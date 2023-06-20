2023 Spring All-Met: Boys’ track and field first team, relays honorable mention

Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for boys’ outdoor track and field: Athlete of the Year Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nyckoles Harbor, Sr., Archbishop Carroll Few athletes have the talent and gravitas to quiet an entire crowd before their race. Harbor, who is committed to play football at South Carolina, torched the track in the 100 meters (10.47 seconds) and 200 (20.77) at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships to give Carroll its first league title. He finished first and third in the 100 and 200, respectively, at the East Coast International Showcase in Landover and is tied for the eighth-fastest 100 time (10.20) in the country. He also owns top sprint times in the metro area in the 100 and 200.

First team

Pierre Attiogbe, Sr., St. Albans

Attiogbe dominated in the distance events, winning D.C. and league championships in the 800 and 1,600. The Cornell signee came in first in the 3,200 at the Arcadia Invitational in California with a time of 8 minutes 49.82 seconds.

Ty’Heak Buie, Jr., Potomac (Va.)

A Virginia state champion in the triple jump with a personal record score of 50 feet 0.75 inches, 11th best in the country, Buie was the top American finisher in the triple jump at Penn Relays in April.

Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Sr., Centennial

Camacho-Bucks, who is headed to Colorado in the fall, took the Maryland 3A state championship in both the 1,600 (4:14.71) and 3,200 (9:29.06). His top 3,200 time this season was 8:58.32.

Drew Dillard, Jr., Archbishop Carroll

Although Dillard, the District’s top triple-jumper, got hurt in the event at the WCAC championships and didn’t place, the indoor track All-Met Athlete of the Year fought through a hamstring pull to win the high jump at the conference meet. Dillard holds the top 110 hurdle time (14.05), high jump (6 feet 8 inches) and triple jump (47 feet 11.5 inches) in D.C.

Brady Echols, Jr., West Springfield

With one year left in his high school career, Echols has the chance to improve on a region-best and personal record shot put throw of 56 feet 1 inch. He also was a district champion in the discus and shot put and was tops in the region in shot put.

Ayotunde Ejiko, Jr., McKinley Tech

Ejiko was named D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association most outstanding runner after he dominated the sprinting events at the league meet. He also swept the 100 (10.94), 200 (21.68) and 400 (49.42) at the D.C. State Athletic Association championships.

Jonah Friedman, Sr., Washington-Liberty

Friedman’s 172-foot discus throw was good for first place in the Virginia Class 6 state meet. He was a Liberty District and 6A Region D champion in the discus and shot put.

Domenion Jacobs, Sr., Huntingtown

Jacobs finished as the Maryland Class 3A state champion in both the 110 and 300 hurdles. His 300 hurdles time of 37.87 seconds was a personal best and ranks second in the area.

Tinoda Matsatsa, Sr., St. Andrew’s

At the HOKA Festival of Miles in early June, Matsatsa ran a 3:58.70 mile to become the first Black high-schooler to break four minutes. The Georgetown commit holds 12 school records and has the third-fastest national time in the mile and 1,600.

Mykel Morman, Sr., Wise

En route to a Maryland 4A state title in both the 100 and 200 meters, Morman won 10 of the 12 races in those events this season, finishing second in the other two. His top finishes in the 100 (10.44) and 200 (20.87) were some of the best in the Washington area.

Charlie Ortmans, Sr., Potomac School

Ortmans’s personal record in the 3,200 sits at 8:54.32. And after a standout career in which he commanded the 1,600 and 3,200 and won multiple Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference titles, Ortmans heads to a top running team at Harvard. Ortmans was the 2022 All-Met cross-country Athlete of the Year.

Nick Spikes, Jr., Paint Branch

Spikes won the Maryland 4A state title in the 400 and holds the second-fastest 400 time (47.80) among all runners from D.C., Maryland or Northern Virginia. He finished third in the 100 and 200 at the state meet.

Anthony Waterman, Jr., DeMatha

Waterman’s 110-meter hurdle time (13.69) and 300 hurdle time (36.87) are tops in the area, and he won both events at the WCAC championships, setting meet records. Waterman is top-20 nationally in the 110 and top-15 in the 300.

Quincy Wilson, Fr., Bullis

Wilson cruised to conference titles in the 200 and 400 while also setting a personal record in the 400 (46.11) at the East Coast International Showcase, good for another win. Wilson, who holds several national under-15 and under-16 records, is the only freshman in the U.S. top 100 for the 400, in which he is tied for the sixth-fastest time.

Coach of the Year

Greg Alexander, Seneca Valley

In his first year in charge, Alexander led the boys’ team to its first county championship since 1994 and its first regional championship since 1995, then helped the Screaming Eagles finish second at the Maryland 4A state meet.

Relays

4x100: Dezmone Starks, Marcus Brown, Damill Bostic, Nyckoles Harbor (Archbishop Carroll): 40.81

4x200: Dezmone Starks, Nyckoles Harbor, Camren Williams, Marcus Brown (Archbishop Carroll): 1:24.60

4x400: Julian Roberson, Alex Lambert, Ethan Long, Quincy Wilson (Bullis): 3:14.12

4x800: Nathanael McMahon, Hayden Goodman, Cameron McDuffie, Jaiden Lockhart (Woodbridge): 7:44.60

Honorable mention

Colin Abrams, So., Magruder

Ethan Aidam, Sr., Oakland Mills

Caleb Barley, Jr., DeMatha

Jayson Bell, Sr., Westfield

Ty Blair, Jr., Loudoun Valley

Damill Bostic, Jr., Archbishop Carroll

Marcus Brown, Sr., Archbishop Carroll

John Dearie, Jr., Gonzaga

Joseph DeRosier, Sr., Old Mill

Nicholas DeWolfe, Jr., Falls Church

Xavier Doctor, Sr., Oakland Mills

Hayden Goodman, So., Woodbridge

Darius Grimes, Sr., Douglass

Michael Hansford, Sr., DeMatha

Abdur Hassan, Sr., Oakland Mills

Ruichen He, So., Glenelg

J’Marcus Hines, Sr., Bowie

Nayan Kasperowski, Jr., South County

Chase Kibble, Jr., Loudoun County

Shane King, Sr., Oakland Mills

Jaiden Lockhart, Sr., Woodbridge

Sebastian Martinez, Sr., Centennial

Ashton McCullers, Jr., DeMatha

Trevin McHargh, Sr., Oakland Mills

Joshua Narh, Sr., DuVal

Peter Oliveira, Sr., Yorktown

Jake Rimmel, Sr., Loudoun Valley

Tyrel Robinson, Jr., Gar-Field

Lucas Rohde, Jr., Gonzaga

Zachary Rosen, Sr., Chantilly

David Seekford, Sr., Tuscarora

Joshua-Kai Smith, Fr., Gar-Field

Antoine Spencer, Sr., North Point

Dezmone Starks, Jr., Archbishop Carroll

Roberto Terrell, Sr., Quince Orchard

Nnamdi Udeogu, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Camren Williams, Jr., Archbishop Carroll

Malcolm Williams Jr., Sr., Damascus

Quentin Williams, Sr., Archbishop Carroll

Kelvin Winston, So., Gonzaga

