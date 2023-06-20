2023 Spring All-Met: Boys’ track and field first team, relays honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for boys’ outdoor track and field:
First team
Pierre Attiogbe, Sr., St. Albans
Attiogbe dominated in the distance events, winning D.C. and league championships in the 800 and 1,600. The Cornell signee came in first in the 3,200 at the Arcadia Invitational in California with a time of 8 minutes 49.82 seconds.
Ty’Heak Buie, Jr., Potomac (Va.)
A Virginia state champion in the triple jump with a personal record score of 50 feet 0.75 inches, 11th best in the country, Buie was the top American finisher in the triple jump at Penn Relays in April.
Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Sr., Centennial
Camacho-Bucks, who is headed to Colorado in the fall, took the Maryland 3A state championship in both the 1,600 (4:14.71) and 3,200 (9:29.06). His top 3,200 time this season was 8:58.32.
Drew Dillard, Jr., Archbishop Carroll
Although Dillard, the District’s top triple-jumper, got hurt in the event at the WCAC championships and didn’t place, the indoor track All-Met Athlete of the Year fought through a hamstring pull to win the high jump at the conference meet. Dillard holds the top 110 hurdle time (14.05), high jump (6 feet 8 inches) and triple jump (47 feet 11.5 inches) in D.C.
Brady Echols, Jr., West Springfield
With one year left in his high school career, Echols has the chance to improve on a region-best and personal record shot put throw of 56 feet 1 inch. He also was a district champion in the discus and shot put and was tops in the region in shot put.
Ayotunde Ejiko, Jr., McKinley Tech
Ejiko was named D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association most outstanding runner after he dominated the sprinting events at the league meet. He also swept the 100 (10.94), 200 (21.68) and 400 (49.42) at the D.C. State Athletic Association championships.
Jonah Friedman, Sr., Washington-Liberty
Friedman’s 172-foot discus throw was good for first place in the Virginia Class 6 state meet. He was a Liberty District and 6A Region D champion in the discus and shot put.
Domenion Jacobs, Sr., Huntingtown
Jacobs finished as the Maryland Class 3A state champion in both the 110 and 300 hurdles. His 300 hurdles time of 37.87 seconds was a personal best and ranks second in the area.
Tinoda Matsatsa, Sr., St. Andrew’s
At the HOKA Festival of Miles in early June, Matsatsa ran a 3:58.70 mile to become the first Black high-schooler to break four minutes. The Georgetown commit holds 12 school records and has the third-fastest national time in the mile and 1,600.
Mykel Morman, Sr., Wise
En route to a Maryland 4A state title in both the 100 and 200 meters, Morman won 10 of the 12 races in those events this season, finishing second in the other two. His top finishes in the 100 (10.44) and 200 (20.87) were some of the best in the Washington area.
Charlie Ortmans, Sr., Potomac School
Ortmans’s personal record in the 3,200 sits at 8:54.32. And after a standout career in which he commanded the 1,600 and 3,200 and won multiple Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference titles, Ortmans heads to a top running team at Harvard. Ortmans was the 2022 All-Met cross-country Athlete of the Year.
Nick Spikes, Jr., Paint Branch
Spikes won the Maryland 4A state title in the 400 and holds the second-fastest 400 time (47.80) among all runners from D.C., Maryland or Northern Virginia. He finished third in the 100 and 200 at the state meet.
Anthony Waterman, Jr., DeMatha
Waterman’s 110-meter hurdle time (13.69) and 300 hurdle time (36.87) are tops in the area, and he won both events at the WCAC championships, setting meet records. Waterman is top-20 nationally in the 110 and top-15 in the 300.
Quincy Wilson, Fr., Bullis
Wilson cruised to conference titles in the 200 and 400 while also setting a personal record in the 400 (46.11) at the East Coast International Showcase, good for another win. Wilson, who holds several national under-15 and under-16 records, is the only freshman in the U.S. top 100 for the 400, in which he is tied for the sixth-fastest time.
Coach of the Year
Greg Alexander, Seneca Valley
In his first year in charge, Alexander led the boys’ team to its first county championship since 1994 and its first regional championship since 1995, then helped the Screaming Eagles finish second at the Maryland 4A state meet.
Relays
4x100: Dezmone Starks, Marcus Brown, Damill Bostic, Nyckoles Harbor (Archbishop Carroll): 40.81
4x200: Dezmone Starks, Nyckoles Harbor, Camren Williams, Marcus Brown (Archbishop Carroll): 1:24.60
4x400: Julian Roberson, Alex Lambert, Ethan Long, Quincy Wilson (Bullis): 3:14.12
4x800: Nathanael McMahon, Hayden Goodman, Cameron McDuffie, Jaiden Lockhart (Woodbridge): 7:44.60
Honorable mention
Colin Abrams, So., Magruder
Ethan Aidam, Sr., Oakland Mills
Caleb Barley, Jr., DeMatha
Jayson Bell, Sr., Westfield
Ty Blair, Jr., Loudoun Valley
Damill Bostic, Jr., Archbishop Carroll
Marcus Brown, Sr., Archbishop Carroll
John Dearie, Jr., Gonzaga
Joseph DeRosier, Sr., Old Mill
Nicholas DeWolfe, Jr., Falls Church
Xavier Doctor, Sr., Oakland Mills
Hayden Goodman, So., Woodbridge
Darius Grimes, Sr., Douglass
Michael Hansford, Sr., DeMatha
Abdur Hassan, Sr., Oakland Mills
Ruichen He, So., Glenelg
J’Marcus Hines, Sr., Bowie
Nayan Kasperowski, Jr., South County
Chase Kibble, Jr., Loudoun County
Shane King, Sr., Oakland Mills
Jaiden Lockhart, Sr., Woodbridge
Sebastian Martinez, Sr., Centennial
Ashton McCullers, Jr., DeMatha
Trevin McHargh, Sr., Oakland Mills
Joshua Narh, Sr., DuVal
Peter Oliveira, Sr., Yorktown
Jake Rimmel, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Tyrel Robinson, Jr., Gar-Field
Lucas Rohde, Jr., Gonzaga
Zachary Rosen, Sr., Chantilly
David Seekford, Sr., Tuscarora
Joshua-Kai Smith, Fr., Gar-Field
Antoine Spencer, Sr., North Point
Dezmone Starks, Jr., Archbishop Carroll
Roberto Terrell, Sr., Quince Orchard
Nnamdi Udeogu, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Camren Williams, Jr., Archbishop Carroll
Malcolm Williams Jr., Sr., Damascus
Quentin Williams, Sr., Archbishop Carroll
Kelvin Winston, So., Gonzaga