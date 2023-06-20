2023 Spring All-Met: Girls’ rowing first team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for girls’ rowing:
The stroke seat of the Spartans’ top varsity four led the boat to a gold medal at the Virginia state regatta.
Gemma DiRienzo, Sr., Langley
The Duquesne commit led her school to its best placements since 2000 at the Virginia state regatta, Stotesbury Cup, and U.S. nationals.
Rebecca Estevao, Sr., Washington-Liberty
The senior captain was a popular All-Met nominee from coaches and excelled for multiple boats. She will row at Georgetown in the fall.
Jillian Fletcher, Sr., Jackson-Reed
The Tigers’ top varsity boat continued its run as one of the fastest in the area, thanks to Fletcher’s efforts from the seven-seat.
Sydney Goldman, Sr., Whitman
The Alabama commit and four-year varsity rower helped return Whitman to relevance with multiple local wins and a bronze medal at Stotesbury.
Haley Minnick, Sr., Walter Johnson
A two-year captain, Minnick led Walter Johnson’s top varsity four to gold at WMIRA. She plans to row at Syracuse.
Hannah Offutt, Sr., Yorktown
Yorktown’s top varsity eight had its best finish at the Virginia state regatta and Stotesbury since 2009 despite just three seniors in the boat. Offutt, an SMU commit, was crucial to its efforts.
Carmen Torrecilla, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
She sat in the stroke seat for the Barons’ top varsity eight and helped power the boat to competitive finishes against the area’s traditional powers.
Evelyn Watkins, Sr., Wakefield
Watkins led Wakefield’s top varsity eight to a three-peat at the Virginia state regatta. She is committed to University College London.
Ruthie Wix, Sr., Jackson-Reed
The Boston University commit rowed side-by-side with Fletcher during the heart of the pandemic. It paid off, with the best two-year stretch in school history.
Coach of the Year
David Noyes, Whitman
In 2023, a Whitman program that had been through turmoil was in need of a steady hand. In Noyes, it found one. The first-year Vikings coach guided the top varsity eight to a WMIRA title and a bronze medal at U.S. nationals, while the second varsity eight earned bronze at WMIRA regatta and Stotesbury Cup regatta.
Best boats
First Four: Walter Johnson
Second Eight: Jackson-Reed
First Eight: Whitman
Honorable mention
Abigail Berner, Sr., Wakefield
Julia Brodsky, Sr., Washington-Liberty
Kristel Castellanos, Sr., Episcopal
Jocelyn Chan, Sr., Oakton
Aurelia Cors, Sr., National Cathedral
Ella Dowley, Jr., Potomac School
Andronika Dyer, Sr., Stone Bridge
Jeana Glowacki, Sr., McLean
Genna Gordon, Sr., Yorktown
Megan Helge, Sr., Stone Bridge
Grace Keller, Sr., Bishop Ireton
Regina Liu, Sr., Oakton
Skylar Morrison, Sr., Battlefield
Sophie Pentz, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Sophia Ramirez, Sr., Bishop Ireton
Ava Rohatgi, Sr., Walter Johnson
Dani Smith, Sr., Langley
Stella Smith, Sr., Bishop O'Connell
Ellie Vander Ploeg Fallon, Jr., W.T. Woodson
Lauren Walker, Sr., National Cathedral