2023 Spring All-Met: Boys’ tennis first team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for boys’ tennis: Player of the Year Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Noah Lewis, Sr., Quince Orchard Long a powerful presence on his team, Lewis skyrocketed to star status his senior season. He demonstrated a dynamic style that capitalized on his opponents’ mistakes during matches and showcased a cool mentality that carried him through high-pressure points. But the Maryland 4A singles champion wasn’t just skilled on the court. He moved into a leadership role, and his advice was often sought by teammates and coaches. His talent and undefeated record cemented his spot as one of the state’s most consistent players, and he pushed the Cougars to a 10-2 record.

First team

Alex Artazov, Sr., River Hill

With his determination always on display, Artazov’s career culminated in a tough battle in the Maryland 3A singles final that required every bit of his endurance and strategy to come out on top. For the second year in a row, he led the Hawks to a dominant team title, and his mix of emotion and sportsmanship on the court made his matchups compelling.

Jacob Poole, Jr., DeMatha

Poole was a steady presence amid a deep lineup of new and returning talent. He drew from a wealth of experience in both singles and doubles to build team spirit on the way to the Stags’ first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title in more than a decade. His confidence on the court — and humble demeanor off it — laid the groundwork for his team’s resounding success this season.

Luke Saylor, Jr., Paul VI

After losing a match early in the season, Saylor promised himself he wouldn’t lose another. He kept that promise, including during a masterful performance at the WCAC finals to take the No. 1 singles title. He tracked a rapid improvement over the course of the season and was able to minimize nerves and errors.

Matthew Staton, Jr., Colgan

Staton was the leader of a Colgan squad hungry for glory. Although the Sharks lost in the region semifinals, Staton continued on in the individual tournament to three-peat as Class 6 singles champion. Working through a hectic U.S. Tennis Association tournament schedule and an injury early in the year, his dedication and technical precision was unmatched.

Cameron Zia, Jr., St. Albans

Part one of the dual threat taking D.C. by storm, Zia led one of the most dominant squads in the region with a mix of passion and poise. He displayed ironlike focus and used his knowledge of the team’s strengths to expertly navigate lineup decisions and mid-match adjustments on the way to securing a blowout Interstate Athletic Conference title for the Bulldogs.

Cyrus Zia, So., St. Albans

Last year’s All-Met Player of the Year continued to flourish. Zia showed a strategic intelligence and physical prowess that carried the Bulldogs to the D.C. State Athletic Association team championship. He beat his older brother in the singles semifinals and teamed with him to win the doubles competition. His sportsmanship and enthusiastic support for his teammates remained a defining quality of his play style.

Coach of the Year

Karim Najdi, St. Albans

With such a strong roster at his disposal, Najdi’s job may have looked easy at times. But his work shaping that talent into a unified force was always evident during the Bulldogs’ undefeated run toward Interstate Athletic Conference and D.C. state titles. He gave his players the freedom to build their own match strategies and fostered an environment built on camaraderie over competition, despite having players eager to climb the lineup.

Honorable mention

Louis Anderson III, Fr., Sidwell Friends

Eli Butler, Jr., Potomac School

Connor Chun, Fr., River Hill

Teddy Courtauld, Fr., Potomac School

Sid Dabhade, Sr., Lightridge

Rayan Elkhalifi, Sr., Yorktown

Lucas Fuhrmann, Sr., Severna Park

Nikola Galov, So., Langley

Cody Gray, Fr., DeMatha

Aditya Gupta, Jr., Langley

Ethan Han, Sr., Churchill

Roger He, So., River Hill

Charlie Herman, Jr., Severna Park

Jai Khanna, Sr., River Hill

Brady MacBride, Jr., Walter Johnson

Aneesh Mirmira, So., Sidwell Friends

Ameer Muhammad, Sr., DeMatha

Kaleem Muhammad, Sr., DeMatha

Aarush Rajanala, So., Riverside

Antonio Santos, Sr., DeMatha

Jack Sherner, Jr., Gonzaga

Shiv Singh, Jr., Bullis

Jerry Song, Jr., Blair

Andrew Wu, Sr., Churchill

Andy Wu, Fr., Poolesville

