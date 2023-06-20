2023 Spring All-Met: Gymnastics first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for gymnastics:
First team
Jordan Ignacio, Jr., Battlefield
Ignacio is one of only 10 gymnasts to ever notch a 10.0 on the beam during the Class 6 team competition. Her perfect score in the event helped her team place second overall. Ignacio also brought home the Bobcats’ first state individual title for the floor event.
Avery Moffitt, Fr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Moffitt’s first-place scores on the beam (9.825) and uneven bars (9.9) pushed her to win the individual all-around title at the Montgomery County championships, helping the Barons place third.
Abby Parrish, Fr., Lake Braddock
The standout freshman consistently made the podium, often finishing just behind Bell. Despite battling the stomach flu on competition day, Parrish took fourth place in the Class 6 individual all-around competition.
Kendall Vess, Jr., Fairfax
Competing through a degenerative back injury, the Lions’ co-captain took part in the vault and floor events as an individual at the Class 6 individual competition. The training Level 10 gymnast helped to spot her teammates and offer tips as well.
Coach of the Year
Wendy Mihm, Whitman
When the Vikings were in need of a gymnastics coach last year, Mihm stepped up to guide her daughter Natalie’s team in addition to her full-time job at NASA. The former University of Michigan gymnast led Whitman to back-to-back Montgomery County titles.
Second team
Zoe Brokamp, Sr., Lake Braddock
Ryan Grothoff, Fr., Battlefield
Maggie Suson, So., Lake Braddock
Alexia Zakaryan, So., South County
Honorable mention
Sophia Bacha, Sr., Yorktown
Lauren Brendlinger, Sr., Broad Run
Peyton Brundige, Sr., Whitman
Amore Howard, Sr., South County
Trinity Hull, So., Sherwood
Rianna Nagle, So., Lake Braddock
Kaylee Park, Fr., Fairfax
Isa Readyhough, Jr., Madison
Riley Sarber, Sr., Fairfax
Elyssa Seabolt, Sr., Colgan
Julia Stout, Jr., Langley
Joanna Welch, Sr., Heritage
Julia Welch, Sr., Heritage
Rachael Young, Sr., Blair