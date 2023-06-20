The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

2023 Spring All-Met: Gymnastics first team, second team, honorable mention

Check out this year’s picks for the Washington D.C. area’s top gymnastics performers

June 20, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
Madison Bell of Lake Braddock is the All-Met Gymnast of the Year. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for gymnastics:

Gymnast of the Year:

Madison Bell, So., Lake Braddock

Bell made the podium with a score of no less than 9.350 in each of the four events at Class 6 team competition, leading the Bruins to their second consecutive state title. She capped her season with the individual all-around title, won with a score of 38.925. Bell’s highest score came at the Patriot District tournament, when she earned a perfect 10 on the beam — her favorite event.

First team

Jordan Ignacio, Jr., Battlefield

Ignacio is one of only 10 gymnasts to ever notch a 10.0 on the beam during the Class 6 team competition. Her perfect score in the event helped her team place second overall. Ignacio also brought home the Bobcats’ first state individual title for the floor event.

Avery Moffitt, Fr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Moffitt’s first-place scores on the beam (9.825) and uneven bars (9.9) pushed her to win the individual all-around title at the Montgomery County championships, helping the Barons place third.

Abby Parrish, Fr., Lake Braddock

The standout freshman consistently made the podium, often finishing just behind Bell. Despite battling the stomach flu on competition day, Parrish took fourth place in the Class 6 individual all-around competition.

Kendall Vess, Jr., Fairfax

Competing through a degenerative back injury, the Lions’ co-captain took part in the vault and floor events as an individual at the Class 6 individual competition. The training Level 10 gymnast helped to spot her teammates and offer tips as well.

Coach of the Year

Wendy Mihm, Whitman

When the Vikings were in need of a gymnastics coach last year, Mihm stepped up to guide her daughter Natalie’s team in addition to her full-time job at NASA. The former University of Michigan gymnast led Whitman to back-to-back Montgomery County titles.

Second team

Zoe Brokamp, Sr., Lake Braddock

Ryan Grothoff, Fr., Battlefield

Maggie Suson, So., Lake Braddock

Alexia Zakaryan, So., South County

Honorable mention

Sophia Bacha, Sr., Yorktown

Lauren Brendlinger, Sr., Broad Run

Peyton Brundige, Sr., Whitman

Amore Howard, Sr., South County

Trinity Hull, So., Sherwood

Rianna Nagle, So., Lake Braddock

Kaylee Park, Fr., Fairfax

Isa Readyhough, Jr., Madison

Riley Sarber, Sr., Fairfax

Elyssa Seabolt, Sr., Colgan

Julia Stout, Jr., Langley

Joanna Welch, Sr., Heritage

Julia Welch, Sr., Heritage

Rachael Young, Sr., Blair

