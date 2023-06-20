2023 Spring All-Met: Girls’ tennis first team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for girls’ tennis:
First team
Simone Bergeron, Sr., Madison
Last year’s Virginia Class 6 singles champ did it again this season. But Bergeron didn’t just look to maintain her previous skill level; she found ways to top it, building endurance for long points and controlling every corner of the court. Opponents couldn’t match her potent mix of power and consistency.
Eva Doomes, Sr., St. John’s
Passionate and graceful, she was undefeated in singles and doubles, and her victories helped clinch a close battle for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title. Her strategic intelligence made her all the more effective.
Olivia Mellynchuk, So., Broadneck
Often quiet on the court, Mellynchuk displayed an almost meditative focus during tough games that quickly established her as one of the most dominant players in Maryland. Her technical mastery and nearly impeccable split-second decision-making when covering the net propelled her to a 12-0 record and a 4A singles title.
Izzy Rotaru, So., Broad Run
It seemed like everything Rotaru touched turned to gold medals. After losing in last year’s Virginia Class 4 state semifinals, she notched an undefeated season and arrived at the finals for a rematch. This time, she took home the doubles title, then did the same in singles. Her improvement was thanks in part to her keen eye for adjustments in response to her opponents’ play styles.
Suzy Xu, Sr., Poolesville
Xu was the definition of a team player. She assumed a leading role among the Falcons, shaping her young teammates into a squad ready to defend their Maryland 2A title. After an undefeated season at singles, she switched to doubles for the state championship to optimize her team’s tournament lineup and secure another state trophy, proving her versatility in the process.
Clara Zou, Jr., Sidwell Friends
The heir apparent to teammate Xu atop the Quakers’ lineup, Zou helped her team to a D.C. state title as the singles champion and doubles runner-up. A dominant baseliner, she used a mix of top-notch footwork and pinpoint accuracy to go 14-1 this season.
Coach of the Year
Ellie Wallace, Langley
Wallace inherited a powerhouse this season, her first as head coach. But with an influx of fresh talent as the Saxons looked to defend their Class 6 title, she wasted no time adding new weapons to the lineup. By the time the Saxons arrived at the state championships, they had gone undefeated for the regular season, losing just 10 individual matches out of 117. They went on to repeat as state champions — sweeping Class 6 with the Langley boys — thanks to Wallace’s leadership and a deep roster.
Honorable mention
Victoria Alveberg, Sr., Whitman
Sienna Bhide, Fr., Broad Run
Sky Carter, Jr., Walter Johnson
Margaux DeVaul, Fr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Naomi Esterowitz, Jr., Wootton
Molly Evans, Jr., Sidwell Friends
Lauren Foster, Sr., Potomac School
Daria Ghassemi, So., Sidwell Friends
Camille Hall, So., Elizabeth Seton
Arakai Henryson-Gibbs, Jr., Langley
Zosia Henryson-Gibbs, Fr., Langley
Anusha Iyer, Sr., Wootton
Charlotte Klein, Jr., Holton-Arms
Adele Lair, So., River Hill
Margaux Molyneux, Sr., Maret
Isabelle McCann, Fr., Georgetown Visitation
Gabrielle Pierce, So., St. John’s
Shivaani Selvan, Jr., Hammond
Hayley Shay, Jr., National Cathedral
Cleopatra Solomon, Sr., North Point
Noelle Talarek, Sr., Langley
Kiersten Tambe, Jr., Reservoir
Mikki Taye, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Merve Uyumazturk, So., National Cathedral
Nadia Watkins, Jr., St. John’s