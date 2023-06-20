2023 Spring All-Met: Girls’ track and field first team, relays, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for girls’ outdoor track and field:
First team
Mirai Bernard, Sr., Bullis
Bernard was a key member of the Bullis team that finished as the top American side at Penn Relays. Her 400 time (53.99 seconds) is tops in the area, and she was vital in Bullis’s 4x100 and 4x400 relay squads that ran the fastest times in the country this spring.
Alysa Carrigan, Jr., Tuscarora
A high-jump savant, Carrigan’s best attempt measured at 5 feet 8.25 inches. She also swept the high jump, long jump and triple jump at the Class 4 championships to help Tuscarora claim its first state title.
Kenza Elakari, Sr., West Springfield
Elakari’s personal record 800 time (2 minutes 11.72 seconds) was the second best in Virginia and earned her a Class 6 state title. She also was a district and region champion in the 800.
Myla Greene, Sr., Bullis
The winter indoor track All-Met Athlete of the Year, Greene holds the fifth-fastest 100 hurdles time in the United States and the third-fastest time (40.48) in the 300 hurdles. The Tennessee commit also set the Maryland record in the 100 hurdles (13.28) at the East Coast International Showcase.
Ariana Guerrero, Sr., Dunbar
Guerrero was the D.C. champion in the long jump (19-4), high jump (5-2) and 300 hurdles (44.34) and finished second in the triple jump at the state meet. Her prowess in the field events helped Dunbar to a D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association title.
Lailah King, Sr., St. John’s
King was the D.C. State Athletic Association meet champion in the 100 (12.05) and 200 (24.43) and led the most dominant squad in the District to its fourth straight title, scoring a record 223 team points. King also placed first in the 100 and 4x100 relay at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference meet, which the Cadets also easily won.
Arayana Ladson, Jr., Mount Hebron
At the Maryland 3A state meet, Ladson was first in the 100 and 200 and third in the long jump. Her personal records in the 100 (11.87), 200 (24.40) and 100 hurdles (14.28) rank near the top in the Washington area. She won all 18 of her 100 and 200 races this season.
Lauren Leath, Sr., Bullis
A hyper-skilled 800 runner, Leath has the fastest time (2:11.64) in Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Delaware commit won an Independent School League title and finished third at the East Coast Showcase in the 800.
Nadia Lytle, So., School Without Walls
The sophomore earned top honors at the conference and state meet in the shot put and discus. She also has the top distances in the shot put (39-4) and discus (117-4) in D.C. this spring.
Viviana Rodriguez, Jr., Osbourn Park
Rodriguez has improved each year in the pole vault: She finished eighth at the Class 6 meet as a freshman, second as a sophomore and first as a junior, vaulting 11-9.
Catalina Sanchious, So., South County
Sanchious’s 100 time at the East Coast Showcase (11.65) is best in the area. She was also a district and region champion en route to Class 6 state titles in the 100 and 200.
Leah Stephens, Sr., Good Counsel
Stephens holds the ninth fastest 1,600 (4:40.41) and 3,200 (9:58.79) times nationally this spring. The Florida State commit spent most of the season competing at national meets such as Penn Relays and Track Night NYC and finished third in the 1,500, 1,600 and mile at the HOKA Festival of Miles in St. Louis.
Marella Virmani, Fr., River Hill
The freshman won a Maryland Class 3A state title in the 800 (2:14.24) and 1,600 (4:53.71). She also was part of the first-place 4x800 relay squad at the state meet as River Hill won the 3A title.
Indie Wallace-Persaud, So., Jackson-Reed
The DCIAA 100 and 200 champion earned all-conference honors as the track athlete of the year. Her 100 (12.02) and 200 (24.84) personal records are top-five in D.C., and she was second at the conference meet in the long jump (17-10).
Coach of the Year
Bryan Steele, Springbrook
Steele, who has been Springbrook’s coach since 2013-14, helped the Blue Devils to their first county title and first region championship since 1977. An All-Met selection in 2002 when he ran at Gaithersburg, Steele also led the team to a third-place finish at the Maryland 3A state meet.
Relays
4x100: Kennedy Flynn, Jade Ofotan, Sage Hinton, Mirai Bernard (Bullis): 44.67
4x200: Sydney Sutton, Mirai Bernard, Sage Hinton, Payton Payne (Bullis): 1:35.16
4x400: Myla Greene, Mirai Bernard, Sydney Sutton, Sage Hinton (Bullis): 3:36.25
4x800: Aya Ryan, Catalina Simon, Caroline Elliott, Bella Harsanyi (South Lakes): 9:00.11
Honorable mention
Sophia Appiah, So., Episcopal
Valerie Ashamu, Jr., Oakland Mills
Corinne Ball, Sr., North Point
Morgan Bridges, Sr., Bullis
Kymia Bridgett, Sr., Dunbar
Annie Campbell, Sr., Northern
Brooke Cochran, Jr., Blake
Gabby Cope, Jr., Northern
Cohren Corbin, So., North Point
Jalaia Creary, Jr., Archbishop Spalding
Tressia Davis, So., Friendly
Julia Dial, Sr., Edison
Caroline Elliott, Fr., South Lakes
Grace Finnegan, Jr., Richard Montgomery
Kennedy Flynn, Jr., Bullis
Lena Gooden, Sr., Osbourn Park
Meredith Gotzman, Sr., St. John’s
Alicia Hall, So., Oakland Mills
Bella Harsanyi, Jr., South Lakes
Sage Hinton, Sr., Bullis
Victoria Ketzler, Jr., Wootton
Anaya Lowder, Sr., Dunbar
Cailey Newman, Fr., Riverdale Baptist
Jade Ofotan, Sr., Bullis
Oluwasemilore Olakunle, Sr., Oakland Mills
Nina Pitt, Sr., C.H. Flowers
Hannah Riolo, Jr., Independence
Evelyn Rogers, Jr., Elizabeth Seton
Thaïs Rolly, Sr., McLean
Kayla Rorie, Jr., Great Mills
Jasmine Sharps, So., Archbishop Carroll
Sierra Sommers, So., West Springfield
Athena Stith, Jr., Archbishop Spalding
Sydney Sutton, So., Bullis
Kadynce Taylor, Jr., Colgan
Cameron Thompson, So., South County
Lauren Virmani, Fr., River Hill
Rachael Wilson, Sr., Robinson
Michaela Workman, Sr., Tuscarora
Cymia Yourish, So., St. John’s