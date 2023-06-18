Wyndham Clark plays big and holds on at U.S. Open for first major title

Listen 8 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

LOS ANGELES — Of all the ways Rory McIlroy has not quite won or not won or not come close to winning major golf tournaments these past nine years, his path to a wince Sunday might rate as the most gloriously senseless. He didn’t win the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club after he turned up near the doorstep yet could not addle Wyndham Clark.

In McIlroy’s defense, nobody could addle Wyndham Clark.

In fact, the few souls who foresaw Wyndham Clark as the only thing stopping McIlroy from stopping a major drought that just reached 33 might notify the IRS about their sudden bursts of income.

Clark, a 29-year-old, svelte, bearded Coloradan who has hauled around heavy self-expectations since his teen years but hadn’t won anything on the PGA Tour until last month, won the U.S. Open in the Los Angeles sunshine by one shot over McIlroy and turned his record in his seven majors thus far into one freaky sight. Here they go: cut, tied for 75th, cut, cut, tied for 76th, cut, win. It seems indecipherable, like so much in the fates of golf.

Advertisement

Decipher this: The day unfolded with the main contenders a guy in his 48th major (Rickie Fowler), a guy in his 58th major with four titles (McIlroy), a guy in his 16th major with a Masters title and the No. 1 ranking (Scottie Scheffler) and a guy in his seventh major after six majors spent with uninterrupted anonymity (Clark).

That last guy won.

“It hasn’t quite hit me yet,” Clark said then.

What’s the use of experience, anyway?

That last guy ended up mastering the 18th green with the maelstrom of fans closed in all around him, sending a heavy 60-foot lag putt to 17 inches, knocking in a 17-inch clincher for par, pumping his arms, sobbing on caddie John Ellis’s shoulder and then sobbing in his cap. That last guy wound up embodying the advice of his mother, Lise, who died of breast cancer at 55 in 2013 and who told her son, “Play big.”

Advertisement

“She’s always been proud of me, regardless of how I’m doing or what I’m doing,” said a player whose family members swarmed him for group hugs at No. 18. “I just wish she could be here and we could enjoy this. It’s been a pretty amazing week because my mom lived in L.A. for a few years and I’ve had some people come up to me and show pictures of my mom when they knew her back in her 20s and early 30s when she was living here.” His parents got married at Riviera Country Club. “All I really wish is that my mom could be here and I could just hug her and we could celebrate together. But I know she’s proud of me.”

While Clark does have a Renoir of a short game, and he did use that short game for a slew of gorgeous self-rescues at Nos. 8, 9, 11 and 17, it ended up that his guts floated above the proceedings as the seasoned guys faded or couldn’t menace.

Fowler, tied with Clark at 10 under at day’s outset, saw a week that began with a record 62 finish in reverse as he bogeyed Nos. 2, 5, 7, 11, 12, 16 and 18 (among two birdies) to finish with a 75 that left him at 5 under, five shots behind Clark in a tie for fifth. “I just didn’t have it today,” said a 34-year-old star on the rebound from a slump. “Iron play was very below average and didn’t make [any putts].” Scheffler, three shots behind Clark and Fowler at the day’s outset, sailed sideways in a sea of groaning putts until he got to 70, still three back. “I just felt like I wasn’t sharp enough today to move up the board,” he said.

Advertisement

McIlroy became Par Man, and while many a Par Man has won many a U.S. Open, it did startle the senses somehow to see the surname “McIlroy” in the traditional role of Par Man. A player capable of thriving even while tour-guiding spectators into savage foliage and other golfing adventures made 12 straight pars from No. 2 to No. 13. After he wedged a ball into a wall of a bunker and bogeyed par-5 No. 14, he made four more pars. While his tee-to-green game refrained from much error, his putter refrained from any magic, his 36 putts matching the number he required to get around St. Andrews in his aching almost July at the 2022 British Open.

“The last two real chances I’ve had at majors,” he said, “I feel like have been pretty similar performances, St. Andrews last year and then here: not doing a lot wrong, but I didn’t make a birdie since the first hole today.”

He did plop approach shots onto greens and did make 16 pars and did bow to somebody who matched the even-par 70s of McIlroy and Scheffler, somebody who looked as though he knew how to win even if Clark did bogey Nos. 15 and 16 to turn a three-shot lead into suspense. Yet if his knees felt like committing percussion on his two closing holes in the toughest stretch of the course, his hands wouldn’t have it. He found two fairways. He made a dazzling pitch for an up-and-down on No. 17. He deserved his breakthrough.

Advertisement

“You know,” Clark said, “I feel like I belong on this stage. And even two, three years ago when people didn’t know who I was, I felt like I could still play and compete against the best players in the world.”

Yet in the chronic confusion of golf, he’s also the same guy who won at Quail Hollow in Charlotte in May and told stories about himself, a practice of which he’s unafraid. He said he had wondered about quitting the game while at Oklahoma State and then Oregon, and he had stormed off courses and driven away without considerations of speed limits. He had gotten tired of daydreaming about winning on tour and started telling those around him he didn’t want to discuss the prospect anymore, because maybe he just didn’t know how.

He’s also the guy whose mother took him to a driving range when he was 3 so he could expend some energy, as Lise Clark told the Denver Post in 2009. She got him 100 balls. A man walked by. He asked how long the tyke had been playing golf. She said, “About 30 minutes.” The man said, “Don’t change his swing.”

Advertisement

By the time she recounted that story, a teenage Clark had won some things teens hoped to win in Colorado, and he spoke openly of wishing to be No. 1 in the world. Then he wandered around as so many do, unable to win, what with winning so hard.

Then he won in Charlotte, and he went into Sunday here as the great unknown. Yet he repeatedly showed highbrow skill.

He ventured into weeds and reeds beside par-5 No. 8 and whiffed on one, then sent one over the green, then sent the prettiest pitch from 68 feet to 2 feet 8 inches, so he could save bogey.

He wound up down there beside the green till only his head and neck were visible on par-3 No. 9, trouble afoot, then sent a chip to a slope on the green and waited for it to move, which it did steadily and then more steadily, to seven feet so he could save par.

Advertisement

He hit one to par-3 No. 11 that rolled and rolled and rolled down below the left side of the green, so he went down there and found it and sent it from 40 yards to four feet.

He exacted beauty upon beauty, then had enough beast in him to hold his stomach. “I made some great shots coming down at the end,” he said, “and although I made a couple of bogeys and it seemed like maybe the rails were coming off, I was, inside, pretty calm. I’m really pleased with myself with how I performed.”

He had, after all, played big.

Share