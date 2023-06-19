Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The Washington Wizards agreed Sunday to trade Bradley Beal, the second-leading scorer in franchise history, to the Phoenix Suns for little more than the privilege of no longer paying his enormous contract. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Technically, Phoenix agreed to send back Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and some second-round draft picks. Missing from that package is anything that would be considered a top-tier asset now or in the future: There’s no established star coming back to fill Beal’s shoes, no promising prospect to lead a rebuild and not even a first-round pick in Thursday’s NBA draft.

Paul, a future Hall of Famer, is 38 and likely to be traded or bought out. Shamet played sparingly off the bench in this year’s playoffs. And the Wizards had to settle for whichever picks the Suns still had left over after their blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant in February. At first glance, these terms would be nixed immediately by fantasy league owners and a video game’s trade-checking machine.

Yet this was absolutely the right decision for the Wizards, who finally took a hard look in the mirror after spending the past half-decade in denial. The April departure of president Tommy Sheppard and the May arrival of his successor, Michael Winger, enabled Washington to admit several hard truths: Beal wasn’t an A-list superstar and never would be; building a contender around his $50 million-per-year contract was going to be impossible; and there was nothing to be gained, and much time to be wasted, by clinging to him as a franchise player while chasing 35-win seasons in perpetuity.

Advertisement

In his first move, Winger ripped off the Band-Aid, choosing the potential of a blank slate over the mediocre known quantity. This was a familiar play for the former Los Angeles Clippers executive, who was part of the front office that traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons in 2018.

Los Angeles parted with the injury-plagued Griffin because it didn’t see a title path with him leading the way, and its proactive trade set the stage for subsequent additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. While Washington lacks Hollywood’s appeal to NBA superstars and is therefore an unlikely landing pad for the next round of disgruntled difference-makers, trading the four years and more than $200 million remaining on Beal’s contract gives the Wizards a degree of flexibility and a clear direction they haven’t had in years.

Winger can race all the way to the bottom if he likes, moving on from free agents Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma in hopes of landing a new franchise face with a top-five pick, much like the Wizards did with John Wall and Beal more than a decade ago. Trading Beal will also create more room for Washington’s recent draft picks — Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis — and whomever they select with the eighth pick Thursday. If none of them pans out, Washington will expect to keep its 2024 first-round pick, which it would have had to send to the New York Knicks if it landed outside the top 12.

Beal, who turns 30 this month, is a three-time all-star who nearly claimed the 2021 scoring title, and he just completed a season in which he averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He was a model member of the community off the court and never publicly demanded a trade. While he has had his share of health concerns, his trade value wasn’t depressed by a career-altering injury as Wall’s was.

Advertisement

Plus, the Suns were only one of many teams itching to add a complementary star capable of getting them over the hump. The Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Knicks and Lakers could have used a player such as Beal on the court.

The problem, of course, is that most of those potential suitors viewed Beal through the lens of his problematic contract rather than his well-rounded game. Not only was Beal the fourth-highest-paid player last season, trailing only megastars Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Durant, he received a no-trade clause when he inked his most recent extension in 2022.

The no-trade clause effectively allowed Beal and his agent, Mark Bartelstein, to handpick his preferred destinations, and it undercut Washington’s ability to generate a real market for Beal’s services. Coincidentally or not, Bartelstein’s son, Josh Bartelstein, was recently hired as the Suns’ CEO by new owner Mat Ishbia.

Advertisement

Phoenix should give Beal, who hasn’t played in the second round of the playoffs since 2017, a taste of what he has been missing. After a disappointing second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Suns now sport a top-heavy core of Durant, all-star guard Devin Booker, Beal and center Deandre Ayton, though the aggressive Ishbia could pursue another trade to rebalance his roster depth. With Durant, Booker and Beal, Phoenix has a potent trio of perimeter scorers who should easily deliver a top-five offense next season if they remain healthy.

That said, this trade represents another massive bet for Ishbia, a billionaire mortgage industry executive, who will be paying Durant, Booker and Beal a combined $130 million next season when the salary cap is projected to be $134 million. Trading for Durant was an all-in play, and adding Beal qualifies as a textbook double-down.

Washington, by contrast, need not concern itself with underperforming stars, chemistry issues or clogged cap sheets for the foreseeable future. Instead, don’t be surprised if Winger borrows heavily from his time as an Oklahoma City Thunder executive and prioritizes developing players, accumulating draft assets and establishing a youthful and hard-playing culture.

Advertisement

The Thunder is proof that there’s no magic formula to a rebuild; it drafted Durant, Westbrook and James Harden but eventually lost all three superstars without winning a title. Even so, Oklahoma City was a consistent contender for years, and it has usually delivered an entertaining product during its down years.

There were a handful of memorable moments during Beal’s time in Washington but not nearly enough over the past five years to inspire belief that the good times could be rekindled. Though the Wizards gave away Beal for peanuts, their new front office is betting that this trade will go down as a painful and necessary first step to a more hopeful era.

Share