2023 Spring All-Met: Girls’ soccer first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for girls’ soccer: Player of the Year Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Samantha DeGuzman, F, Sr., Colgan It felt apt that this year’s Class 6 championship was decided on a goal that began with DeGuzman beating her defender one-on-one and delivering a picture-perfect assist. The swift, sure-footed Virginia Tech signee made a career of changing games on the wing for the Sharks. This spring, she scored 28 goals and made 12 assists as Colgan pummeled one local opponent after another on its way to the first state title in program history.

First team

Aminata Davis, D, Sr., Yorktown

A two-time first-team selection, Davis anchored the back line throughout a two-loss Patriots campaign. Signed with Brown.

Ava Galligan, MF, Sr., Independence

The LSU signee emerged as one of the best playmakers in the state, finishing with 15 goals and 26 assists.

Addison Hess, F, Jr., Freedom (South Riding)

The skillful Penn State commit had 22 goals and nine assists as the Eagles put together a breakthrough season.

Kylie Marschall, D, Sr., Independence

The Virginia Tech signee, playing her first season of high school soccer, helped lead the Tigers to the first state title in program history.

Ava Marvin, MF, Sr., Tuscarora

The William & Mary signee finished with 13 goals and 13 assists as the Huskies made a second consecutive Class 4 championship appearance and earned the school’s first title.

Peyton McGovern, MF, Jr., Brentsville District

The Arkansas commit helped lead the Tigers to their first state title since 2003, scoring the game-winning goal in the championship match and finishing the season with 31 goals and 16 assists.

Kaitlyn Nimmer, F, Sr., Independence

An explosive talent up front for a dominant Tigers team, Nimmer — an Emory signee — scored a hat trick in the state title game and finished with 34 goals and 24 assists on the year.

Brooke Oswald, F, Sr., Dominion

A staple in the Titans’ attack, Oswald finished her senior season with 33 goals and eight assists. Signed with William & Mary.

Chase Rooney, GK, So., Colgan

The young keeper anchored a Colgan defense that allowed just three goals in 23 matches.

Mia Serna, MF, Sr., Tuscarora

The attacking midfielder finished with 25 goals and six assists, including the opening goal in the Huskies’ Class 4 championship victory. Signed with Old Dominion.

Kamryn Winger, D, Sr., Colgan

The UCLA commit was a steady, unbeatable presence on a dominant back line for the Class 6 champions.

Coach of the Year

Dave Gryder, Tuscarora

Gryder has been synonymous with Tuscarora soccer since 2010, when he took over the boys’ program. He made the switch to the girls’ side in 2018 and built the Huskies into a perennial contender. After falling in last year’s Class 4 title game, Gryder led a tight-knit group back to the championship. Their 2-0 win over Western Albermale delivered the program’s first state title. Gryder also earned this award in 2007 as the boys’ coach at Potomac Falls.

Second team

Moira Flynn, F, Sr., Yorktown

Cambria Kendall, D, Jr., Colgan

McKenna Kolasch, MF, Sr., Battlefield

Nayeli Leon, MF, Sr., Lake Braddock

Aspasia Makrigiorgos, D, Jr., Madison

Maggie Neall, D, Sr., Forest Park

Y-Lan Nguyen, F, So., Fairfax

Viviana Pope, F, Jr., Independence

Anna Simmons, MF, Sr., Colgan

Avery Strohecker, GK, Jr., Freedom (South Riding)

Reagan Wise, F, Sr., Independence

Honorable mention

Mia Arevalo-Delcid, F, Sr., Colgan

Maya Blackstone, F, Jr., Hayfield

Haley Blake, MF, Sr., Stone Bridge

Avery Bracher, F, Jr., Oakton

Margaret Brunk, GK, Sr., Fairfax

Nicole Cargill, F, Sr., Forest Park

Evelyn Casadaban, D, Sr., Yorktown

Anna Chau, F, So., Thomas Jefferson

Olivia Cruz, MF, Sr., Annandale

Alex Dalakis, MF, Sr., Madison

Camille Daniel, F, Sr., Patriot

Isabella DiTommaso, D, Sr., Broad Run

Amara Gleaves, D, Sr., Briar Woods

Tatum Gorman, GK, Sr., Stone Bridge

Emma Hamberlin, F, Jr., Madison

Lexi Hazelgrove, MF, Sr., Centreville

Emily Horst, F, So., Loudoun County

Alyssa Huang, F, Sr., Robinson

Jazmin Jackson, F, Sr., Osbourn Park

Samantha James, MF, Sr., Oakton

Hope Ku-DiPietro, D, Sr., Fairfax

Lauren Mattingley, F, Sr., Tuscarora

Madie Miller, F, Jr., Meridian

Courtney Mills, F, Sr., South County

Valentina Nardone, MF, Jr., Brentsville District

Talia Omer, D, Sr., Lake Braddock

Sami Puterio, D, Jr., Tuscarora

Madilyn Rolader, D, Jr., Brentsville District

Lizzie Rubino, MF, Jr., Stone Bridge

Sammy Shroeder, D, So., Independence

Kyndal Shuler, MF, Fr., Battlefield

Rylie Swenson, D, Sr., Battlefield

Lizzie Thornton, GK, So., Loudoun Valley

Mya Townes, F, So., Champe

Isabella Yousefi, MF, Jr., Oakton

