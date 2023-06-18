Powered by Gio Reyna, USMNT beats Canada to retain Nations League title

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — Late in the first half of the Concacaf Nations League final Sunday, fans of the U.S. men’s national soccer team chanted his name. “Gio Reyna!” echoed throughout the one-third-full roofed stadium. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight They had witnessed him set up the first goal with an arcing corner kick and furnish the second with an expertly threaded pass. What prompted the rhythmic salute, however, was a flash of pure dribbling brilliance through midfield that obliterated two Canadian defenders and launched another foray during the 2-0 victory.

With Reyna conducting the attack and Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun scoring their first international goals, the Americans retained the tournament title and completed a near-perfect four days against a historic power (Mexico) and a new threat (Canada). The victory denied Canada’s bid for its first trophy since the 2000 Gold Cup.

The only downside: The injury-prone Reyna left the game at halftime with a calf injury.

Reyna, 20, was at the center of attention for darker reasons at the World Cup in Qatar (when his lack of effort in training resulted in limited playing time) and in the aftermath (when a rift between his parents and then-coach Gregg Berhalter spilled into public view).

Berhalter will return to coach the team later this summer. On Sunday, Reyna showed his importance to the program as the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico nears. In his reintroduction Friday, Berhalter said he must begin repairing his relationship with the clever attacker.

Under interim coach B.J. Callaghan, Reyna and the U.S. squad were in prime form at Allegiant Stadium. While Reyna and most of the other top Europe-based players will begin their summer break this week, Callaghan and five holdovers will join an MLS-heavy roster for the Concacaf Gold Cup, the traditional regional championship decided over three weeks and featuring 16 teams.

They open group play Saturday against Jamaica in Chicago, then face St. Kitts and Nevis or French Guiana on June 28 in St. Louis and Trinidad and Tobago on July 2 in Charlotte.

Callaghan on Sunday was forced to make three changes to the lineup that routed Mexico, 3-0, on Thursday: right back Joe Scally for Sergiño Dest (red card), center back Walker Zimmerman for Miles Robinson (hamstring tightness) and midfielder Brenden Aaronson for Weston McKennie (red card).

Dest’s absence presented problems because of the opponent raiding that side of the field: Alphonso Davies, Canada’s world-class winger. It was a tall order for Scally, 20, who made just his sixth appearance and third start. Aaronson also offered assistance.

The Americans’ speed, not Davies’s, set the tone early. Balogun and right wing Tim Weah made swift runs and created opportunities.

In the 12th minute, Balogun won a corner kick. Reyna served it to the edge of the six-yard box. While two sets of combatants battled for position, Richards rose above the fray and drove a downward header past goalkeeper Milan Borjan for his first goal in 10 international matches.

The match remained on U.S. terms, and in the 34th minute, the margin grew. Reyna was in possession. As Balogun made his run past defender Scott Kennedy, he pointed to where he wanted the ball. Reyna delivered. In stride, Balogun slipped the ball past Borjan.

Balogun, who was born in New York and raised in England, made his debut Thursday after choosing the U.S. team over the English program.

Reyna experienced highs and lows late in the half. That sensational run through midfield, in which he toyed with two defenders, prompted the fans, at the next dead ball, to chant his name. Before intermission, though, he howled in pain after a leg-on-leg collision with Alistair Johnston. Limping noticeably, Reyna made it to halftime but did not return. Luca de la Torre entered.

The chances continued to flow. Richards’s header kissed the crossbar, and Balogun’s bid was cleared off the goal line by Kennedy. Canada’s capacity for a quick strike left the outcome in some question. Both sides threatened. The United States was never fazed. Turner and his defensive unit quieted a potent attack that led Canada to first place in Concacaf’s 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

In the third-place match, Mexico capped another disappointing tournament with a 1-0 victory over Panama.

El Tri finished second at the 2021 Nations League and Gold Cup, then failed to advance out of group play at the 2022 World Cup, ending a run of seven consecutive appearances in the knockout stage.

Accustomed to big crowds for matches of any kind held in the United States, the Mexican team played before a sparse turnout Sunday. During pregame introductions, Coach Diego Cocca, who has been on the job since February, heard nothing but boos.

Mexico needed less than four minutes to go ahead: Jesús Gallardo one-timed Uriel Antuna’s cross from 12 yards. Nine minutes into the second half, video replay overturned a spectacular bicycle-kick goal by Panama’s Aníbal Godoy because he was offside in the buildup.

