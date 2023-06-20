Nats’ problems get deeper in loss to Cardinals, their fifth in a row

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A second-inning flyball off the bat of the St. Louis Cardinals’ Jordan Walker began its descent into right-center field with Victor Robles bearing down on it. MacKenzie Gore watched from the Nationals Park mound as Robles continued his pursuit from deep center field. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It certainly wasn’t going to be an easy grab — the ball had an expected batting average of .610 — but it felt catchable for a player with Robles’s speed and defensive prowess. Whether it was because of a bad jump, gusting wind or Robles being positioned deeper, he stopped running and the ball dropped in front of him for a single.

On the mound, Gore looked dumbfounded — and then the next batter, Dylan Carlson, crushed a 445-foot home run over Robles’s head. That put the Nationals in a hole they would never climb out of as they fell, 9-3, for their fifth straight loss.

That defensive misplay wasn’t the difference; the Cardinals pounded three home runs among their 14 hits. But the frustration stemming from that play — and possibly the fact that the Nationals are 3-13 in June — seemed to boil over in the dugout. Gore and Robles exchanged words between innings, with Manager Dave Martinez, second baseman Luis García and utility man Ildemaro Vargas stepping in to de-escalate the situation and separate their teammates.

“They talked about it,” Martinez said. “We talked about it. It’s good as far as I’m concerned. It’s good. It happens. We’re trying to compete, and it happens.”

When the Nationals (27-45) went 14-15 in May, they seemed to be trending in the right direction. On Tuesday, they again looked lost at the plate and lacked any of the momentum they had just a few weeks ago.

Robles returned to the roster Friday and has resumed his role as the everyday center fielder. In an 8-6 loss Monday, he bobbled away an out on a ball that he leaped for at the warning track following a late jump.

Robles said he should have made the play Tuesday. Martinez agreed, saying the ball probably died because of the wind. Robles added that he was told by the coaching staff to play deeper than normal — and he is not yet comfortable playing that far back.

“I think us players are very frustrated about this month, and even the coaches are probably frustrated as well,” Robles said through an interpreter. “And that’s probably why there was that little discussion in the dugout between myself and MacKenzie. Nothing personal at all. Obviously it’s part of our frustration in general. ... We’ll see our way out of this like anything else.”

Despite that second-inning hiccup, Gore was efficient early. He threw 27 of 33 pitches for strikes over the first three innings, and the Cardinals’ lone hits were Walker’s single, Carlson’s home run and a single by Brendan Donovan that was wiped out on a double play.

But Gore ran into trouble in each of his final three innings. He loaded the bases in the fourth after a double and two two-out walks but struck out Andrew Knizner to escape the jam.

In the bottom half, the Nationals trimmed the Cardinals’ lead but were left wanting more. Facing left-hander Jordan Montgomery, García led off with a triple, his second in four games. But Jeimer Candelario grounded out before Joey Meneses popped out. Stone Garrett delivered a double to make it 2-1 before Dominic Smith struck out.

The Cardinals (31-43) boosted their lead to 4-1 in the fifth. Gore served up back-to-back one-out singles to Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt; after a double steal, Nolan Arenado hit a sacrifice fly before Willson Contreras slapped a run-scoring double. To lead off the sixth, Carlson burned Gore for another home run, this one into the bullpen in left.

“We’re all trying to win here, and right now we’re not doing the little things well,” said Gore, who called Robles a great outfielder and noted the two moved on. “It’s me not locating pitches. We’re just struggling. Look, that’s a tough situation, but really all I have to say is I just was not good enough, and it’s hard to win when the starter gives up five runs.”

Gore completed six innings and struck out eight. His ERA climbed to 4.02. Facing Thaddeus Ward, the Cardinals tacked on a run in the seventh on a single by Contreras and another in the eighth via a Goldschmidt groundout to make it 7-1.

Robles led off the bottom of the eighth with a single but didn’t look like his normal self as he rounded first base. He didn’t look much better after CJ Abrams doubled into the gap — third base coach Gary DiSarcina waved Robles home, then put up the stop sign because Robles didn’t seem to be running at full speed. (Martinez said he would check with Robles to see how he was feeling, but Robles told Martinez he was fine.) Robles still scored on a sacrifice fly by Lane Thomas, but that’s all the Nationals managed in that inning. Riley Adams had an RBI triple in the ninth after Paul DeJong had extended the Cardinals’ lead to seven with a two-run homer off Hunter Harvey.

A few weeks ago, the Nationals seemed to be capable of turning a forgettable season into something promising. On Tuesday, they seemed to be falling apart.

“They’re going to keep battling,” Martinez said. “Of course they want to win games. … Sometimes I feel like they’re trying too hard to do everything right.”

Note: Third baseman Carter Kieboom, who is at Class AAA Rochester, went on the injured list with a left oblique issue. The injury is another hurdle for the 2016 first-round draft pick, who had Tommy John surgery and missed all of last season before a shoulder injury delayed his start to this year. In 26 games with the Red Wings, he has hit .264 with three home runs.

