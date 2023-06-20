2023 Spring All-Met: Girls’ rowing first team, honorable mention

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for girls’ rowing: First Team Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Becca Baker, Sr., Whitman The Indiana commit steered Whitman’s top varsity eight to the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Rowing Association title and the D.C. area’s best time at the Stotesbury Cup regatta. Mikayla Bartos, Jr., West Springfield

The stroke seat of the Spartans’ top varsity four led the boat to a gold medal at the Virginia state regatta.

Gemma DiRienzo, Sr., Langley

The Duquesne commit led her school to its best placements since 2000 at the Virginia state regatta, Stotesbury Cup, and U.S. nationals.

Rebecca Estevao, Sr., Washington-Liberty

The senior captain was a popular All-Met nominee from coaches and excelled for multiple boats. She will row at Georgetown in the fall.

Jillian Fletcher, Sr., Jackson-Reed

The Tigers’ top varsity boat continued its run as one of the fastest in the area, thanks to Fletcher’s efforts from the seven-seat.

Sydney Goldman, Sr., Whitman

The Alabama commit and four-year varsity rower helped return Whitman to relevance with multiple local wins and a bronze medal at Stotesbury.

Haley Minnick, Sr., Walter Johnson

A two-year captain, Minnick led Walter Johnson’s top varsity four to gold at WMIRA. She plans to row at Syracuse.

Hannah Offutt, Sr., Yorktown

Yorktown’s top varsity eight had its best finish at the Virginia state regatta and Stotesbury since 2009 despite just three seniors in the boat. Offutt, an SMU commit, was crucial to its efforts.

Carmen Torrecilla, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

She sat in the stroke seat for the Barons’ top varsity eight and helped power the boat to competitive finishes against the area’s traditional powers.

Evelyn Watkins, Sr., Wakefield

Watkins led Wakefield’s top varsity eight to a three-peat at the Virginia state regatta. She is committed to University College London.

Ruthie Wix, Sr., Jackson-Reed

The Boston University commit rowed side-by-side with Fletcher during the heart of the pandemic. It paid off, with the best two-year stretch in school history.

Coach of the Year

David Noyes, Whitman

In 2023, a Whitman program that had been through turmoil was in need of a steady hand. In Noyes, it found one. The first-year Vikings coach guided the top varsity eight to a WMIRA title and a bronze medal at U.S. nationals, while the second varsity eight earned bronze at WMIRA regatta and Stotesbury Cup regatta.

Best boats

First Four: Walter Johnson

Second Eight: Jackson-Reed

First Eight: Whitman

Honorable mention

Abigail Berner, Sr., Wakefield

Julia Brodsky, Sr., Washington-Liberty

Kristel Castellanos, Sr., Episcopal

Jocelyn Chan, Sr., Oakton

Aurelia Cors, Sr., National Cathedral

Ella Dowley, Jr., Potomac School

Andronika Dyer, Sr., Stone Bridge

Jeana Glowacki, Sr., McLean

Genna Gordon, Sr., Yorktown

Megan Helge, Sr., Stone Bridge

Grace Keller, Sr., Bishop Ireton

Regina Liu, Sr., Oakton

Skylar Morrison, Sr., Battlefield

Sophie Pentz, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Sophia Ramirez, Sr., Bishop Ireton

Ava Rohatgi, Sr., Walter Johnson

Dani Smith, Sr., Langley

Stella Smith, Sr., Bishop O'Connell

Ellie Vander Ploeg Fallon, Jr., W.T. Woodson

Lauren Walker, Sr., National Cathedral

