2023 Spring All-Met: Baseball first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for baseball:
First team
Ryan Bouma, IF, Sr., Sherwood
Bouma hit .453 and scored 36 runs for Sherwood, which rode his star power to three-peat as Maryland 4A state champion. He is signed to play at Frostburg State.
Aiden Dubetsky, utility, Jr., Georgetown Prep
After Dubetsky closed out the Interstate Athletic Conference championship series, teammates called him “Aiden All-Metsky.” The right-hander lived up to the billing with a 0.57 ERA and 75 strikeouts.
Kaleb Elliott, C, Sr., Patuxent
Opposing coaches touted the Chesapeake College signee as one of the area’s best defensive catchers; he was just as solid at the plate, batting .492 with a .632 on-base percentage for the Maryland 2A runners-up.
Jonny Farmelo, OF, Sr., Westfield
A potential Day 1 pick in July’s MLB draft, the speedy Virginia commit hit .478 with 39 stolen bases. He ushered the Bulldogs to the Class 6 state title game with heroics that included a walk-off home run in the state quarterfinals.
Tyler Fetterman, utility, Sr., Independence
The East Tennessee State signee led Independence to a Class 5 state final appearance. The left-hander threw two no-hitters and posted a 0.84 ERA with 104 strikeouts while totaling seven home runs and 30 RBI at the plate.
Andy Francis, DH, Sr., St. John’s
The Army commit tallied a program-record 48 RBI for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion, with a gaudy .632 batting average in the postseason.
Ryan Marohn, P, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)
The ace of the Class 6 Region B champion went 7-0 with a 0.37 ERA on the mound, tossing 83 strikeouts and posting a 0.852 WHIP. He has signed to North Carolina State.
Brayden Martin, IF, Sr., St. John’s
A two-time first-team selection, Martin hit .442 while stealing 32 bases and scoring 41 runs for the area’s top team. He is committed to Maryland.
Bryson Moore, utility, Sr., Gonzaga
The Virginia-bound right-hander was the best pitcher and one of the top hitters in the toughest conference around, notching a 1.27 ERA and a .364 batting average.
Tanner Sanderoff, utility, Sr., Blake
The left-hander set or tied six school records this season, hitting .481 with 29 RBI while hurling 65 strikeouts with a 1.84 ERA on the mound. He will play at Hofstra.
Parker Thomas, utility, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
The East Carolina signee had 89 strikeouts and a 0.70 ERA to lead the area’s best staff and shut out Calvert Hall for the Cavaliers’ second straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Conference A championship game victory.
Myles Upchurch, utility, So., St. Albans
A Maryland commit and the ace of the D.C. state champion, Upchurch and his five-pitch arsenal stymied hitters in the IAC, as the right-hander finished with an 0.94 ERA and an opposing batting average of .167.
Matthew Westley, utility, Sr., Colgan
The Sharks advanced to their third straight state tournament behind the two-way star, who hit .455 with 37 RBI and had 89 strikeouts with a 1.05 ERA. He will play for Virginia Tech.
Henry Zatkowski, utility, Jr., River Hill
The left-hander lowered his ERA to 0.88 with a stellar May, going 3-0 with 41 strikeouts in 19⅓ scoreless postseason innings to deliver River Hill a 3A state title. The Duke commit also hit .486 with 31 RBI.
Coach of the Year
Sean Davis, Sherwood
It’s hard to repeat in baseball and even harder to three-peat. It’s why no Maryland public school team had done it since the early 1990s. Enter Davis, who built the Warriors (23-3 this year, 61-4 over the past three) into a machine and led them to yet another 4A state title. Players got better under Davis’s leadership — hence the four seniors who earned All-Met honors — and bought in under his steady stewardship.
Second team
Qwynn Ahearn, C, Sr., Centennial
Amari Allen, OF, Sr., Sherwood
Jae’dan Carter, C, Sr., Colgan
Matthew Colella, IF, Sr., Centreville
Jackson Freeman, IF, Sr., Fairfax
Zane Gross, IF, Sr., Churchill
Jamie Laskofski, utility, Jr., Lake Braddock
Marcus LeClair, IF/OF, Sr., Gonzaga
Grady Lenahan, OF, So., Patriot
Shane Murphy, utility, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt
Antonio Perrotta, IF, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Cody Sharman, P, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
Jay Wandell, P, Jr., Walter Johnson
Sean Williams, P, Jr., Severna Park
Honorable mention
Clayton Armah, P, So., St. John’s
Owen Basso, P, Sr., St. Albans
Ben Berger, utility, Sr., Sherwood
Mason Butash, utility, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)
Jordan Capuano, P, Sr., Patriot
Kenyatta Carmichael Jr., IF, Sr., Dunbar
Bud Coombs, OF, So., DeMatha
Nick Duvall, utility, Sr., Glenelg
Nelson Grajales, C, Sr., Arundel
Noah Grossman, P, Jr., Marshall
Cooper Harris, IF, Sr., Battlefield
Thor Hildebrand, utility, Sr., North County
Brayden Hutchison, utility, Sr., Brentsville District
Brice Johnson, utility, Jr., CMIT North
Kyle Johnson, utility, Sr., Riverside
Tommy Kanakos, C, Sr., Bishop O’Connell
Demetre Koutras, utility, Sr., River Hill
Colin MacNabb, C, Sr., Key School
Trevor McAndrews, IF, Sr., Yorktown
Jack McDonald, IF, Sr., Independence
Cavan McMeans, IF, Sr., Riverside
Ethan McNally, C, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
Dylan Melton, utility, Sr., Glenelg Country
David Mendez, IF, Sr., Independence
Kenny Michaels, P, Sr., Hayfield
Joey Mitchell, utility, Sr., Westfield
Eje Okojie, OF, Sr., River Hill
Alex Ozuna-Nunez, IF, Sr., Jackson-Reed
Terrion Pettus, OF, So., Magruder
Ariel Polonia, utility, Jr., Central
Nick Pratt, C, Sr., Indian Creek
Will Pryce, IF, Jr., Sidwell Friends
Kydese Queen Jr., utility, Sr., St. Charles
Brett Renfrow, utility, Sr., Colgan
Tommy Roldan, OF, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Sam Rosand, P, So., Landon
Etan Rosario, IF, So., Jackson-Reed
Sam Ross, utility, Sr., Crofton
Angel Santiago-Cruz, utility, Jr., Severna Park
Brian Scott, utility, Sr., Sherwood
Leo Simpson, P, Sr., Walter Johnson
Jackson Sirois, IF, Jr., Paul VI
Tanner Vislay, P, Sr., Oakton
Aiden West, IF, So., Long Reach
Paul Witkop, utility, Jr., Potomac School