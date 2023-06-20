Spring 2023 All-Met Players of the Year

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Baseball Bryce Eldridge, utility, Sr., Madison Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dubbed “the American Ohtani,” the 6-foot-8 Eldridge could have a big league future at the plate or on the mound. This season, the projected first-round pick showed why he might continue doing both. Though many teams tried to avoid the senior’s barrel — he reached base 42 times via a walk or hit-by-pitch, aiding a ludicrous 1.750 OPS — Eldridge hit .420 with nine home runs. On the bump, the right-hander went 11-0, striking out 88 in 53⅔ innings with a 1.30 ERA. His final pitch, a 97 mph fastball, delivered the Warhawks a Virginia Class 6 state championship.

Softball

Katie Kutz, P, Sr., O’Connell

Kutz completed her high school career without a blemish on her résumé, with a 44-0 record in the pitching circle for Bishop O’Connell during her four-year varsity career. The Oklahoma State commit again pitched the Knights to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association crowns, flaunting her dominance to help O’Connell sustain its reign over the region. She ended the season with 268 strikeouts and a 0.45 ERA en route to her second consecutive All-Met Player of the Year selection. Similarly dominant at the plate, Kutz had a .557 batting average and 13 home runs in her senior season.

Boys’ lacrosse

Nate Kabiri, A, Sr., Georgetown Prep

The Princeton-bound senior led the top-ranked Little Hoyas through a perfect Interstate Athletic Conference slate and their 12th league title. Kabiri, an Under Armour all-American, led a Prep attack that had an average margin of victory of more than nine goals within IAC competition. The conference player of the year, he finished the spring with 40 goals and added 28 assists.

Girls’ lacrosse

Hannah Rudolph, M, Jr., Good Counsel

After scoring 100 points in 2022, Rudolph improved in her junior campaign, posting 86 goals, 44 assists, 111 draw controls, 40 caused turnovers and 58 groundballs. She was named the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference player of the year for the second straight season and led the Falcons to their second straight WCAC championship. Before a playoff matchup this year, Good Counsel Coach Michael Haight reminded Rudolph that “pressure is a privilege” — the high expectations placed on her are because of her immense talent. Rudolph has another year to terrorize the WCAC before joining a Northwestern squad coming off its eighth national title.

Boys’ soccer

Cooper Noseworthy, MF, Sr., Osbourn

Described by an opposing coach as “the most talented high school soccer player I have ever seen,” Noseworthy made a big impression in his time at Osbourn. The powerful, 6-foot-4 midfielder stood at the center of the Eagles’ high-flying offense as they lost just two matches in the last two years. This spring, he finished with 21 goals and 12 assists. He will play at James Madison in the fall.

Girls’ soccer

Samantha DeGuzman, F, Sr., Colgan

It felt apt that this year’s Class 6 championship was decided on a goal that began with DeGuzman beating her defender one-on-one and delivering a picture-perfect assist. The swift, sure-footed Virginia Tech signee made a career of changing games on the wing for the Sharks. This spring, she scored 28 goals and made 12 assists as Colgan pummeled one local opponent after another on the way to its first state title.

Boys’ track and field

Nyckoles Harbor, Sr., Archbishop Carroll

Few athletes have the talent and gravitas to quiet an entire crowd before their race. Harbor, who is committed to play football at South Carolina, torched the track in the 100 meters (10.47 seconds) and 200 (20.77) at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships to give Carroll its first league title. He finished first and third in the 100 and 200, respectively, at the East Coast International Showcase in Landover and is tied for the eighth-fastest 100 time (10.20) in the country. He also owns top sprint times in the metro area in the 100 and 200.

Girls’ track and field

Gillian Bushée, Sr., Herndon

With seven Class 6 titles, four of which have come in the outdoor track and field seasons, Bushée has been one of the top distance runners in the area throughout her high school career. She is the three-time 3,200-meter outdoor defending champion and won the 1,600 at the state meet this spring. The Virginia commit’s personal records in the 1,600 (4 minutes 46.30 seconds) and 3,200 (10:22.78) are top in the area.

Boys’ tennis

Noah Lewis, Sr., Quince Orchard

Long a powerful presence on his team, Lewis skyrocketed to star status his senior season. He demonstrated a dynamic style that capitalized on his opponents’ mistakes during matches and showcased a cool mentality that carried him through high-pressure points. But the Maryland 4A singles champion wasn’t just skilled on the court. He moved into a leadership role, and his advice was often sought by teammates and coaches. His talent and undefeated record cemented his spot as one of the state’s most consistent players, and he pushed the Cougars to a 10-2 record.

Girls’ tennis

Alice Xu, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Xu has been an unstoppable force over the course of her high school career. In her four years with the Quakers, she lost twice and led her team to three Independent School League banners. This year more than ever, she encapsulated the “grit-and-grind” team motto, bouncing back from injury to put up an undefeated streak with rock-steady performances from the baseline. Her clinical precision and mental fortitude set a standard for excellence on her team and earned her a place among the top players in the nation.

Golf

Alexander Maloy, Sr., Georgetown Prep

As the Little Hoyas locked up their fifth consecutive Interstate Athletic Conference championship, Maloy defeated Grant Lester of St. Albans in a two-hole playoff to capture the individual title. The Georgetown commit also finished as the low medalist in the Metros tournament, propelled by a score of 31 on the back nine, which led the team to that title as well.

Gymnastics

Madison Bell, So., Lake Braddock

Bell made the podium with a score of no less than 9.350 in each of the four events at Class 6 team competition, leading the Bruins to their second consecutive state title. She capped her season with the individual all-around title, won with a score of 38.925. Bell’s highest score came at the Patriot District tournament, when she earned a perfect 10 on the beam — her favorite event.

