PGA Tour officials meet with golfers to defend, share details on Saudi deal

Facing lingering skepticism over their controversial deal with a Saudi wealth fund, PGA Tour officials met with a disgruntled membership Tuesday night in hopes of quelling player discontent over an alliance that aims to turn rival golf ventures into business partners. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tour members attended a players meeting in Cromwell, Conn., site of this week’s Travelers Championship, and were given a presentation that sought to address concerns about the agreement and laid out details that hadn’t previously been publicized or fully explained, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

Tour officials stressed to players that, under terms of the arrangement, the PGA Tour will remain in charge of its operations and will continue to have a controlling interest on its existing policy board and on the board of the new for-profit joint venture that will oversee commercial activities of the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the Europe-based DP World Tour.

The players heard from Tyler Dennis, the tour’s senior vice president, and Ron Price, its chief operating officer, and were told the deal will ensure the tour will be financially viable for years to come. Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner who drew the ire of many golfers by keeping them in the dark about the agreement, was not present, according to the person. He has been on leave since June 13 as he recovers from an unspecified medical condition.

While it is believed the Saudis are willing to pump billions into the operation, the players were told that, under terms of the agreement, the PGA Tour can refuse any investment and will have sway over how any money is directed.

Two weeks after the PGA Tour agreed to drop litigation and partnered with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which owns and operates LIV Golf, players are still upset about the lack of information and transparency surrounding the agreement — both before the deal was struck and in the days that followed.

The tour has found itself playing defense the past two weeks with angry players, confused fans and lawmakers on Capitol Hill pushing legislation targeting the tour’s tax-exempt status. The sides dismissed their federal lawsuits against each other last week, but the agreement is still likely to be months away from completion. Even after the terms are sorted out, the deal will need approval from the PGA Tour’s 11-member policy board and also probably will need to pass muster with the Justice Department, which started probing the PGA Tour last year over antitrust concerns.

But getting the golfers to back the deal is a priority for tour officials, and they know the task won’t be easy.

Tom Watson, the Hall of Fame golfer, penned a letter to Monahan and the tour’s policy board Monday, criticizing the secrecy of the deal and saying “the communication has been mishandled and the process by which the Tour agreed on a proposed partnership with PIF was executed without due process.”

“The Commissioner and the PGA Tour Board, on which five Tour players sit, are going to have to do a lot of firsthand explaining to comfortably coax acceptance with our membership on this partnership with the PIF,” he wrote. “… There are many unanswered questions to date, which I hope will be addressed with the players by Tour management at this week’s ... event. What does acceptance of this partnership mean to the Tour?”

Vague descriptions and a lack of details have spurred criticism and heightened skepticism, and the tour’s own communications muddled the public’s understanding. The initial news release said the three golf outlets would “merge commercial operations under common ownership.” The sides opted to break the news on CNBC, which reported the agreement as a merger.

The PGA Tour later altered the language on its website, removing the word “merge” and telling USA Today it was an editorial decision. And tour officials have since said the groups were forming a new for-profit entity, which they do not feel constitutes a merger.

But the messaging misstep prompted more confusion than clarity — for players, fans, sponsors and other stakeholders. The framework of the agreement, meanwhile, had only been seen by a few people. When Monahan met with golfers hours after publicly announcing the deal June 6, feelings in the room were raw and he did not present a point-by-point explanation.

Tour officials have been sensitive to reports that it is ceding control to the PIF and the narrative that its new business partners would call the shots. The agreement makes clear that the tour will hold a controlling voting interest in the new venture, regardless of the PIF’s level of investment, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The agreement also notes that the tour will retain its level of oversight over operations, including event management and competition rules, even though Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF governor, would be added to the tour’s policy board.

Critics have warned that, with the tour accepting Saudi money, Al-Rumayyan effectively would be in control, regardless of his official title or position. In his letter, Watson noted that the tour appears to be in a “more desperate financial situation than has been previously revealed.”

“Have funds been depleted to the point where the Tour needs an unprecedented capital injection to remain solvent now or for the future? … My overarching questions remain. Is the PIF the only viable rescue from the Tour’s financial problems?” he wrote.

According to a person familiar with the terms, the agreement gives the tour decision-making authority over golf-related operations, effectively giving Monahan oversight over LIV Golf and the future of team-based competition. The new company — simply called NewCo. in the agreement — will house all existing and future golf-related commercials assets “under one roof,” according to the person familiar with the deal.

It will be run by an executive committee that will be chaired by Al-Rumayyan, but it also will include Jimmy Dunne and Ed Herlihy, members of the tour’s policy board. The agreement notes that the tour will “at all times maintain a controlling voting interest” in the new venture, the person said.

Monahan will be the chief executive of the new operation and, according to the agreement, would make recommendations that the board would act upon.

