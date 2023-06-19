2023 Spring All-Met: Girls’ soccer first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for girls’ soccer:
First team
Aminata Davis, D, Sr., Yorktown
A two-time first-team selection, Davis anchored the back line throughout a two-loss Patriots campaign. Signed with Brown.
Ava Galligan, MF, Sr., Independence
The LSU signee emerged as one of the best playmakers in the state, finishing with 15 goals and 26 assists.
Addison Hess, F, Jr., Freedom (South Riding)
The skillful Penn State commit had 22 goals and nine assists as the Eagles put together a breakthrough season.
Kylie Marschall, D, Sr., Independence
The Virginia Tech signee, playing her first season of high school soccer, helped lead the Tigers to the first state title in program history.
Ava Marvin, MF, Sr., Tuscarora
The William & Mary signee finished with 13 goals and 13 assists as the Huskies made a second consecutive Class 4 championship appearance and earned the school’s first title.
Peyton McGovern, MF, Jr., Brentsville District
The Arkansas commit helped lead the Tigers to their first state title since 2003, scoring the game-winning goal in the championship match and finishing the season with 31 goals and 16 assists.
Kaitlyn Nimmer, F, Sr., Independence
An explosive talent up front for a dominant Tigers team, Nimmer — an Emory signee — scored a hat trick in the state title game and finished with 34 goals and 24 assists on the year.
Brooke Oswald, F, Sr., Dominion
A staple in the Titans’ attack, Oswald finished her senior season with 33 goals and eight assists. Signed with William & Mary.
Chase Rooney, GK, So., Colgan
The young keeper anchored a Colgan defense that allowed just three goals in 23 matches.
Mia Serna, MF, Sr., Tuscarora
The attacking midfielder finished with 25 goals and six assists, including the opening goal in the Huskies’ Class 4 championship victory. Signed with Old Dominion.
Kamryn Winger, D, Sr., Colgan
The UCLA commit was a steady, unbeatable presence on a dominant back line for the Class 6 champions.
Coach of the Year
Dave Gryder, Tuscarora
Gryder has been synonymous with Tuscarora soccer since 2010, when he took over the boys’ program. He made the switch to the girls’ side in 2018 and built the Huskies into a perennial contender. After falling in last year’s Class 4 title game, Gryder led a tight-knit group back to the championship. Their 2-0 win over Western Albermale delivered the program’s first state title. Gryder also earned this award in 2007 as the boys’ coach at Potomac Falls.
Second team
Moira Flynn, F, Sr., Yorktown
Cambria Kendall, D, Jr., Colgan
McKenna Kolasch, MF, Sr., Battlefield
Nayeli Leon, MF, Sr., Lake Braddock
Aspasia Makrigiorgos, D, Jr., Madison
Maggie Neall, D, Sr., Forest Park
Y-Lan Nguyen, F, So., Fairfax
Viviana Pope, F, Jr., Independence
Anna Simmons, MF, Sr., Colgan
Avery Strohecker, GK, Jr., Freedom (South Riding)
Reagan Wise, F, Sr., Independence
Honorable mention
Mia Arevalo-Delcid, F, Sr., Colgan
Maya Blackstone, F, Jr., Hayfield
Haley Blake, MF, Sr., Stone Bridge
Avery Bracher, F, Jr., Oakton
Margaret Brunk, GK, Sr., Fairfax
Nicole Cargill, F, Sr., Forest Park
Evelyn Casadaban, D, Sr., Yorktown
Anna Chau, F, So., Thomas Jefferson
Olivia Cruz, MF, Sr., Annandale
Alex Dalakis, MF, Sr., Madison
Camille Daniel, F, Sr., Patriot
Isabella DiTommaso, D, Sr., Broad Run
Amara Gleaves, D, Sr., Briar Woods
Tatum Gorman, GK, Sr., Stone Bridge
Emma Hamberlin, F, Jr., Madison
Lexi Hazelgrove, MF, Sr., Centreville
Emily Horst, F, So., Loudoun County
Alyssa Huang, F, Sr., Robinson
Jazmin Jackson, F, Sr., Osbourn Park
Samantha James, MF, Sr., Oakton
Hope Ku-DiPietro, D, Sr., Fairfax
Lauren Mattingley, F, Sr., Tuscarora
Madie Miller, F, Jr., Meridian
Courtney Mills, F, Sr., South County
Valentina Nardone, MF, Jr., Brentsville District
Talia Omer, D, Sr., Lake Braddock
Sami Puterio, D, Jr., Tuscarora
Madilyn Rolader, D, Jr., Brentsville District
Lizzie Rubino, MF, Jr., Stone Bridge
Sammy Shroeder, D, So., Independence
Kyndal Shuler, MF, Fr., Battlefield
Rylie Swenson, D, Sr., Battlefield
Lizzie Thornton, GK, So., Loudoun Valley
Mya Townes, F, So., Champe
Isabella Yousefi, MF, Jr., Oakton