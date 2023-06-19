Canada's Connor Bedard honored as IIHF's first male player of the year

Bedard helped Canada win the past two world junior championships, played last summer and this past winter, before turning 18. He was MVP of the most recent tournament after leading all players in scoring with 23 points in seven games.

The Chicago Blackhawks recently won the lottery for the chance to select Bedard with the first pick and are expected to do so at the draft in Nashville next week. Bedard swept the Canadian Hockey League awards, becoming the first voted player of the year, top prospect and top scorer following his 143-point season with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League.