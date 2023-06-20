Nationals, Orioles reach agreement on past MASN payments

Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

After years of litigation, the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals settled their dispute over the value of the Nationals’ local television rights from 2012 to 2016, three people familiar with the situation said. The discrepancy between what the Orioles paid and what MLB and multiple New York State courts ruled they owed the Nationals was nearly $100 million, and two of the people confirming the settlement said the Orioles agreed to pay the full amount.

The settlement does not end what has been years of acrimony between the neighboring clubs — they next must determine how much the Orioles owe for the next five-year period, 2017-21 — and the overarching agreement in which the Orioles control the Nationals TV rights remains in place. But MLB and the Nationals are optimistic that the agreement will make determining rights fees easier moving forward.

MASN and the Nationals declined to comment.

When the Nationals moved into the Orioles’ television territory in 2005, MLB brokered a deal that gave the Orioles control of the Nationals’ television rights in perpetuity as payment. To determine what the Nationals are paid for their TV rights, the deal calls for the two sides to renegotiate the terms every five years, with an MLB-appointed Revenue Sharing Definitions Committee deciding the amount if they cannot agree.

In 2012, the Nationals challenged the rights fee payments set out by MASN, which was around $200 million, or $40 million per year. The team asked MASN for $475 million. An MLB revenue sharing committee found the Nationals should receive about $20 million more annually than MASN agreed to pay, or nearly $100 million in total.

That dispute wound its way through the courts for a decade, culminating with the New York State Court of Appeals affirming the MLB committee’s decision in April. The court did not compel the payment, but asked the two sides to negotiate the final settlement.

Now, the teams must move on to 2017-21. Multiple people familiar with the situation said Major League Baseball is in the process of setting a hearing date in front of its revenue sharing committee. It’s unclear how wide the gap is between the sides for that period.

At the March hearing in Albany, MASN lawyer Carter Phillips said MASN could continue to challenge any future rulings from Major League Baseball in court, including potentially in Maryland. However, multiple people from the Nationals and MLB were skeptical that would succeed because the Orioles have run appeals of the committee’s neutrality through the court system and lost. Those people said they hope 2012-16 was a test case, and that any future litigation will not retread the same legal ground.

Another reason to avoid additional litigation is less money may be at stake. Just as the cable boom helped spur massive financial growth for Major League Baseball from the 1990s to mid-2010s, recent trends toward cord-cutting have made the rights to broadcast games on cable far less valuable than they used to be — and far less valuable than, say, the rights to stream games directly to consumers.

The cable collapse has sent Diamond Sports Group, which controls the broadcast rights to 13 MLB teams, into bankruptcy, forcing MLB to take over San Diego Padres broadcasts and leaving the league poised to take over others should Diamond continue to miss payments.

In a recent bankruptcy hearing, Diamond Sports Group argued that it should be able to pay the Texas Rangers (and, perhaps, other teams) less than they had agreed upon initially because the value of those rights had dropped so far. A bankruptcy judge ruled against Diamond but acknowledged the changing market and the need for the league and their broadcast partners to be flexible with such agreements.

In other words, both the Nationals and Orioles have reason to believe future payments will be less than those in the past. Indeed, MASN has 3.3 million subscribers this year, down from 5.6 million in 2018, according to research firm S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The settlement also might help jump-start the sale of the Nationals, which has been on hold for much of this year despite Monumental Sports & Entertainment owner Ted Leonsis’s continued interest in purchasing the franchise. Since the Lerner family announced it would explore a sale at the start of the 2022 season, Nationals and league executives have acknowledged that the MASN dispute — and the accompanying uncertainty over future television revenue — has been a roadblock for potential buyers.

Leonsis, whose Monumental empire includes the Washington Capitals, Mystics and Wizards, made an offer on the team last year anyway, but the idea that future rights fees may not involve prolonged legal battles is a positive. And because Leonsis owns multiple professional sports franchises, any financing or debt structuring he would need to purchase the Nationals must be approved not only by MLB, but also by the other leagues in which he has franchises. Additional clarity on the Nationals’ rights fees moving forward may help with that process, though any timetable remains unclear.

