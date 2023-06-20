2023 Spring All-Met: Boys’ lacrosse first team, second team, honorable mention

Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for boys’ lacrosse: Player of the Year Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nate Kabiri, A, Sr., Georgetown Prep The Princeton-bound senior led the top-ranked Little Hoyas through a perfect Interstate Athletic Conference slate and their 12th league title. Kabiri, an Under Armour all-American, led a Prep attack that had an average margin of victory of more than nine goals within IAC competition. The conference player of the year, he finished the spring with 40 goals and added 28 assists.

First team

Colin Burns, A, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Burns, who will play alongside Kabiri at Princeton, posted 35 goals and 34 assists for the IAC champions.

Jake Chambers, M, Sr., Broadneck

The do-it-all defensive midfielder carried the 4A champion Bruins to an undefeated season.

Will Cohen, D, Sr., Landon

The Dartmouth signee was a dominant one-on-one defenseman for the Bears, who reached the IAC championship game.

Caulley Deringer, A, Sr., Episcopal

The Virginia signee set the Maroon’s single-season assists record with 57, leading the Alexandria school to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association title game.

Ryan Duenkel, A, Jr., St. John’s

The Virginia commit, whom Inside Lacrosse ranks as the top player in the Class of 2024, keyed the Cadets’ attack as they won another WCAC title.

Caleb Fyock, G, Sr., St. John’s

The Ohio State signee made 174 saves as the Cadets were unbeaten in the area again.

Parker Love, M, Sr., Paul VI

Selected as the top long-stick midfielder in the WCAC, the Naval Academy signee had 47 caused turnovers and 67 groundballs along with eight goals.

Sammy McAvoy, M, Sr., Lake Braddock

Selected as the Occoquan Region player of the year, the Penn State signee scored 60 goals and added 32 assists for the Bruins, who won the Patriot District and reached the Region 6C final.

Nate Murphy, D, Sr., Paul VI

The Richmond signee powered the Panthers’ defense — causing 49 turnovers and collecting 43 groundballs — as his team won the VISAA championship.

Matthew Rienzo, D, Sr., Gonzaga

The Georgetown signee caused 38 turnovers and had 51 groundballs for the Eagles.

Jackie Weller, FO, Sr., St. John’s

The Michigan signee won 75.6 percent of his faceoffs to jump-start the WCAC champions’ offense.

Coach of the Year

Jeff McGuire, Broadneck

This year’s seniors made up McGuire’s first four-year class at the Annapolis public school. In the last two years, the Bruins have lost just one game, the 4A championship game in 2022 against Churchill. McGuire guided the Bruins to a perfect 20-0 season, with notable wins against DeMatha, Severna Park and Urbana. They blew out Sherwood, 16-6, in this year’s 4A title game.

Second team

Makin Blalock, D, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Gavin Burlace, M, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)

Mark Davison, D, Sr., Oakton

Adam Dembicki, FO, Sr., Madison

John Draley, Jr., M, St. John’s

Nick Golini, A, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)

Pasha Hakimi, M, Sr., St. Albans

Matthew Han, A, Sr., Paul VI

Larry Horning, M, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Chase Paschuck, A, Sr., Riverside

Andrew Pope, M, Sr., Dominion

Jackson Shaw, A, Sr., Broadneck

Matt Till, D, Sr., Bullis

Honorable mention

Riley Alberts, A, Jr., Broad Run

Drew Ambrose, A, Sr., Potomac School

Chase Band, A, Sr., Bullis

Chris Berry, A, Sr., St. Albans

Jimi Carter, A, Sr., Huntingtown

Andrew Cavanaugh, M, So., Sherwood

Quentin Davis, A, Sr., Osbourn Park

Reed Drummond, M, Sr., Churchill

Miles Fang, M, Sr., Yorktown

Kaelan Ferris, D, Jr., McLean

John Fisher, G, Jr., Battlefield

Alec Fleischer, A, Sr., Wootton

John Gardiner, A, Jr., Gonzaga

Grant Giunchi, FO, Sr., Paul VI

Hudson Greene, A, Jr., Yorktown

Ollie Hau, M, Jr., Madison

Ethan Hodge, D, Sr., Madison

Owen Horning, A, Jr., Georgetown Prep

Patrick Jameison, G, Sr., Episcopal

Ben Jose, M, Sr., Bullis

Max Konzmann, M, Jr., Blake

Miles Lancaster, G, Sr., DeMatha

Jack Leland, M, Sr., Gonzaga

Jackson Maher, A, So., Bullis

Cameron Marks, M, Jr., W.T. Woodson

Max Mullen, M, So., McLean

Davis Owens, D, Jr., Landon

Graham Parker, M, Sr., DeMatha

Connor Phillips, G, Jr., St. Andrew’s

Alex Populoh, M, Sr., Robinson

Will Roberts, FO, Sr., St. Albans

Mark Rubley, A, Jr., Madison

A.J. Rush, M, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)

Keegan Ryan, M, Jr., Mount Hebron

Jack Schubert, A, Sr., Lake Braddock

Ashby Shepherd, G, Sr., Severna Park

Maverick Smith, M, Jr., Mount Hebron

Drew Stahley, A, Sr., Sherwood

Boston Stofa, FO, Sr., Blair

Aaron Tiao, M, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Jake Todd, A, Sr., Severn School

Camden Webb, FO, Sr., Severna Park

Joseph Weinburgh, M/FO, Jr., Hayfield

