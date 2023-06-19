But all bets are off once Commissioner Adam Silver shakes hands with the smooth-shooting 7-foot-4 French center on the Barclays Center stage. There’s no telling whom the Charlotte Hornets will take second with Michael Jordan stepping away from his role as majority owner, and it’s not yet clear whether the Portland Trail Blazers, who are facing pressure to build a winner around Damian Lillard, will keep or trade the third pick.
The composition of this year’s talent pool only adds to the murky outlook, as lottery teams will be weighing players from four different pathways: international professional leagues, the NCAA, the G League Ignite developmental program and the Overtime Elite start-up organization. Here’s a quick-hitting mock draft to help make sense of the madness.
San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama (Metropolitans 92)
Wembanyama, 19, is set to join former No. 1 overall picks David Robinson and Tim Duncan in San Antonio’s impressive line of big men. Blessed with the size, skill and touch to be an MVP, plus the length and mobility to be a Defensive Player of the Year, Wembanyama dazzled in a pair of showcase games outside Las Vegas in October and led Metropolitans 92 to the finals in France’s top professional league.
Concerns about his thin frame linger, but he looked like the runaway favorite to be 2024 Rookie of the Year while averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game this season.
Charlotte Hornets: Brandon Miller (Alabama)
Jordan announced Friday that he had sold a majority stake in the Hornets after 13 years. The ownership change comes at a crucial time for the Hornets, who are attempting to find a running mate for 2020 No. 3 pick LaMelo Ball. Miller, a 20-year-old forward in the Paul George mold, would be a clean fit alongside Ball, and he would bring much-needed length and scoring ability to Charlotte’s wing corps.
Charlotte could pivot to Scoot Henderson, a potential franchise point guard, if it was scared off by Miller’s poor NCAA tournament run or his tangential role in a shooting involving one of his Alabama teammates. Opinions within the league vary on whether Ball and Henderson would make each other better as a backcourt tandem.
Portland Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)
The Blazers haven’t drafted this high since they selected Greg Oden over Kevin Durant with the No. 1 pick in 2007, and their patience should be rewarded with a franchise-changing talent. Henderson, 19, has drawn comparisons to Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook due to his explosiveness, and he’s a savvy operator in the half court too.
While young floor generals always need time to find their sea legs, Henderson logged plenty of minutes against professional competition during two seasons with the G League Ignite. His charisma and confidence make him a natural heir apparent to the 32-year-old Lillard, who has been the subject of growing trade speculation in recent weeks.
Houston Rockets: Cam Whitmore (Villanova)
Houston had an easy time when 2022 No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. fell into its lap. This year, the Rockets, who have been linked to James Harden in a possible free agency reunion, will face a much tougher choice when they pick fourth in what is widely viewed as a three-player draft.
The 18-year-old Whitmore, who went one and done at Villanova, fits Houston’s demonstrated preference for pure athleticism and upside over feel. Regardless of Harden’s decision, Whitmore would slide in cleanly at small forward between Jalen Green and Smith.
Detroit Pistons: Jarace Walker (Houston)
Detroit has spent years shuffling deck chairs in its frontcourt to no avail, ranking 27th in defensive efficiency last season. Buy-low trades for Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman provided some scoring punch, but the 19-year-old Walker could help address a glaring lack of length, tenacity and defensive versatility. A bit undersized at 6-foot-6, Walker makes up for it with an impressive wingspan and good motor.
Orlando Magic: Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)
Orlando is still seeking a lead backcourt playmaker after an impressive run of draft picks that has included 2023 Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The 20-year-old Thompson, who bypassed college to play in the Overtime Elite league with his twin brother Ausar, could fill that void and fit into the Magic’s interchangeable framework. Houston will probably give the 6-foot-6 Thompson strong consideration with the fourth choice given his scoring and ballhandling ability, but slipping to Orlando would be an ideal landing spot.
Indiana Pacers: Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)
The “other” Thompson twin projects as a complementary player on offense and a committed wing defender. Indiana should be targeting exactly that type of player after pairing Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin in its backcourt of the future. The Pacers need size and pop at both forward positions, and prioritizing Thompson as part of a youth movement could enable them to move Buddy Hield in a trade.
Washington Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly (Metropolitans 92)
The Wizards have every reason to swing for the fences after agreeing to trade Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The 18-year-old Coulibaly has garnered extra attention by playing alongside Wembanyama, and he’s impressed scouts with his excellent frame and potential as a two-way wing. Coulibaly is still viewed as a project due to his limited shooting ability, but Washington is just beginning a long-term rebuilding effort and has every reason to tank next season.
Utah Jazz: Gradey Dick (Kansas)
The Jazz proved to be one of this season’s biggest surprises thanks to a five-out offense built around Lauri Markkanen. Dick, 19, would plug neatly into Utah’s well-spaced framework after hitting 40.3 percent of his three-pointers and flashing good scoring instincts as a freshman. Utah can afford to wait if it takes Dick a few years to evolve into a competent defender on the professional level.
Dallas Mavericks: Taylor Hendricks (Central Florida)
Dallas’s roster is in rough shape after Jalen Brunson’s departure and the risky trade for Kyrie Irving, and it’s certainly possible that this pick gets moved for veteran help. However, the 6-foot-8 Hendricks is a long and active frontcourt defender who could fill the void created by Dorian Finney-Smith’s departure and find ways to contribute without taking touches away from Luka Doncic and Irving (assuming he sticks around).
Orlando Magic: Anthony Black (Arkansas)
Nick Smith Jr. entered last season as the Razorbacks’ top prospect, but Black has managed to overtake his injury-plagued teammate due to his knack for making unselfish and winning plays. With primary options already in place, Orlando could shield the 19-year-old forward from a heavy scoring burden and allow him to do what he does best.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Dereck Lively II (Duke)
The Thunder is clearly on the upswing thanks to a surprise trip to the Western Conference play-in tournament and the impending return of 2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren from a foot injury. Sam Presti has assembled an incredibly talented group of youngsters around franchise guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but he still needs additional depth behind Holmgren in the middle. Though the 19-year-old Lively averaged just 20.5 minutes per game as a freshman, he will probably be the second center selected Thursday thanks to his 7-foot-1 frame and rim-protecting skills.
Toronto Raptors: Cason Wallace (Kentucky)
Toronto hasn’t had enough backcourt playmaking for a few years now, and that weakness will only get worse if Fred VanVleet departs in free agency. Finding a plug-and-play scoring guard this late in the lottery could prove difficult, but the 19-year-old Wallace projects as a solid two-way guard who matches the Raptors’ tough-minded reputation.
New Orleans Pelicans: Jordan Hawkins (U-Conn.)
From Zion Williamson’s injury issues and off-court drama to a stuffed salary cap sheet, the Pelicans’ long-anticipated rise hasn’t materialized. While this pick is unlikely to dramatically swing their fortunes, they could use it to improve the spacing in their cramped offense by adding Hawkins. The 21-year-old guard from Gaithersburg shot 38.8 from deep as a sophomore and showcased his poise during U-Conn.’s NCAA title run.