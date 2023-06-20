2023 Spring All-Met: Softball first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2023 All-Met team for softball:
First team
Kaylie Avvisato, utility, Jr., Riverside
Dubbed a “dynamic” athlete at the plate by one opposing coach, the Northwestern commit was a driving force behind the Rams’ state semifinal appearance both at shortstop and at the plate.
Erika Castellano, IF, Sr., Potomac School
Castellano finished with a .677 batting average as the Panthers won their second straight Independent School League championship, 11-0, over Flint Hill.
Michelle Chatfield, IF, Sr., Woodgrove
Chatfield was a key cog in the Wolverines’ Class 5 state championship run. She will continue her softball career at Virginia Tech.
Caitlyn Cornwell, OF, Sr., Northeast
The Maryland commit set the Maryland single-season stolen bases record with 60 as a senior.
Isabella DiGiandomenico, P, Sr., Damascus
DiGiandomenico hit a deep home run to left field in the Hornets’ 2-0 win over Reservoir in the Maryland Class 3A state title game. She also dominated in the pitching circle in the victory and throughout the year.
Maggie Frisvold, P, Sr., Reservoir
She set school records in career strikeouts, single-season strikeouts, batting average and career triples while leading the Gators to another state championship appearance.
Genevieve Gleason, P, Sr., Clarksburg
Gleason finished with more than 200 strikeouts and six no-hitters while yielding just 23 hits all season.
Abbey Lane, P, Jr., Woodgrove
With Lane in the pitching circle, the Wolverines didn’t cede a run during their journey to a Class 5 championship. Lane also proved her mettle at the plate with an RBI double in Woodgrove’s 2-0 semifinal victory over Nansemond River.
Morgan Lipansky, utility, Sr., Damascus
She allowed only five runs all year as a part of the Hornets’ dynamic pitching committee while also batting .514 en route to the team’s state championship win.
Delaney Mosley, IF, Sr., St. John’s
The Illinois commit shined at shortstop and closed out her distinguished high school career with a D.C. State Athletic Association championship victory.
Abby Rebhan, P, Jr., Potomac School
She boasted a 15-1 record inside the pitching circle for the ISL champions and also notched double-digit home runs.
Hailey Simpson, P, So., McLean
In her second year of high school, Simpson pitched 23 innings in just over 24 hours to propel the Highlanders to a Virginia Class 6 title victory over Madison.
Kristin White, utility, Sr., Crofton
She spun five no-hitters, including three perfect games, notched over 200 strikeouts and closed out her career with a school record 19-strikeout game in the Cardinals’ region final appearance.
Christina Willemssen, utility, Sr., Robinson
The Notre Dame commit was tabbed as the Rams’ starting pitcher despite her natural outfield position and carried her team to a state tournament appearance with her dominance at the plate.
Coach of the Year
Maurice Tawil, McLean
Tawil’s Highlanders ousted defending champion Madison in the Class 6 championship game, the veteran coach’s second career state crown. The win was his 300th as a coach.
Second team
Ava Abromavage, OF, So., South County
Samantha Borrayo, P, Jr., Osbourn Park
Nanye Cain Dixon, IF, Sr., Seneca Valley
Ari Clark, C, So., Bishop O’Connell
Graciela Dominguez, IF, Sr., Madison
Abbie Frisvold, C, So., Reservoir
Kat Hanson, P, Sr., Sherwood
Lynsie Herman, utility, Jr., Crofton
Courtney Johnson, IF, Sr., Reservoir
Heather McQueeney, OF, Sr., Wilde Lake
Charlotte Moore, OF, Jr., Riverside
Lindsey Mullen, P, Sr., Tuscarora
Falyn Quick, IF, Jr., Damascus
Kimmya Sims, P, So., Elizabeth Seton
Honorable mention
Nora Abromavage, OF, Jr., Lake Braddock
Sofia Anderson, OF, Jr., Bishop O’Connell
Abby Bond, IF, So., Bishop O’Connell
Gabby Colder, IF, Sr., McLean
Emily Collins, P, Jr., Briar Woods
Marley Connor, IF, So., Crofton
Keagan Cooper, C, So., Elizabeth Seton
Cameron Corbett, OF, So., St. John’s
Gennie Fagan, OF, Fr., McLean
Riley Frickleton, IF, Sr., South Lakes
Abbey Gillespie, OF, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)
Mackenzie Gorczyca, IF, Jr., St. Mary’s Ryken
Mikaela Guy, P, So., St. Mary’s Ryken
Madison Hamolia, C, So., Arundel
Ellie Hasegawa, C, Sr., River Hill
Raven Jackson, utility, Sr., Jackson-Reed
Devyn Johnson, IF, So., St. John’s
Maggie King, P, So., Churchill
Sam Larkin, IF, Sr., Chesapeake
Ava Livingston, P, Jr., Madison
Charlotte Loving, IF, Jr., Langley
Sofia Marshall, utility, Jr., Madison
Reagan McCoy, IF, Sr., Old Mill
Alexis Morgan, OF, Sr., Westfield
Mackenzie Murdock, utility, So., Flint Hill
Julia Peffer, OF, Sr., Sherwood
Karen Potts, IF, Sr., Wootton
Ella Reynolds, IF, Fr., Walter Johnson
Justyce Richard, utility, Sr., Wilde Lake
Kayla Ripple, IF, So., Huntingtown
Annika Rohs, IF, Sr., Woodgrove
C.J. Roy, utility, Sr., Maret
Bria Sewell, OF, Jr., Arundel
Sally Trent, C, Jr., Severna Park
Alexis Vaughan, IF, So., Potomac School
MacKenzie Verdejo, P, Fr., Lake Braddock
Alex Wedemeyer, utility, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Kennedy Woodruff, P, So., Oxon Hill
Lillie Wools, utility, Sr., Tuscarora
Jackie Yeager, C, Jr., Stone Bridge