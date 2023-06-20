D.C. United’s Mohanad Jeahze out for the season with an ankle injury

Listen 2 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

D.C. United left back Mohanad Jeahze, who already had missed 13 of 19 matches because of injury and legal issues, will undergo ankle surgery Wednesday and remain sidelined for the rest of the season, the club announced Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He was placed on the season-ending injury list, which opens an international roster slot heading into the MLS trade and transfer window that runs from July 5 to Aug. 2.

Jeahze, 26, suffered a right ankle fracture and dislocation during training last Wednesday in Leesburg, the club said. In his first MLS season, he posted two assists in the opener against Toronto FC, started the first four games (five overall) and entered as a substitute once before straining a quadriceps April 15 at Montreal.

While recovering, he was granted permission to return to his native Sweden. While there, Jeahze was arrested on two counts of assault, one of which allegedly occurred before he signed with United. MLS suspended him indefinitely.

He was detained for several days but never charged and remained in Sweden for additional time. On May 25, the league lifted the suspension.

After recovering from the injury and improving his fitness, Jeahze was on pace to compete for a spot on the game-day squad this month. In his absence, United primarily has used three players at left back or, in Coach Wayne Rooney’s preferred system, wing back: Pedro Santos, Jacob Greene and Gaoussou Samaké.

United (6-8-5) has lost two in a row and is 1-3-1 over its past five games heading into Saturday’s visit by MLS-best FC Cincinnati (12-1-4). Forward Taxi Fountas and defender Victor Palsson will return from international duty after missing last week’s 2-1 home defeat to Real Salt Lake, but captain Steven Birnbaum will serve a red-card suspension.

