2023 Spring All-Met: Girls’ Lacrosse first team, second team, honorable mention

Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for girls’ lacrosse: Player of the Year Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hannah Rudolph, M, Jr., Good Counsel After scoring 100 points in 2022, Rudolph improved in her junior campaign, posting 86 goals, 44 assists, 111 draw controls, 40 caused turnovers and 58 groundballs. She was named the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference player of the year for the second straight season and led the Falcons to their second straight WCAC championship. Before a playoff matchup this year, Good Counsel Coach Michael Haight reminded Rudolph that “pressure is a privilege” — the high expectations placed on her are because of her immense talent. Rudolph has another year to terrorize the WCAC before joining a Northwestern squad coming off its eighth national title.

First team

Blair Byrne, M, Sr., Glenelg Country

Advertisement

Byrne had 64 goals and 22 assists as the Dragons made it to the semifinals in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland, one of the toughest conferences in the country.

Rowan Clancy, D, Sr., Georgetown Visitation

The Michigan commit corralled 45 groundballs and caused 30 turnovers as the Cubs made it to the Independent School League semifinal and won the D.C. State Athletic Association title.

Maisy Clevenger, M, Sr., Marriotts Ridge

Even though her team made an early exit in the Maryland state playoffs, Clevenger excelled. She finished with 48 goals, 31 assists and 58 draw controls and will join her sister Eloise next year at the University of Maryland.

Alexis Dupcak, M, Sr., Broadneck

Dupcak scored 41 goals and had 100 draw controls in her final campaign with the Bruins, one that ended in the program’s third straight Maryland 4A title.

Advertisement

Alyssa Gore-Chung, A, Jr., Severna Park

Gore-Chung exploded in her penultimate campaign with 75 goals — a single-season program record — as the Falcons won the Maryland 3A title.

CC Jacobs, D, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Jacobs anchored a young Saints team to an Independent School League championship game appearance. The Oregon commit had 87 draw controls, caused 20 turnovers and picked up 28 groundballs.

Caelan Jones, G, Sr., Dominion

Jones, a four-year starter committed to play at Oregon, broke her own single-season record for save percentage, stopping 61.8 percent of the shots she faced.

Lauren LaPointe, A, Sr., Glenelg

LaPointe closed her career with the Gladiators with 68 goals and 15 assists. She is set to play at the University of Maryland next year.

Anna Viglione, M, Sr., Paul VI

The Arizona State commit finished the year with 60 goals, 20 assists and 271 draw controls. She helped the Panthers win the program’s first Virginia Independent School Athletic Association title.

Advertisement

Corey White, M, Sr., Stone Ridge

White had 44 goals and 30 assists as the Gators won their first Independent School League title. Signed with the University of Virginia.

Alyeska Yee-Jenkins, M, Sr., Oakton

She scored four goals and had two assists in Oakton’s Class 6 title win. The dominant performance finished off a campaign where the James Madison commit had 92 goals and 15 assists.

Coach of the Year

Rich Hayden, Paul VI

The 2023 season was among the most successful in Panthers history. Hayden’s team made it to its first WCAC title game since 2005 after beating St. John’s in the semifinal. The coach prepared for that semifinal game by watching the first matchup between the teams 30 to 40 times, he said. Paul VI also won its first VISAA title by beating St. Anne’s-Belfield; Hayden and the coaching staff developed a new defensive game plan tailored for the opponent.

Second team

Regan Byrne, A, Sr., Glenelg Country

Advertisement

Ashley Dyer, D, Sr., Glenelg Country

Gabrielle Greene, A, Jr., Archbishop Spalding

Hailey Huebner, D, Jr., Good Counsel

Rachel Koeneke, M, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)

Gracie Lint, G, Jr., Battlefield

Kate Motley, M, Sr., Potomac School

Madison Rassas, M, Jr., Georgetown Visitation

Stella Shea, M, Sr., St. John’s

Sophia Stoltz, A, So., Stone Ridge

Isa Torres, M, Sr., Glenelg

Lindsey Wright, M, Sr., Dominion

Honorable mention

Lauren Archer, M, Sr., St. John’s

Caralie Basuel, A, Sr., Oakton

Reagan Beall, G, Sr., South River

Wynne Boggan, M, Sr., Episcopal

Madison Broyhill, A, Sr., Riverside

Maeve Cavanaugh, M, So., Archbishop Spalding

Paige Counts, A, Sr., Madison

Ella-Rae Cox, G, Sr., Huntingtown

Emerson Cullinan, G, So., Yorktown

Reese Cuviello, M, Jr., W.T. Woodson

Charlotte Diez, A, Sr., Severna Park

Meryl Docking, A, Jr., St. John’s

Advertisement

Natalie Eastwood, G, Jr., Glenelg Country

Kristina Einberg, M, Jr., Whitman

Erin Fagan, A, Sr., Good Counsel

Brooke Frishman, M, Sr., Dominion

Emileigh Goodloe, G, Sr., Chantilly

Avery Graham, M, So., Sherwood

Bailey Gurley, D, Sr., Paul VI

Allison Hankins, A, Fr., Paul VI

Kendra Harris, A, So., Battlefield

Laney Jensen, M, Fr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Lilly Kelley, M, Sr., Broadneck

Ava LaRuffa, M, Sr., Centreville

Catherine LeTendre, M, So., Potomac School

Katie Mahony, A, Sr., Langley

Mason Mantey, M, Jr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Olivia McCloskey, M, Sr., Walter Johnson

Ella Morton, G, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Quinn Murray, M, So., Georgetown Visitation

Olivia Orso, A, Jr., Broadneck

Camryn Pfundstein, M, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)

Zoee Stencil, M, Sr., Severn School

Annalise Thaler, G, Sr., West Springfield

Hannah Wakefield, M, Jr., Centreville

Aria Webster, A, So., Independence

Maddie Wrenn, D, Jr., Archbishop Spalding

Alyssa Yost, M, Sr., North County

Catherine Yurko, D, Sr., Oakton

Anna Zucconi, D, Jr., Walter Johnson

Share