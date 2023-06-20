2023 Spring All-Met: Girls’ tennis first team, honorable mention

Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for girls’ tennis: Player of the Year Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Alice Xu, Sr., Sidwell Friends Xu has been an unstoppable force over the course of her high school career. In her four years with the Quakers, she lost twice and led her team to three Independent School League banners. This year more than ever, she encapsulated the “grit-and-grind” team motto, bouncing back from injury to put up an undefeated streak with rock-steady performances from the baseline. Her clinical precision and mental fortitude set a standard for excellence on her team and earned her a place among the top players in the nation.

First team

Simone Bergeron, Sr., Madison

Last year’s Virginia Class 6 singles champ did it again this season. But Bergeron didn’t just look to maintain her previous skill level; she found ways to top it, building endurance for long points and controlling every corner of the court. Opponents couldn’t match her potent mix of power and consistency.

Eva Doomes, Sr., St. John’s

Passionate and graceful, she was undefeated in singles and doubles, and her victories helped clinch a close battle for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title. Her strategic intelligence made her all the more effective.

Olivia Mellynchuk, So., Broadneck

Often quiet on the court, Mellynchuk displayed an almost meditative focus during tough games that quickly established her as one of the most dominant players in Maryland. Her technical mastery and nearly impeccable split-second decision-making when covering the net propelled her to a 12-0 record and a 4A singles title.

Izzy Rotaru, So., Broad Run

It seemed like everything Rotaru touched turned to gold medals. After losing in last year’s Virginia Class 4 state semifinals, she notched an undefeated season and arrived at the finals for a rematch. This time, she took home the doubles title, then did the same in singles. Her improvement was thanks in part to her keen eye for adjustments in response to her opponents’ play styles.

Suzy Xu, Sr., Poolesville

Xu was the definition of a team player. She assumed a leading role among the Falcons, shaping her young teammates into a squad ready to defend their Maryland 2A title. After an undefeated season at singles, she switched to doubles for the state championship to optimize her team’s tournament lineup and secure another state trophy, proving her versatility in the process.

Clara Zou, Jr., Sidwell Friends

The heir apparent to teammate Xu atop the Quakers’ lineup, Zou helped her team to a D.C. state title as the singles champion and doubles runner-up. A dominant baseliner, she used a mix of top-notch footwork and pinpoint accuracy to go 14-1 this season.

Coach of the Year

Ellie Wallace, Langley

Wallace inherited a powerhouse this season, her first as head coach. But with an influx of fresh talent as the Saxons looked to defend their Class 6 title, she wasted no time adding new weapons to the lineup. By the time the Saxons arrived at the state championships, they had gone undefeated for the regular season, losing just 10 individual matches out of 117. They went on to repeat as state champions — sweeping Class 6 with the Langley boys — thanks to Wallace’s leadership and a deep roster.

Honorable mention

Victoria Alveberg, Sr., Whitman

Sienna Bhide, Fr., Broad Run

Sky Carter, Jr., Walter Johnson

Margaux DeVaul, Fr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Naomi Esterowitz, Jr., Wootton

Molly Evans, Jr., Sidwell Friends

Lauren Foster, Sr., Potomac School

Daria Ghassemi, So., Sidwell Friends

Camille Hall, So., Elizabeth Seton

Arakai Henryson-Gibbs, Jr., Langley

Zosia Henryson-Gibbs, Fr., Langley

Anusha Iyer, Sr., Wootton

Charlotte Klein, Jr., Holton-Arms

Adele Lair, So., River Hill

Margaux Molyneux, Sr., Maret

Isabelle McCann, Fr., Georgetown Visitation

Gabrielle Pierce, So., St. John’s

Shivaani Selvan, Jr., Hammond

Hayley Shay, Jr., National Cathedral

Cleopatra Solomon, Sr., North Point

Noelle Talarek, Sr., Langley

Kiersten Tambe, Jr., Reservoir

Mikki Taye, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Merve Uyumazturk, So., National Cathedral

Nadia Watkins, Jr., St. John’s

