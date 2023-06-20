2023 Spring All-Met: Baseball first team, second team, honorable mention

Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for baseball: Player of the Year Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bryce Eldridge, utility, Sr., Madison Dubbed “the American Ohtani,” the 6-foot-8 Eldridge could have a big league future at the plate or on the mound. This season, the projected first-round pick showed why he might continue doing both. Though many teams tried to avoid the senior’s barrel — he reached base 42 times via a walk or hit-by-pitch, aiding a ludicrous 1.750 OPS — Eldridge hit .420 with nine home runs. On the mound, the right-hander went 11-0, striking out 88 in 53⅔ innings with a 1.30 ERA. His final pitch, a 97 mph fastball, delivered the Warhawks a Virginia Class 6 state championship.

First team

Ryan Bouma, IF, Sr., Sherwood

Bouma hit .453 and scored 36 runs for Sherwood, which rode his star power to three-peat as Maryland 4A state champion. He is signed to play at Frostburg State.

Advertisement

Aiden Dubetsky, utility, Jr., Georgetown Prep

After Dubetsky closed out the Interstate Athletic Conference championship series, teammates called him “Aiden All-Metsky.” The right-hander lived up to the billing with a 0.57 ERA and 75 strikeouts.

Kaleb Elliott, C, Sr., Patuxent

Opposing coaches touted the Chesapeake College signee as one of the area’s best defensive catchers; he was just as solid at the plate, batting .492 with a .632 on-base percentage for the Maryland 2A runners-up.

Jonny Farmelo, OF, Sr., Westfield

A potential Day 1 pick in July’s MLB draft, the speedy Virginia commit hit .478 with 39 stolen bases. He ushered the Bulldogs to the Class 6 state title game with heroics that included a walk-off home run in the state quarterfinals.

Tyler Fetterman, utility, Sr., Independence

The East Tennessee State signee led Independence to a Class 5 state final appearance. The left-hander threw two no-hitters and posted a 0.84 ERA with 104 strikeouts while totaling seven home runs and 30 RBI at the plate.

Advertisement

Andy Francis, DH, Sr., St. John’s

The Army commit tallied a program-record 48 RBI for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion, with a gaudy .632 batting average in the postseason.

Ryan Marohn, P, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)

The ace of the Class 6 Region B champion went 7-0 with a 0.37 ERA on the mound, tossing 83 strikeouts and posting a 0.852 WHIP. He has signed to North Carolina State.

Brayden Martin, IF, Sr., St. John’s

A two-time first-team selection, Martin hit .442 while stealing 32 bases and scoring 41 runs for the area’s top team. He is committed to Maryland.

Bryson Moore, utility, Sr., Gonzaga

The Virginia-bound right-hander was the best pitcher and one of the top hitters in the toughest conference around, notching a 1.27 ERA and a .364 batting average.

Tanner Sanderoff, utility, Sr., Blake

Advertisement

The left-hander set or tied six school records this season, hitting .481 with 29 RBI while hurling 65 strikeouts with a 1.84 ERA on the mound. He will play at Hofstra.

Parker Thomas, utility, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

The East Carolina signee had 89 strikeouts and a 0.70 ERA to lead the area’s best staff and shut out Calvert Hall for the Cavaliers’ second straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Conference A championship game victory.

Myles Upchurch, utility, So., St. Albans

A Maryland commit and the ace of the D.C. state champion, Upchurch and his five-pitch arsenal stymied hitters in the IAC, as the right-hander finished with an 0.94 ERA and an opposing batting average of .167.

Matthew Westley, utility, Sr., Colgan

The Sharks advanced to their third straight state tournament behind the two-way star, who hit .455 with 37 RBI and had 89 strikeouts with a 1.05 ERA. He will play for Virginia Tech.

Advertisement

Henry Zatkowski, utility, Jr., River Hill

The left-hander lowered his ERA to 0.88 with a stellar May, going 3-0 with 41 strikeouts in 19⅓ scoreless postseason innings to deliver River Hill a 3A state title. The Duke commit also hit .486 with 31 RBI.

Coach of the Year

Sean Davis, Sherwood

It’s hard to repeat in baseball and even harder to three-peat. It’s why no Maryland public school team had done it since the early 1990s. Enter Davis, who built the Warriors (23-3 this year, 61-4 over the past three) into a machine and led them to yet another 4A state title. Players got better under Davis’s leadership — hence the four seniors who earned All-Met honors — and bought in under his steady stewardship.

Second team

Qwynn Ahearn, C, Sr., Centennial

Amari Allen, OF, Sr., Sherwood

Jae’dan Carter, C, Sr., Colgan

Advertisement

Matthew Colella, IF, Sr., Centreville

Jackson Freeman, IF, Sr., Fairfax

Zane Gross, IF, Sr., Churchill

Jamie Laskofski, utility, Jr., Lake Braddock

Marcus LeClair, IF/OF, Sr., Gonzaga

Grady Lenahan, OF, So., Patriot

Shane Murphy, utility, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt

Antonio Perrotta, IF, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Cody Sharman, P, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Jay Wandell, P, Jr., Walter Johnson

Sean Williams, P, Jr., Severna Park

Honorable mention

Clayton Armah, P, So., St. John’s

Owen Basso, P, Sr., St. Albans

Ben Berger, utility, Sr., Sherwood

Mason Butash, utility, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)

Jordan Capuano, P, Sr., Patriot

Kenyatta Carmichael Jr., IF, Sr., Dunbar

Bud Coombs, OF, So., DeMatha

Nick Duvall, utility, Sr., Glenelg

Nelson Grajales, C, Sr., Arundel

Noah Grossman, P, Jr., Marshall

Cooper Harris, IF, Sr., Battlefield

Advertisement

Thor Hildebrand, utility, Sr., North County

Brayden Hutchison, utility, Sr., Brentsville District

Brice Johnson, utility, Jr., CMIT North

Kyle Johnson, utility, Sr., Riverside

Tommy Kanakos, C, Sr., Bishop O’Connell

Demetre Koutras, utility, Sr., River Hill

Colin MacNabb, C, Sr., Key School

Trevor McAndrews, IF, Sr., Yorktown

Jack McDonald, IF, Sr., Independence

Cavan McMeans, IF, Sr., Riverside

Ethan McNally, C, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Dylan Melton, utility, Sr., Glenelg Country

David Mendez, IF, Sr., Independence

Kenny Michaels, P, Sr., Hayfield

Joey Mitchell, utility, Sr., Westfield

Eje Okojie, OF, Sr., River Hill

Alex Ozuna-Nunez, IF, Sr., Jackson-Reed

Terrion Pettus, OF, So., Magruder

Ariel Polonia, utility, Jr., Central

Nick Pratt, C, Sr., Indian Creek

Will Pryce, IF, Jr., Sidwell Friends

Kydese Queen Jr., utility, Sr., St. Charles

Advertisement

Brett Renfrow, utility, Sr., Colgan

Tommy Roldan, OF, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Sam Rosand, P, So., Landon

Etan Rosario, IF, So., Jackson-Reed

Sam Ross, utility, Sr., Crofton

Angel Santiago-Cruz, utility, Jr., Severna Park

Brian Scott, utility, Sr., Sherwood

Leo Simpson, P, Sr., Walter Johnson

Jackson Sirois, IF, Jr., Paul VI

Tanner Vislay, P, Sr., Oakton

Aiden West, IF, So., Long Reach

Paul Witkop, utility, Jr., Potomac School

Share