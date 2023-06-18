Another one-run loss ends Virginia’s time at the College World Series

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OMAHA — Two one-run losses added up to a short stay at the College World Series for the Virginia baseball team. “We just fell a little bit short in Omaha,” Coach Brian O’Connor said after his Cavaliers lost, 4-3, to TCU in an elimination game Sunday afternoon. “Two one-run losses certainly hurt. I feel for our guys because they’ve had a terrific year. That said, we didn’t win.”

Virginia (50-15) fell behind in the third inning and didn’t manage many scoring chances. TCU (43-23) left 12 runners on base and stranded at least one in every inning, while Virginia stranded four on the day. The Cavaliers had just five hits and two walks.

“We had too many 1-2-3 innings offensively that we just weren’t competitive enough in our approach in those at-bats,” O’Connor said. “It comes down to those little fine details in Omaha. Everybody has talent. Everybody earned the right to be here. It just comes down to guys rising up in key moments.”

Advertisement

Still, Virginia got off to a fast start at the plate. Griff O’Ferrall doubled and Ethan O’Donnell singled to open the bottom of the first, putting runners on the corners. O’Ferrall scored on a Jake Gelof fielder’s choice to tie the score at 1, but TCU right-hander Sam Stoutenborough settled in, retiring 12 in a row.

Virginia didn’t have another hit until the seventh, when Ethan Anderson went the opposite way for a solo home run. It was Anderson’s 15th homer of the season, and it pulled the Cavaliers within 3-2.

TCU responded in the eighth when Anthony Silva led off with a single and later scored on a double by Austin Davis that fell just out of the reach of O’Donnell in center. Virginia made it a one-run game again in the bottom half. Harrison Didawick led off with a single, stole second, went to third on a flyout and scored on an O’Donnell groundout.

Advertisement

A single and an error put Virginia’s Casey Saucke at second base with two outs in the ninth, but TCU’s Ben Abeldt struck out Anthony Stephan to end it.

“We just outlasted them,” TCU Coach Kirk Saarloos said.

Virginia and TCU squared off in a loser-go-home matchup after they had fallen in similarly painful fashion Friday. Oral Roberts scored four runs in the ninth inning to stun TCU, 6-5; Virginia led by two in the ninth before Florida used a three-run rally to grab a 6-5 win.

Saarloos called his team’s loss a punch to the gut, and the Cavaliers surely felt the same way. Virginia had won 93 games in a row when leading after eight innings, a stretch that dated from 2021.

On Sunday, the Cavaliers never led.

“I hate losing either way, whether it’s by one or five,” O’Connor said. “But the one-run games always come down to, a lot of times, a big pitch, a clutch hit ... and other opportunities.”

That clutch hit never came, and Virginia is heading back to Charlottesville.

“We had two tough losses here,” said Cavaliers lefty Connelly Early, who allowed two runs in five innings and took the loss. “... But that doesn’t take away from what we did all season. ... We’ll come back here next year.”

Gift this article Gift Article