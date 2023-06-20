2023 Spring All-Met: Softball first team, second team, honorable mention

Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

First team

Kaylie Avvisato, utility, Jr., Riverside

Advertisement

Dubbed a “dynamic” athlete at the plate by one opposing coach, the Northwestern commit was a driving force behind the Rams’ state semifinal appearance both at shortstop and at the plate.

Erika Castellano, IF, Sr., Potomac School

Castellano finished with a .677 batting average as the Panthers won their second straight Independent School League championship, 11-0, over Flint Hill.

Michelle Chatfield, IF, Sr., Woodgrove

Chatfield was a key cog in the Wolverines’ Class 5 state championship run. She will continue her softball career at Virginia Tech.

Caitlyn Cornwell, OF, Sr., Northeast

The Maryland commit set the Maryland single-season stolen bases record with 60 as a senior.

Isabella DiGiandomenico, P, Sr., Damascus

DiGiandomenico hit a deep home run to left field in the Hornets’ 2-0 win over Reservoir in the Maryland Class 3A state title game. She also dominated in the pitching circle in the victory and throughout the year.

Advertisement

Maggie Frisvold, P, Sr., Reservoir

She set school records in career strikeouts, single-season strikeouts, batting average and career triples while leading the Gators to another state championship appearance.

Genevieve Gleason, P, Sr., Clarksburg

Gleason finished with more than 200 strikeouts and six no-hitters while yielding just 23 hits all season.

Abbey Lane, P, Jr., Woodgrove

With Lane in the pitching circle, the Wolverines didn’t cede a run during their journey to a Class 5 championship. Lane also proved her mettle at the plate with an RBI double in Woodgrove’s 2-0 semifinal victory over Nansemond River.

Morgan Lipansky, utility, Sr., Damascus

She allowed only five runs all year as a part of the Hornets’ dynamic pitching committee while also batting .514 en route to the team’s state championship win.

Advertisement

Delaney Mosley, IF, Sr., St. John’s

The Illinois commit shined at shortstop and closed out her distinguished high school career with a D.C. State Athletic Association championship victory.

Abby Rebhan, P, Jr., Potomac School

She boasted a 15-1 record inside the pitching circle for the ISL champions and also notched double-digit home runs.

Hailey Simpson, P, So., McLean

In her second year of high school, Simpson pitched 23 innings in just over 24 hours to propel the Highlanders to a Virginia Class 6 title victory over Madison.

Kristin White, utility, Sr., Crofton

She spun five no-hitters, including three perfect games, notched over 200 strikeouts and closed out her career with a school record 19-strikeout game in the Cardinals’ region final appearance.

Christina Willemssen, utility, Sr., Robinson

The Notre Dame commit was tabbed as the Rams’ starting pitcher despite her natural outfield position and carried her team to a state tournament appearance with her dominance at the plate.

Coach of the Year

Maurice Tawil, McLean

Advertisement

Tawil’s Highlanders ousted defending champion Madison in the Class 6 championship game, the veteran coach’s second career state crown. The win was his 300th as a coach.

Second team

Ava Abromavage, OF, So., South County

Samantha Borrayo, P, Jr., Osbourn Park

Nanye Cain Dixon, IF, Sr., Seneca Valley

Ari Clark, C, So., Bishop O’Connell

Graciela Dominguez, IF, Sr., Madison

Abbie Frisvold, C, So., Reservoir

Kat Hanson, P, Sr., Sherwood

Lynsie Herman, utility, Jr., Crofton

Courtney Johnson, IF, Sr., Reservoir

Heather McQueeney, OF, Sr., Wilde Lake

Charlotte Moore, OF, Jr., Riverside

Lindsey Mullen, P, Sr., Tuscarora

Falyn Quick, IF, Jr., Damascus

Kimmya Sims, P, So., Elizabeth Seton

Honorable mention

Nora Abromavage, OF, Jr., Lake Braddock

Sofia Anderson, OF, Jr., Bishop O’Connell

Abby Bond, IF, So., Bishop O’Connell

Advertisement

Gabby Colder, IF, Sr., McLean

Emily Collins, P, Jr., Briar Woods

Marley Connor, IF, So., Crofton

Keagan Cooper, C, So., Elizabeth Seton

Cameron Corbett, OF, So., St. John’s

Gennie Fagan, OF, Fr., McLean

Riley Frickleton, IF, Sr., South Lakes

Abbey Gillespie, OF, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)

Mackenzie Gorczyca, IF, Jr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Mikaela Guy, P, So., St. Mary’s Ryken

Madison Hamolia, C, So., Arundel

Ellie Hasegawa, C, Sr., River Hill

Raven Jackson, utility, Sr., Jackson-Reed

Devyn Johnson, IF, So., St. John’s

Maggie King, P, So., Churchill

Sam Larkin, IF, Sr., Chesapeake

Ava Livingston, P, Jr., Madison

Charlotte Loving, IF, Jr., Langley

Sofia Marshall, utility, Jr., Madison

Reagan McCoy, IF, Sr., Old Mill

Alexis Morgan, OF, Sr., Westfield

Mackenzie Murdock, utility, So., Flint Hill

Julia Peffer, OF, Sr., Sherwood

Advertisement

Karen Potts, IF, Sr., Wootton

Ella Reynolds, IF, Fr., Walter Johnson

Justyce Richard, utility, Sr., Wilde Lake

Kayla Ripple, IF, So., Huntingtown

Annika Rohs, IF, Sr., Woodgrove

C.J. Roy, utility, Sr., Maret

Bria Sewell, OF, Jr., Arundel

Sally Trent, C, Jr., Severna Park

Alexis Vaughan, IF, So., Potomac School

MacKenzie Verdejo, P, Fr., Lake Braddock

Alex Wedemeyer, utility, Jr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Kennedy Woodruff, P, So., Oxon Hill

Lillie Wools, utility, Sr., Tuscarora

Jackie Yeager, C, Jr., Stone Bridge

Share