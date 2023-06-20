2023 Spring All-Met: Boys’ soccer first team, second team, honorable mention

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for boys’ soccer: Player of the Year Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Cooper Noseworthy, MF, Sr., Osbourn Described by an opposing coach as “the most talented high school soccer player I have ever seen,” Noseworthy made a big impression in his time at Osbourn. The powerful, 6-foot-4 midfielder stood at the center of the Eagles’ high-flying offense as they lost just two matches in the last two years. This spring, he finished with 21 goals and 12 assists. He will play at James Madison in the fall.

First team

Alex Balkey, MF, Sr., Riverside

The crafty midfielder led the Rams in goals (21) and assists (15) as they made it to the Class 5 semifinals. He signed with Binghamton.

Connor Campbell, D, Jr., Loudoun County

A steady presence on the backline or midfield, Campbell helped lead the Captains to a Class 4 semifinal appearance.

Inigo Diz, GK, Sr., Meridian

Not only did Diz make it through the region and state brackets without allowing a goal, he made two key penalty kick saves in the Mustangs’ Class 3 championship victory.

Hatim Elkhasouani, D, Sr., Hayfield

A smooth and graceful defender, Elkhasouani and the Hawks were one penalty kick away from reaching the Class 6 finals this spring.

Ethan Frazier, F, Sr., Tuscarora

One of the most feared playmakers in the area, Frazier finished with 31 goals and 14 assists this spring.

Alex Gardner, MF, Sr., Meridian

The playmaking midfielder finished with 25 goals and 25 assists for the Class 3 champions.

Gage Lyons, F, Sr., McLean

The Army signee finished with 28 goals and 19 assists for a strong Highlanders team.

Elias Rodriguez Amador, F, Sr., Lewis

A powerful threat up front, Rodriguez finished with 18 goals and six assists as the Lancers reached the state championship for the second time in three seasons.

Luke Smith, D, Jr., Battlefield

A solid defender with good speed and a penchant for scoring off set pieces, Smith helped the Bobcats reach the state quarterfinals.

Ewan Speicher, MF, Jr., Hayfield

Speicher did a little bit of everything for the Class 6 semifinalists, embracing the dirty work as a defensive midfielder while also pushing forward to score eight goals and rack up nine assists.

Jack Sturman, MF, Sr., Independence

The Mary Washington signee has been a vital part of a young Tigers program. This spring he finished with 19 assists playing defensive midfield.

Coach of the Year

John Millward, Lewis

In his 13th season at the Fairfax County school, Millward has drastically altered the reputation of and expectations for the boys’ soccer program. Whereas the Lancers were once chasing an elusive district title, they now aim for the biggest trophy of them all: Twice in the past three seasons, Lewis has made a state title game. The Lancers have not yet won the ultimate prize, but with Millward’s passionate approach and the school’s deep talent pool, they are expected to contend for years to come.

Second team

Diego Avelar, D, Sr., Tuscarora

Edwin Castillo, MF, Jr., Falls Church

Armando Cervantes Martinez, GK, Jr., Osbourn

Chris Escalante, MF, Sr., Alexandria City

Oliver Frandano, D, Sr., Meridian

Felix Green, F, Jr., Meridian

Carlos Lazano, D, Sr., Riverside

Matthew Lenert, F, Sr., Marshall

Fernando Reyes, MF, Sr., Forest Park

Noel Sotelo, F, Sr., Osbourn

Brendan Steiger, D, Jr., Herndon

Honorable mention

Alvaro Acosta Lovo, F, So., South Lakes

Mohamed Ahmed, F, Sr., Lewis

Nick Apostolou, F, Sr., Riverside

Zaine Asim, GK, Jr., Lake Braddock

Amari Benjamin, MF, Sr., Battlefield

Elliot Berg, D, Sr., South Lakes

Otu Bisong, F, So., Herndon

Ben Colcombe, D, Jr., Forest Park

Ryan Conti, MF, Jr., Lightridge

Michael Dessalegn, MF, So., Westfield

Moad Ezzahir, MF, Jr., Lewis

Luis Fuentes, MF, So., Herndon

Kevin Fuentes Reyes, MF, Sr., Park View

Matthew Guzman-Veizaga, MF, Sr., Tuscarora

Nana Gyamfi, F, Jr., Forest Park

Nathan Jun, MF, Sr., McLean

Ryan Lily, F, Sr., Stone Bridge

Jorge Lopez-Escobar, MF, Sr., Hayfield

Kendall Lotspeich, GK, Sr., Madison

Justin Melly, MF, Jr., Yorktown

Myles Mercer, F, Jr., Independence

Bryan Mora, F, Sr., Loudoun County

Jorge Ortega, MF, Jr., Osbourn Park

Randall Ramirez-Navarro, D, Sr., Lewis

Angel Rivas, D, Sr., Osbourn

Ryan Roncskevitz, D, Sr., Langley

Charlie Russell, D, Sr., Meridian

Caleb Shirey, D, Sr., South County

Wyatt Simmons, D, Sr., Loudoun County

Joel Spalding, F, Sr., Hayfield

Nathan Tran, F, Jr., Freedom (South Riding)

Ricky Vanderhyde, F, Sr., West Potomac

Cole Wallach, D, Jr., West Potomac

Jared Weber, F, Sr., Justice

Yazan Yaghmmour, MF, Sr., Battlefield

