2023 Spring All-Met: Girls’ Lacrosse first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for girls’ lacrosse:
First team
Blair Byrne, M, Sr., Glenelg Country
Byrne had 64 goals and 22 assists as the Dragons made it to the semifinals in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland, one of the toughest conferences in the country.
Rowan Clancy, D, Sr., Georgetown Visitation
The Michigan commit corralled 45 groundballs and caused 30 turnovers as the Cubs made it to the Independent School League semifinal and won the D.C. State Athletic Association title.
Maisy Clevenger, M, Sr., Marriotts Ridge
Even though her team made an early exit in the Maryland state playoffs, Clevenger excelled. She finished with 48 goals, 31 assists and 58 draw controls and will join her sister Eloise next year at the University of Maryland.
Alexis Dupcak, M, Sr., Broadneck
Dupcak scored 41 goals and had 100 draw controls in her final campaign with the Bruins, one that ended in the program’s third straight Maryland 4A title.
Alyssa Gore-Chung, A, Jr., Severna Park
Gore-Chung exploded in her penultimate campaign with 75 goals — a single-season program record — as the Falcons won the Maryland 3A title.
CC Jacobs, D, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Jacobs anchored a young Saints team to an Independent School League championship game appearance. The Oregon commit had 87 draw controls, caused 20 turnovers and picked up 28 groundballs.
Caelan Jones, G, Sr., Dominion
Jones, a four-year starter committed to play at Oregon, broke her own single-season record for save percentage, stopping 61.8 percent of the shots she faced.
Lauren LaPointe, A, Sr., Glenelg
LaPointe closed her career with the Gladiators with 68 goals and 15 assists. She is set to play at the University of Maryland next year.
Anna Viglione, M, Sr., Paul VI
The Arizona State commit finished the year with 60 goals, 20 assists and 271 draw controls. She helped the Panthers win the program’s first Virginia Independent School Athletic Association title.
Corey White, M, Sr., Stone Ridge
White had 44 goals and 30 assists as the Gators won their first Independent School League title. Signed with the University of Virginia.
Alyeska Yee-Jenkins, M, Sr., Oakton
She scored four goals and had two assists in Oakton’s Class 6 title win. The dominant performance finished off a campaign where the James Madison commit had 92 goals and 15 assists.
Coach of the Year
Rich Hayden, Paul VI
The 2023 season was among the most successful in Panthers history. Hayden’s team made it to its first WCAC title game since 2005 after beating St. John’s in the semifinal. The coach prepared for that semifinal game by watching the first matchup between the teams 30 to 40 times, he said. Paul VI also won its first VISAA title by beating St. Anne’s-Belfield; Hayden and the coaching staff developed a new defensive game plan tailored for the opponent.
Second team
Regan Byrne, A, Sr., Glenelg Country
Ashley Dyer, D, Sr., Glenelg Country
Gabrielle Greene, A, Jr., Archbishop Spalding
Hailey Huebner, D, Jr., Good Counsel
Rachel Koeneke, M, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)
Gracie Lint, G, Jr., Battlefield
Kate Motley, M, Sr., Potomac School
Madison Rassas, M, Jr., Georgetown Visitation
Stella Shea, M, Sr., St. John’s
Sophia Stoltz, A, So., Stone Ridge
Isa Torres, M, Sr., Glenelg
Lindsey Wright, M, Sr., Dominion
Honorable mention
Lauren Archer, M, Sr., St. John’s
Caralie Basuel, A, Sr., Oakton
Reagan Beall, G, Sr., South River
Wynne Boggan, M, Sr., Episcopal
Madison Broyhill, A, Sr., Riverside
Maeve Cavanaugh, M, So., Archbishop Spalding
Paige Counts, A, Sr., Madison
Ella-Rae Cox, G, Sr., Huntingtown
Emerson Cullinan, G, So., Yorktown
Reese Cuviello, M, Jr., W.T. Woodson
Charlotte Diez, A, Sr., Severna Park
Meryl Docking, A, Jr., St. John’s
Natalie Eastwood, G, Jr., Glenelg Country
Kristina Einberg, M, Jr., Whitman
Erin Fagan, A, Sr., Good Counsel
Brooke Frishman, M, Sr., Dominion
Emileigh Goodloe, G, Sr., Chantilly
Avery Graham, M, So., Sherwood
Bailey Gurley, D, Sr., Paul VI
Allison Hankins, A, Fr., Paul VI
Kendra Harris, A, So., Battlefield
Laney Jensen, M, Fr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Lilly Kelley, M, Sr., Broadneck
Ava LaRuffa, M, Sr., Centreville
Catherine LeTendre, M, So., Potomac School
Katie Mahony, A, Sr., Langley
Mason Mantey, M, Jr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Olivia McCloskey, M, Sr., Walter Johnson
Ella Morton, G, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Quinn Murray, M, So., Georgetown Visitation
Olivia Orso, A, Jr., Broadneck
Camryn Pfundstein, M, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)
Zoee Stencil, M, Sr., Severn School
Annalise Thaler, G, Sr., West Springfield
Hannah Wakefield, M, Jr., Centreville
Aria Webster, A, So., Independence
Maddie Wrenn, D, Jr., Archbishop Spalding
Alyssa Yost, M, Sr., North County
Catherine Yurko, D, Sr., Oakton
Anna Zucconi, D, Jr., Walter Johnson