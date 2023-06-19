The Thunder is clearly on the upswing thanks to a surprise trip to the Western Conference play-in tournament and the impending return of 2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren from a foot injury. Sam Presti has assembled an incredibly talented group of youngsters around franchise guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but he still needs additional depth behind Holmgren in the middle. Though the 19-year-old Lively averaged just 20.5 minutes per game as a freshman, he will probably be the second center selected Thursday thanks to his 7-foot-1 frame and rim-protecting skills.