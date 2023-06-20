2023 Spring All-Met: Golf first team, second team, honorable mention

Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for golf: Player of the Year Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Alexander Maloy, Sr., Georgetown Prep As the Little Hoyas locked up their fifth consecutive Interstate Athletic Conference championship, Maloy defeated Grant Lester of St. Albans in a two-hole playoff to capture the individual title. The Georgetown commit also finished as the low medalist in the Metros tournament, propelled by a score of 31 on the back nine, which led the team to that title as well.

First team

Abigail Avallone, Fr., Stone Ridge

The freshman captured the Washington Metro Private School girls’ tournament individual title with a two-day score of 73. Her low score helped the Gators edge Holton-Arms for the team title.

Peter Barros, Sr., Georgetown Prep

The two-year captain fired team lows three times throughout regular season matches and finished fourth at the IAC tournament. His consistent play helped guide the Little Hoyas to another Metros title.

Tim Brophy, Sr., Annapolis Area Christian

The three-year captain had a near-perfect record in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B conference, beaten only once by just one stroke. Brophy maintained an 8-0 record at the Eagles’ home course.

Amelia Cho, Jr., Oakcrest School

The two-time Virginia Christian Athletic Conference champion was named the MVP of the league tournament after posting a winning round of 2-over-par 38. Cho finished second in both the Virginia girls invitational and the state championship.

Grant Lester, Sr., St. Albans

The Columbia commit has been the bedrock of the Bulldogs’ emergence as a golf powerhouse, posting a scoring average of 0.5 over par in 10 regular season matches. Lester narrowly finished as runner-up at the IAC tournament, losing to Maloy in a playoff.

Carson Looney, So., Gonzaga

Looney boasts a rock-solid record and was undefeated in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play. He ended his sophomore season with hardware, shooting a 1-under 71 to win the D.C. State Athletic Association individual title as the only player to finish under par.

Victoria Matthews, Sr., National Cathedral

The nationally ranked senior shot an 85 to repeat as the girls’ individual champion at the DCSAA tournament.

Logan Reilly, So., Bishop O’Connell

Ranked No. 1 in Virginia for the Class of 2025, Reilly consistently shot low for the Knights. He finished his season as a co-medalist at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association tournament with a 4-under 67.

Jack Teuschl, Sr., Gonzaga

The Navy commit shot a 2-under 70 to nab the WCAC title and propel the Eagles to another team title.

Henry Tracy, So., St. Albans

The only Bulldog to outshoot Lester in a competition this year, the sophomore always played his best when it mattered most. Tracy led St. Albans to its second consecutive DCSAA title with a 1-over 73, finishing in second place overall.

Coach of the Year

Justin Nogay, Stone Ridge

Despite relocating to Charleston, S.C., to start his own golf performance clinic, Nogay commuted to Maryland weekly during the season to coach the Gators. After seeing an abundance of interest and a lack of postseason competition within girls’ golf, Nogay pioneered the Washington Metro Private School girls’ tournament, which expanded in its second year to include 44 players representing 12 schools.

Second team

John Bates, Sr., Landon

Ryan Britschge, Sr., Good Counsel

Jacob Foti, Jr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Joelle Johnson, So., Indian Creek

Charlie Lynn, Sr., Landon

Thomas Margison, Jr., Good Counsel

Brady Orr, So., Paul VI

Katie Patterson, Sr., St. John’s

Teddy Seitz, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Madison Smith, So., Good Counsel

Honorable mention

Ryan Billak, Jr., Paul VI

Luke Bowen, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Haley Davis, Sr., Good Counsel

William Griffith, Jr., St. John’s

John Hartman, Jr., Gonzaga

Claire Hohman, Sr., Stone Ridge

Luke Lombardo, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Kevin Malone, Sr., Good Counsel

Dennis McGowan, Jr., Paul VI

Harper Smith, Jr., Holton-Arms

Jimmy Spallone, So., St. John’s

Jack Stamato, Jr., Severn School

Ethan Thomas, So., Indian Creek

Oliver Wang, Jr., St. Albans

Owen Wise, So., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)

