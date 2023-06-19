Josiah Gray sees a five-run lead disappear in Nats’ loss to St. Louis

Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Twice in the fifth inning Monday, in the span of seven pitches, Josiah Gray stood on the mound and watched a home run fly into the seats at Nationals Park. The first time, once Brendan Donovan thumped an inside fastball for a three-run homer, Gray quickly dropped his head in frustration. The second, when Paul Goldschmidt crushed a two-strike curve, lining it to left at 106 mph, Gray crouched and did a sort of dejected spin around the rubber.

He knew, same as everyone in the stadium knew, that both hits were trouble. Spoiling a five-run lead, then letting Goldschmidt break a tie, only made it that much worse.

The Nationals eventually lost, 8-6, with Gray’s line telling a lot of the story: five innings, nine hits, six earned runs. Washington’s bats went quiet after making a lot of noise early. Gray cruised with an advantage until the third, when Victor Robles got a late jump on a deep flyball, leaped at the warning track and bobbled away an out. Instead of Robles retiring Tommy Edman, he raced around for a triple, Paul DeJong scored, and Goldschmidt knocked in Edman with a single. Then St. Louis opened the fifth with a double by DeJong, Edman’s single, Donovan’s homer and Goldschmidt’s solo shot.

The Cardinals (30-43) tacked on two runs against Carl Edwards Jr. in the seventh, capitalizing on a pair of walks. The Nationals (27-44) have dropped 15 of their past 19 games. They are 3-12 in June.

On paper, this series looks a lot like a race to the bottom. Washington entered with a National League-worst .386 winning percentage. The Cardinals’ mark of .403 was the third lowest. But similar standings aside, their uses for each other are far, far different, seeing that St. Louis, built to win, still hopes to find a spark in the near future — and the Nationals just want more of the bright spots that dotted April and May.

And at the start Monday, that’s exactly what they saw. Lane Thomas, whom the Nationals acquired in a trade with the Cardinals two summers ago, doubled and scored in the first and the second. After two innings, Washington was 8 for 11 against St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty, who has really struggled with his command. Luis García collected three RBI in his first two plate appearances. Corey Dickerson, a member of the Cardinals last season, cracked a two-run single in the first. Rookie shortstop CJ Abrams chipped in a single.

Had the Nationals not made two outs on the base paths — Dickerson trying to go first to third with two down in the first, then García trying to stretch a single into a double in the second — they might have scored even more. But five runs seemed to be a safe cushion for Gray, who has had way fewer blowups in his second full year. The Cardinals just didn’t see it that way. It also helped that Flaherty settled in, lasting 6⅓ innings and 99 pitches.

When Flaherty exited in the seventh, he left behind runners on first and second with one out. Those runners moved into scoring position when Abrams and Thomas pulled off an uncontested double steal. But facing lefty Génesis Cabrera, García bounced out to first, scoring one run, before Jeimer Candelario flied out to shallow right. That ended the Nationals’ best chance for a comeback.

Allowing two more homers is troubling for Gray, who had curbed that issue after yielding a majors-worst 38 in 2022. He allowed three in his first start of the season, then only one more in his final five outings of April. He then allowed two total in five May starts. But in his past four appearances, opponents have tagged Gray for six homers — two in three separate games. And since May 27, his ERA has climbed from 2.77 to 3.64.

Gray, 25, is tinkering with his arsenal, sometimes worrying the staff because the coaches feel it could affect the arm slot of his refined pitches. He learned a cutter over the winter. He recently added a sweeper — a slider variation with more horizontal movement than the one he had — and he kept throwing it Monday. In all, his 102 pitches were evenly spread among 24 sinkers, 24 sliders, 15 sweepers, 15 four-seam fastballs, 14 curveballs and 10 cutters. But he was not efficient in his last three innings, needing 72 pitches to record those nine outs.

If teams have adjusted to Gray’s preseason adjustments, he will do whatever he can to find the right counterpunch. Overthinking will be the trap to avoid.

