Josh Harris’s sports ownership group invests in Joe Gibbs Racing

Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, the sports investment company led by Josh Harris, and the sports private equity firm Arctos Partners made a minority investment in Joe Gibbs Racing, forming a partnership that will also make Gibbs a limited partner in HBSE. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The terms of the deal were not disclosed. In April, Harris reached a tentative agreement to purchase the Washington Commanders from owner Daniel Snyder for $6.05 billion, and it’s possible NFL owners will vote on and ratify the deal in late July or early August. Conversations about the deal with Joe Gibbs Racing started before Harris pursued the Commanders, according to one person with knowledge of the machinations of the deals. Gibbs became a confidant to Harris as he pursued the football team, but he is not part of Harris’s investment group in the Commanders.

“In recent years I’ve been fortunate enough to get to know Coach Gibbs and am proud to count him as a trusted friend and advisor,” Harris wrote in a release from HBSE on Tuesday. “Joe is a winner. First in football and then with Joe Gibbs Racing, he has led organizations that build winning cultures based on strong values and a deep commitment to family and faith. This investment and partnership aims to support his vision and allow Joe Gibbs Racing to continue its track record of excellence long into the future.”

Gibbs and Joe Gibbs Racing president Dave Alpern will continue to run the daily operations of organization, while HBSE and Arctos will provide strategic support.

HBSE’s portfolio includes Harris’s and Blitzer’s ownership of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, along with their investments in the esports organization Dignitas and the consulting firm Elevate Sports Ventures, among other properties.

Dallas-based Arctos has invested in multiple pro sports franchises, including MLB and NBA teams, since its launch in 2019. The NFL still prohibits private equity from holding ownership stakes in its franchises.

Gibbs coached Washington’s NFL team from 1981 through 1992 and again from 2004 through 2007, leading the franchise to all three of its Super Bowl victories (XVII, XXII, XXVI). He launched Joe Gibbs Racing in 1992 and guided it to its first win in 1993, at the Daytona 500. The organization has totaled 401 wins, including five NASCAR Cup Series championships and six NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner championships. Gibbs, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020.

