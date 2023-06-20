2023 Spring All-Met: Boys’ rowing first team, honorable mention

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for boys’ rowing: First Team Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Max Blacksten, Sr., McLean The Yale commit led McLean’s top varsity eight to a Virginia state championship and helped the Highlanders reach the finals at the Stotesbury Cup regatta. Alexander Carpentier, Sr., Gonzaga

Carpentier led the Eagles to top local finishes at the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Rowing Association regatta (gold), Stotesbury (silver) and U.S. nationals (fourth).

Jack Donovan, Sr., Gonzaga

D.C. area coaches held Donovan in extremely high regard; it’s no surprise why, as the senior captained Gonzaga to its first WMIRA championship since 2016.

Luke Hoffman, Jr., McLean

The 2022 All-Met honorable mention was a stellar, stable presence as McLean’s top varsity eight won its fourth title in the past five seasons.

Erik Lindholm, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Barons Coach Andy Bacas called Lindholm, “the best stroke man I have coached in 17 years of high school rowing.” He led the top varsity eight to four victories and the best finish among public schools at WMIRA.

Gabe Scott, Jr., DeMatha

He fought through injuries and led the largest DeMatha roster in the program’s 25-year history.

Aidan Seiger, Sr., West Springfield

For the first time since 2004, the Spartans’ top varsity eight medaled at the Virginia state regatta; Seiger was crucial to the boat’s increased speed.

Wesley Solomon, Sr., St. Albans

Solomon ushered the Bulldogs’ top varsity eight to a silver medal at WMIRA and a sixth-place finish at uber-competitive Stotesbury.

Michael Swale, Sr., Madison

The leader of Madison’s top varsity eight helped the Warhawks qualify for U.S. nationals.

Max Trible, Sr., Bishop O'Connell

Trible shepherded O’Connell’s top varsity four to a silver medal at WMIRA and the top finish among local programs at U.S. nationals.

Phillip Williams, Sr., Gonzaga

Behind Williams, a multi-sport athlete and University of Glasgow commit, Gonzaga was the top local program — convincingly so, thanks to his leadership.

Coach of the Year

Tom Daley, Gonzaga

Daley, who long coached the Eagles’ freshman team, stepped in as the varsity coach this season. His philosophy, to include every last member of the program, exceeded even the most optimistic expectations, as Gonzaga outpaced local and national programs from its top varsity boat down to its freshman crew. The program brought eight boats to the prestigious Stotebsury Cup regatta and returned to D.C. with four boats that medaled.

Best boats

First Four: Gonzaga

Second Eight: Gonzaga

First Eight: Gonzaga

Honorable mention

Nate Abrials, Jr., Gonzaga

Henry Bedell, Sr., St. Albans

Rashad Biddle, Sr., Jackson-Reed

Henry Boudreau, Jr., Bishop Ireton

Vince Csajbok, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Jake Edelstein, Sr., McLean

Milo Epstein, Sr., Jackson-Reed

Jimmy Greenwood, Sr., Yorktown

Beck Hensley, Sr., W.T. Woodson

Sam Hyman, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Jack Marshon, Jr., Whitman

Maxumilian McCordbrock, Sr., West Springfield

Reider McFeely, Sr., Bullis

Fred Mulford, Sr., Quince Orchard

Ethan Nguyen, Sr., Walter Johnson

Pablo Noguera, Jr., Gonzaga

Abhinav Pappu, Sr., Oakton

Colin Rizley, Jr., Stone Bridge

Brendan Stroh, Jr., Gonzaga

Noah West, Sr., Oakton

