies.”

