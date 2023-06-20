2023 Spring All-Met: Girls’ track and field first team, relays, honorable mention

Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for girls’ outdoor track and field: Athlete of the Year Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gillian Bushée, Sr., Herndon With seven Class 6 titles, four of which have come in the outdoor track and field seasons, Bushée has been one of the top distance runners in the area throughout her high school career. She is the three-time 3,200-meter outdoor defending champion and won the 1,600 at the state meet this spring. The University of Virginia commit’s personal records in the 1,600 (4 minutes 46.30 seconds) and 3,200 (10:22.78) are top in the area.

First team

Mirai Bernard, Sr., Bullis

Bernard was a key member of the Bullis team that finished as the top American side at Penn Relays. Her 400 time (53.99 seconds) is tops in the area, and she was vital in Bullis’s 4x100 and 4x400 relay squads that ran the fastest times in the country this spring.

Alysa Carrigan, Jr., Tuscarora

A high-jump savant, Carrigan’s best attempt measured at 5 feet 8.25 inches. She also swept the high jump, long jump and triple jump at the Class 4 championships to help Tuscarora claim its first state title.

Kenza Elakari, Sr., West Springfield

Elakari’s personal record 800 time (2 minutes 11.72 seconds) was the second best in Virginia and earned her a Class 6 state title. She also was a district and region champion in the 800.

Myla Greene, Sr., Bullis

The winter indoor track All-Met Athlete of the Year, Greene holds the fifth-fastest 100 hurdles time in the United States and the third-fastest time (40.48) in the 300 hurdles. The Tennessee commit also set the Maryland record in the 100 hurdles (13.28) at the East Coast International Showcase.

Ariana Guerrero, Sr., Dunbar

Guerrero was the D.C. champion in the long jump (19-4), high jump (5-2) and 300 hurdles (44.34) and finished second in the triple jump at the state meet. Her prowess in the field events helped Dunbar to a D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association title.

Lailah King, Sr., St. John’s

King was the D.C. State Athletic Association meet champion in the 100 (12.05) and 200 (24.43) and led the most dominant squad in the District to its fourth straight title, scoring a record 223 team points. King also placed first in the 100 and 4x100 relay at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference meet, which the Cadets also easily won.

Arayana Ladson, Jr., Mount Hebron

At the Maryland 3A state meet, Ladson was first in the 100 and 200 and third in the long jump. Her personal records in the 100 (11.87), 200 (24.40) and 100 hurdles (14.28) rank near the top in the Washington area. She won all 18 of her 100 and 200 races this season.

Lauren Leath, Sr., Bullis

A hyper-skilled 800 runner, Leath has the fastest time (2:11.64) in Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Delaware commit won an Independent School League title and finished third at the East Coast Showcase in the 800.

Nadia Lytle, So., School Without Walls

The sophomore earned top honors at the conference and state meet in the shot put and discus. She also has the top distances in the shot put (39-4) and discus (117-4) in D.C. this spring.

Viviana Rodriguez, Jr., Osbourn Park

Rodriguez has improved each year in the pole vault: She finished eighth at the Class 6 meet as a freshman, second as a sophomore and first as a junior, vaulting 11-9.

Catalina Sanchious, So., South County

Sanchious’s 100 time at the East Coast Showcase (11.65) is best in the area. She was also a district and region champion en route to Class 6 state titles in the 100 and 200.

Leah Stephens, Sr., Good Counsel

Stephens holds the ninth fastest 1,600 (4:40.41) and 3,200 (9:58.79) times nationally this spring. The Florida State commit spent most of the season competing at national meets such as Penn Relays and Track Night NYC and finished third in the 1,500, 1,600 and mile at the HOKA Festival of Miles in St. Louis.

Marella Virmani, Fr., River Hill

The freshman won a Maryland Class 3A state title in the 800 (2:14.24) and 1,600 (4:53.71). She also was part of the first-place 4x800 relay squad at the state meet as River Hill won the 3A title.

Indie Wallace-Persaud, So., Jackson-Reed

The DCIAA 100 and 200 champion earned all-conference honors as the track athlete of the year. Her 100 (12.02) and 200 (24.84) personal records are top-five in D.C., and she was second at the conference meet in the long jump (17-10).

Coach of the Year

Bryan Steele, Springbrook

Steele, who has been Springbrook’s coach since 2013-14, helped the Blue Devils to their first county title and first region championship since 1977. An All-Met selection in 2002 when he ran at Gaithersburg, Steele also led the team to a third-place finish at the Maryland 3A state meet.

Relays

4x100: Kennedy Flynn, Jade Ofotan, Sage Hinton, Mirai Bernard (Bullis): 44.67

4x200: Sydney Sutton, Mirai Bernard, Sage Hinton, Payton Payne (Bullis): 1:35.16

4x400: Myla Greene, Mirai Bernard, Sydney Sutton, Sage Hinton (Bullis): 3:36.25

4x800: Aya Ryan, Catalina Simon, Caroline Elliott, Bella Harsanyi (South Lakes): 9:00.11

Honorable mention

Sophia Appiah, So., Episcopal

Valerie Ashamu, Jr., Oakland Mills

Corinne Ball, Sr., North Point

Morgan Bridges, Sr., Bullis

Kymia Bridgett, Sr., Dunbar

Annie Campbell, Sr., Northern

Brooke Cochran, Jr., Blake

Gabby Cope, Jr., Northern

Cohren Corbin, So., North Point

Jalaia Creary, Jr., Archbishop Spalding

Tressia Davis, So., Friendly

Julia Dial, Sr., Edison

Caroline Elliott, Fr., South Lakes

Grace Finnegan, Jr., Richard Montgomery

Kennedy Flynn, Jr., Bullis

Lena Gooden, Sr., Osbourn Park

Meredith Gotzman, Sr., St. John’s

Alicia Hall, So., Oakland Mills

Bella Harsanyi, Jr., South Lakes

Sage Hinton, Sr., Bullis

Victoria Ketzler, Jr., Wootton

Anaya Lowder, Sr., Dunbar

Cailey Newman, Fr., Riverdale Baptist

Jade Ofotan, Sr., Bullis

Oluwasemilore Olakunle, Sr., Oakland Mills

Nina Pitt, Sr., C.H. Flowers

Hannah Riolo, Jr., Independence

Evelyn Rogers, Jr., Elizabeth Seton

Thaïs Rolly, Sr., McLean

Kayla Rorie, Jr., Great Mills

Jasmine Sharps, So., Archbishop Carroll

Sierra Sommers, So., West Springfield

Athena Stith, Jr., Archbishop Spalding

Sydney Sutton, So., Bullis

Kadynce Taylor, Jr., Colgan

Cameron Thompson, So., South County

Lauren Virmani, Fr., River Hill

Rachael Wilson, Sr., Robinson

Michaela Workman, Sr., Tuscarora

Cymia Yourish, So., St. John’s

