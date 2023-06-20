2023 Spring All-Met: Golf first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for golf:
First team
Abigail Avallone, Fr., Stone Ridge
The freshman captured the Washington Metro Private School girls’ tournament individual title with a two-day score of 73. Her low score helped the Gators edge Holton-Arms for the team title.
Peter Barros, Sr., Georgetown Prep
The two-year captain fired team lows three times throughout regular season matches and finished fourth at the IAC tournament. His consistent play helped guide the Little Hoyas to another Metros title.
Tim Brophy, Sr., Annapolis Area Christian
The three-year captain had a near-perfect record in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B conference, beaten only once by just one stroke. Brophy maintained an 8-0 record at the Eagles’ home course.
Amelia Cho, Jr., Oakcrest School
The two-time Virginia Christian Athletic Conference champion was named the MVP of the league tournament after posting a winning round of 2-over-par 38. Cho finished second in both the Virginia girls invitational and the state championship.
Grant Lester, Sr., St. Albans
The Columbia commit has been the bedrock of the Bulldogs’ emergence as a golf powerhouse, posting a scoring average of 0.5 over par in 10 regular season matches. Lester narrowly finished as runner-up at the IAC tournament, losing to Maloy in a playoff.
Carson Looney, So., Gonzaga
Looney boasts a rock-solid record and was undefeated in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play. He ended his sophomore season with hardware, shooting a 1-under 71 to win the D.C. State Athletic Association individual title as the only player to finish under par.
Victoria Matthews, Sr., National Cathedral
The nationally ranked senior shot an 85 to repeat as the girls’ individual champion at the DCSAA tournament.
Logan Reilly, So., Bishop O’Connell
Ranked No. 1 in Virginia for the Class of 2025, Reilly consistently shot low for the Knights. He finished his season as a co-medalist at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament with a 4-under 67.
Jack Teuschl, Sr., Gonzaga
The Navy commit shot a 2-under 70 to nab the WCAC title and propel the Eagles to another team title.
Henry Tracy, So., St. Albans
The only Bulldog to outshoot Lester in a competition this year, the sophomore always played his best when it mattered most. Tracy led St. Albans to its second consecutive DCSAA title with a 1-over 73, finishing in second place overall.
Coach of the Year
Justin Nogay, Stone Ridge
Despite relocating to Charleston, S.C., to start his own golf performance clinic, Nogay commuted to Maryland weekly during the season to coach the Gators. After seeing an abundance of interest and a lack of postseason competition within girls’ golf, Nogay pioneered the Washington Metro Private School girls’ tournament, which expanded in its second year to include 44 players representing 12 schools.
Second team
John Bates, Sr., Landon
Ryan Britschge, Sr., Good Counsel
Jacob Foti, Jr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Joelle Johnson, So., Indian Creek
Charlie Lynn, Sr., Landon
Thomas Margison, Jr., Good Counsel
Brady Orr, So., Paul VI
Katie Patterson, Sr., St. John’s
Teddy Seitz, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Madison Smith, So., Good Counsel
Honorable mention
Ryan Billak, Jr., Paul VI
Luke Bowen, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Haley Davis, Sr., Good Counsel
William Griffith, Jr., St. John’s
John Hartman, Jr., Gonzaga
Claire Hohman, Sr., Stone Ridge
Luke Lombardo, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
Kevin Malone, Sr., Good Counsel
Dennis McGowan, Jr., Paul VI
Harper Smith, Jr., Holton-Arms
Jimmy Spallone, So., St. John’s
Jack Stamato, Jr., Severn School
Ethan Thomas, So., Indian Creek
Oliver Wang, Jr., St. Albans
Owen Wise, So., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)