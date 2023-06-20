2023 Spring All-Met: Boys’ soccer first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for boys’ soccer:
First team
Alex Balkey, MF, Sr., Riverside
The crafty midfielder led the Rams in goals (21) and assists (15) as they made it to the Class 5 semifinals. He signed with Binghamton.
Connor Campbell, D, Jr., Loudoun County
A steady presence on the backline or midfield, Campbell helped lead the Captains to a Class 4 semifinal appearance.
Inigo Diz, GK, Sr., Meridian
Not only did Diz make it through the region and state brackets without allowing a goal, he made two key penalty kick saves in the Mustangs’ Class 3 championship victory.
Hatim Elkhasouani, D, Sr., Hayfield
A smooth and graceful defender, Elkhasouani and the Hawks were one penalty kick away from reaching the Class 6 finals this spring.
Ethan Frazier, F, Sr., Tuscarora
One of the most feared playmakers in the area, Frazier finished with 31 goals and 14 assists this spring.
Alex Gardner, MF, Sr., Meridian
The playmaking midfielder finished with 25 goals and 25 assists for the Class 3 champions.
Gage Lyons, F, Sr., McLean
The Army signee finished with 28 goals and 19 assists for a strong Highlanders team.
Elias Rodriguez Amador, F, Sr., Lewis
A powerful threat up front, Rodriguez finished with 18 goals and six assists as the Lancers reached the state championship for the second time in three seasons.
Luke Smith, D, Jr., Battlefield
A solid defender with good speed and a penchant for scoring off set pieces, Smith helped the Bobcats reach the state quarterfinals.
Ewan Speicher, MF, Jr., Hayfield
Speicher did a little bit of everything for the Class 6 semifinalists, embracing the dirty work as a defensive midfielder while also pushing forward to score eight goals and rack up nine assists.
Jack Sturman, MF, Sr., Independence
The Mary Washington signee has been a vital part of a young Tigers program. This spring he finished with 19 assists playing defensive midfield.
Coach of the Year
John Millward, Lewis
In his 13th season at the Fairfax County school, Millward has drastically altered the reputation of and expectations for the boys’ soccer program. Whereas the Lancers were once chasing an elusive district title, they now aim for the biggest trophy of them all: Twice in the past three seasons, Lewis has made a state title game. The Lancers have not yet won the ultimate prize, but with Millward’s passionate approach and the school’s deep talent pool, they are expected to contend for years to come.
Second team
Diego Avelar, D, Sr., Tuscarora
Edwin Castillo, MF, Jr., Falls Church
Armando Cervantes Martinez, GK, Jr., Osbourn
Chris Escalante, MF, Sr., Alexandria City
Oliver Frandano, D, Sr., Meridian
Felix Green, F, Jr., Meridian
Carlos Lazano, D, Sr., Riverside
Matthew Lenert, F, Sr., Marshall
Fernando Reyes, MF, Sr., Forest Park
Noel Sotelo, F, Sr., Osbourn
Brendan Steiger, D, Jr., Herndon
Honorable mention
Alvaro Acosta Lovo, F, So., South Lakes
Mohamed Ahmed, F, Sr., Lewis
Nick Apostolou, F, Sr., Riverside
Zaine Asim, GK, Jr., Lake Braddock
Amari Benjamin, MF, Sr., Battlefield
Elliot Berg, D, Sr., South Lakes
Otu Bisong, F, So., Herndon
Ben Colcombe, D, Jr., Forest Park
Ryan Conti, MF, Jr., Lightridge
Michael Dessalegn, MF, So., Westfield
Moad Ezzahir, MF, Jr., Lewis
Luis Fuentes, MF, So., Herndon
Kevin Fuentes Reyes, MF, Sr., Park View
Matthew Guzman-Veizaga, MF, Sr., Tuscarora
Nana Gyamfi, F, Jr., Forest Park
Nathan Jun, MF, Sr., McLean
Ryan Lily, F, Sr., Stone Bridge
Jorge Lopez-Escobar, MF, Sr., Hayfield
Kendall Lotspeich, GK, Sr., Madison
Justin Melly, MF, Jr., Yorktown
Myles Mercer, F, Jr., Independence
Bryan Mora, F, Sr., Loudoun County
Jorge Ortega, MF, Jr., Osbourn Park
Randall Ramirez-Navarro, D, Sr., Lewis
Angel Rivas, D, Sr., Osbourn
Ryan Roncskevitz, D, Sr., Langley
Charlie Russell, D, Sr., Meridian
Caleb Shirey, D, Sr., South County
Wyatt Simmons, D, Sr., Loudoun County
Joel Spalding, F, Sr., Hayfield
Nathan Tran, F, Jr., Freedom (South Riding)
Ricky Vanderhyde, F, Sr., West Potomac
Cole Wallach, D, Jr., West Potomac
Jared Weber, F, Sr., Justice
Yazan Yaghmmour, MF, Sr., Battlefield