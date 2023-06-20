2023 Spring All-Met: Boys’ tennis first team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for boys’ tennis:
First team
Alex Artazov, Sr., River Hill
With his determination always on display, Artazov’s career culminated in a tough battle in the Maryland 3A singles final that required every bit of his endurance and strategy to come out on top. For the second year in a row, he led the Hawks to a dominant team title, and his mix of emotion and sportsmanship on the court made his matchups compelling.
Jacob Poole, Jr., DeMatha
Poole was a steady presence amid a deep lineup of new and returning talent. He drew from a wealth of experience in both singles and doubles to build team spirit on the way to the Stags’ first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title in more than a decade. His confidence on the court — and humble demeanor off it — laid the groundwork for his team’s resounding success this season.
Luke Saylor, Jr., Paul VI
After losing a match early in the season, Saylor promised himself he wouldn’t lose another. He kept that promise, including during a masterful performance at the WCAC finals to take the No. 1 singles title. He tracked a rapid improvement over the course of the season and was able to minimize nerves and errors.
Matthew Staton, Jr., Colgan
Staton was the leader of a Colgan squad hungry for glory. Although the Sharks lost in the region semifinals, Staton continued on in the individual tournament to three-peat as Class 6 singles champion. Working through a hectic U.S. Tennis Association tournament schedule and an injury early in the year, his dedication and technical precision was unmatched.
Cameron Zia, Jr., St. Albans
Part one of the dual threat taking D.C. by storm, Zia led one of the most dominant squads in the region with a mix of passion and poise. He displayed ironlike focus and used his knowledge of the team’s strengths to expertly navigate lineup decisions and mid-match adjustments on the way to securing a blowout Interstate Athletic Conference title for the Bulldogs.
Cyrus Zia, So., St. Albans
Last year’s All-Met Player of the Year continued to flourish. Zia showed a strategic intelligence and physical prowess that carried the Bulldogs to the D.C. State Athletic Association team championship. He beat his older brother in the singles semifinals and teamed with him to win the doubles competition. His sportsmanship and enthusiastic support for his teammates remained a defining quality of his play style.
Coach of the Year
Karim Najdi, St. Albans
With such a strong roster at his disposal, Najdi’s job may have looked easy at times. But his work shaping that talent into a unified force was always evident during the Bulldogs’ undefeated run toward Interstate Athletic Conference and D.C. state titles. He gave his players the freedom to build their own match strategies and fostered an environment built on camaraderie over competition, despite having players eager to climb the lineup.
Honorable mention
Louis Anderson III, Fr., Sidwell Friends
Eli Butler, Jr., Potomac School
Connor Chun, Fr., River Hill
Teddy Courtauld, Fr., Potomac School
Sid Dabhade, Sr., Lightridge
Rayan Elkhalifi, Sr., Yorktown
Lucas Fuhrmann, Sr., Severna Park
Nikola Galov, So., Langley
Cody Gray, Fr., DeMatha
Aditya Gupta, Jr., Langley
Ethan Han, Sr., Churchill
Roger He, So., River Hill
Charlie Herman, Jr., Severna Park
Jai Khanna, Sr., River Hill
Brady MacBride, Jr., Walter Johnson
Aneesh Mirmira, So., Sidwell Friends
Ameer Muhammad, Sr., DeMatha
Kaleem Muhammad, Sr., DeMatha
Aarush Rajanala, So., Riverside
Antonio Santos, Sr., DeMatha
Jack Sherner, Jr., Gonzaga
Shiv Singh, Jr., Bullis
Jerry Song, Jr., Blair
Andrew Wu, Sr., Churchill
Andy Wu, Fr., Poolesville