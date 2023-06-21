Clark Haggans, linebacker on Steelers’ Super Bowl winner, dies at 46

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Clark Haggans, a former NFL linebacker whose 13-year career included a Super Bowl title with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died at 46. Colorado State University, where Haggans played before the Steelers selected him in the fifth round of the 2000 draft, said that he died on Monday. The school, which shared its announcement Wednesday, did not specify a cause of death.

After spending the first eight seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, Haggans played four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and one with the San Francisco 49ers. He notched a total of 46½ sacks, with 520 combined solo and assisted tackles (per Pro Football Reference).

Haggans’s strongest statistical season came in 2005, when he had nine sacks plus an additional 1½ sacks and 18 combined tackles in the playoffs. The Steelers ended that postseason run with a 21-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

After joining the Cardinals as a free agent in 2008, Haggans helped his new team enjoy a successful season that culminated with a matchup in Super Bowl XLIII against his old team, but by then he had been sidelined with a foot injury and sat out the 27-23 loss to Pittsburgh. The final game of his career turned out to be another Super Bowl loss, with his 49ers falling to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 season.

“Terrible news,” former tight end Anthony Becht, whose NFL path intersected with Haggans’s on the 2009 Cardinals, tweeted on Wednesday. “One of my favorite teammates left us too soon.”

According to Colorado State, Haggans had in recent years returned to Fort Collins, Colo., where he set the school record with 33 career sacks. A native of the Torrance, Calif., region, Haggans helped lead the Rams to two conference titles, one in the Western Athletic and another after they joined the Mountain West.

In Pittsburgh, Haggans reunited with fellow CSU linebacker Joey Porter, then joined Porter as a starter in 2004 after making an initial mark on special teams. The two were teammates again in Arizona during the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

“I was happy I was drafted — and to go and see Joey there with open arms,” Haggans said in 2019 (via Steelers Now) of his early days with Pittsburgh. “ … I didn’t know what the process was if you got cut — I asked Joey when they’d let me know. When I didn’t get a call, I asked Joey what to do, that they didn’t call me and tell me I made the team. He told me they didn’t do that and laughed, I asked what to do now, and he told me to ‘Show up for practice Monday, fool!’ The rest was history.”

Of his retirement, Haggans said he was dabbling in real estate but was mostly “just being a dad.”

“I do some volunteer work at my former high school and help with the boosters at Colorado State, too,” Haggans added. “I’m just happy and blessed to have put enough money away to be able to support my kids so they can do what makes them happy.”

“Rest in peace, Clark Haggans,” the Cardinals said on Twitter. “Your energy was inspiring.”

