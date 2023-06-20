2023 Spring All-Met: Boys’ rowing first team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for boys’ rowing:
Carpentier led the Eagles to top local finishes at the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Rowing Association regatta (gold), Stotesbury (silver) and U.S. nationals (fourth).
Jack Donovan, Sr., Gonzaga
D.C. area coaches held Donovan in extremely high regard; it’s no surprise why, as the senior captained Gonzaga to its first WMIRA championship since 2016.
Luke Hoffman, Jr., McLean
The 2022 All-Met honorable mention was a stellar, stable presence as McLean’s top varsity eight won its fourth title in the past five seasons.
Erik Lindholm, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Barons Coach Andy Bacas called Lindholm, “the best stroke man I have coached in 17 years of high school rowing.” He led the top varsity eight to four victories and the best finish among public schools at WMIRA.
Gabe Scott, Jr., DeMatha
He fought through injuries and led the largest DeMatha roster in the program’s 25-year history.
Aidan Seiger, Sr., West Springfield
For the first time since 2004, the Spartans’ top varsity eight medaled at the Virginia state regatta; Seiger was crucial to the boat’s increased speed.
Wesley Solomon, Sr., St. Albans
Solomon ushered the Bulldogs’ top varsity eight to a silver medal at WMIRA and a sixth-place finish at uber-competitive Stotesbury.
Michael Swale, Sr., Madison
The leader of Madison’s top varsity eight helped the Warhawks qualify for U.S. nationals.
Max Trible, Sr., Bishop O'Connell
Trible shepherded O’Connell’s top varsity four to a silver medal at WMIRA and the top finish among local programs at U.S. nationals.
Phillip Williams, Sr., Gonzaga
Behind Williams, a multi-sport athlete and University of Glasgow commit, Gonzaga was the top local program — convincingly so, thanks to his leadership.
Coach of the Year
Tom Daley, Gonzaga
Daley, who long coached the Eagles’ freshman team, stepped in as the varsity coach this season. His philosophy, to include every last member of the program, exceeded even the most optimistic expectations, as Gonzaga outpaced local and national programs from its top varsity boat down to its freshman crew. The program brought eight boats to the prestigious Stotebsury Cup regatta and returned to D.C. with four boats that medaled.
Best boats
First Four: Gonzaga
Second Eight: Gonzaga
First Eight: Gonzaga
Honorable mention
Nate Abrials, Jr., Gonzaga
Henry Bedell, Sr., St. Albans
Rashad Biddle, Sr., Jackson-Reed
Henry Boudreau, Jr., Bishop Ireton
Vince Csajbok, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Jake Edelstein, Sr., McLean
Milo Epstein, Sr., Jackson-Reed
Jimmy Greenwood, Sr., Yorktown
Beck Hensley, Sr., W.T. Woodson
Sam Hyman, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Jack Marshon, Jr., Whitman
Maxumilian McCordbrock, Sr., West Springfield
Reider McFeely, Sr., Bullis
Fred Mulford, Sr., Quince Orchard
Ethan Nguyen, Sr., Walter Johnson
Pablo Noguera, Jr., Gonzaga
Abhinav Pappu, Sr., Oakton
Colin Rizley, Jr., Stone Bridge
Brendan Stroh, Jr., Gonzaga
Noah West, Sr., Oakton