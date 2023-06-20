2023 Spring All-Met: Boys’ lacrosse first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for boys’ lacrosse:
First team
Colin Burns, A, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Burns, who will play alongside Kabiri at Princeton, posted 35 goals and 34 assists for the IAC champions.
Jake Chambers, M, Sr., Broadneck
The do-it-all defensive midfielder carried the 4A champion Bruins to an undefeated season.
Will Cohen, D, Sr., Landon
The Dartmouth signee was a dominant one-on-one defenseman for the Bears, who reached the IAC championship game.
Caulley Deringer, A, Sr., Episcopal
The Virginia signee set the Maroon’s single-season assists record with 57, leading the Alexandria school to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association title game.
Ryan Duenkel, A, Jr., St. John’s
The Virginia commit, whom Inside Lacrosse ranks as the top player in the Class of 2024, keyed the Cadets’ attack as they won another WCAC title.
Caleb Fyock, G, Sr., St. John’s
The Ohio State signee made 174 saves as the Cadets were unbeaten in the area again.
Parker Love, M, Sr., Paul VI
Selected as the top long-stick midfielder in the WCAC, the Naval Academy signee had 47 caused turnovers and 67 groundballs along with eight goals.
Sammy McAvoy, M, Sr., Lake Braddock
Selected as the Occoquan Region player of the year, the Penn State signee scored 60 goals and added 32 assists for the Bruins, who won the Patriot District and reached the Region 6C final.
Nate Murphy, D, Sr., Paul VI
The Richmond signee powered the Panthers’ defense — causing 49 turnovers and collecting 43 groundballs — as his team won the VISAA championship.
Matthew Rienzo, D, Sr., Gonzaga
The Georgetown signee caused 38 turnovers and had 51 groundballs for the Eagles.
Jackie Weller, FO, Sr., St. John’s
The Michigan signee won 75.6 percent of his faceoffs to jump-start the WCAC champions’ offense.
Coach of the Year
Jeff McGuire, Broadneck
This year’s seniors made up McGuire’s first four-year class at the Annapolis public school. In the last two years, the Bruins have lost just one game, the 4A championship game in 2022 against Churchill. McGuire guided the Bruins to a perfect 20-0 season, with notable wins against DeMatha, Severna Park and Urbana. They blew out Sherwood, 16-6, in this year’s 4A title game.
Second team
Makin Blalock, D, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Gavin Burlace, M, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)
Mark Davison, D, Sr., Oakton
Adam Dembicki, FO, Sr., Madison
John Draley, Jr., M, St. John’s
Nick Golini, A, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)
Pasha Hakimi, M, Sr., St. Albans
Matthew Han, A, Sr., Paul VI
Larry Horning, M, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Chase Paschuck, A, Sr., Riverside
Andrew Pope, M, Sr., Dominion
Jackson Shaw, A, Sr., Broadneck
Matt Till, D, Sr., Bullis
Honorable mention
Riley Alberts, A, Jr., Broad Run
Drew Ambrose, A, Sr., Potomac School
Chase Band, A, Sr., Bullis
Chris Berry, A, Sr., St. Albans
Jimi Carter, A, Sr., Huntingtown
Andrew Cavanaugh, M, So., Sherwood
Quentin Davis, A, Sr., Osbourn Park
Reed Drummond, M, Sr., Churchill
Miles Fang, M, Sr., Yorktown
Kaelan Ferris, D, Jr., McLean
John Fisher, G, Jr., Battlefield
Alec Fleischer, A, Sr., Wootton
John Gardiner, A, Jr., Gonzaga
Grant Giunchi, FO, Sr., Paul VI
Hudson Greene, A, Jr., Yorktown
Ollie Hau, M, Jr., Madison
Ethan Hodge, D, Sr., Madison
Owen Horning, A, Jr., Georgetown Prep
Patrick Jameison, G, Sr., Episcopal
Ben Jose, M, Sr., Bullis
Max Konzmann, M, Jr., Blake
Miles Lancaster, G, Sr., DeMatha
Jack Leland, M, Sr., Gonzaga
Jackson Maher, A, So., Bullis
Cameron Marks, M, Jr., W.T. Woodson
Max Mullen, M, So., McLean
Davis Owens, D, Jr., Landon
Graham Parker, M, Sr., DeMatha
Connor Phillips, G, Jr., St. Andrew’s
Alex Populoh, M, Sr., Robinson
Will Roberts, FO, Sr., St. Albans
Mark Rubley, A, Jr., Madison
A.J. Rush, M, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)
Keegan Ryan, M, Jr., Mount Hebron
Jack Schubert, A, Sr., Lake Braddock
Ashby Shepherd, G, Sr., Severna Park
Maverick Smith, M, Jr., Mount Hebron
Drew Stahley, A, Sr., Sherwood
Boston Stofa, FO, Sr., Blair
Aaron Tiao, M, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Jake Todd, A, Sr., Severn School
Camden Webb, FO, Sr., Severna Park
Joseph Weinburgh, M/FO, Jr., Hayfield