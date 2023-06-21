Nationals shut down the Cardinals in the rain to end a five-game skid

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gripping a slim lead Wednesday, trying to keep CJ Abrams’s home run as the go-ahead hit, Manager Dave Martinez turned to Kyle Finnegan with two on and two down in the seventh inning, a bit earlier than usual. Carl Edwards Jr., a typical option for that sort of spot, went on the injured list before the game. Mason Thompson, another of Martinez’s firemen — a reliever who can collect groundouts or strikeouts with runners on base — had entered with one out, walked the first batter he faced and retired the next two.

But Martinez didn’t take any chances with a win in sight. So here came Finnegan, Washington’s closer for much of the year, to handle a jam under a steady rain at Nationals Park. The St. Louis Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson stood in the box. To that point, each inning had whizzed by, a quick pace set by the pitch clock, efficient starting pitchers and at least a few examples of impatient hitting. And on the fifth pitch of the at-bat, after Finnegan fell behind 3-1, he misplaced a fastball that Carlson couldn’t barrel, instead bouncing it to Abrams at short to end the threat.

“I was watching Mason, and the conditions were tough,” Martinez explained after a 3-0 victory that let the Nationals avoid a series sweep. “He got two big outs for us, and Kyle has been throwing the ball really well. So why mess with it?”

Trevor Williams blanked St. Louis (31-44) for six-plus innings, yielding five hits and no walks while striking out four across 75 pitches. The Cardinals’ Miles Mikolas matched Williams aside from Abrams’s homer, a solo shot in the fifth, and an RBI double by Jeimer Candelario in the sixth. After a Lars Nootbaar single opened the St. Louis seventh, Thompson took over for Williams, then Finnegan took over for Thompson, then Hunter Harvey shut the door in the ninth. Washington (28-45) added an insurance run in the eighth when Luis García notched his second double of the game and Candelario knocked him in with a groundout.

The action lasted 2 hours 12 minutes, the rain only thickening over the final two innings. But no matter how it happened, the Nationals notched their fourth win of June before hosting Arizona in a makeup game Thursday afternoon and then heading to San Diego and Seattle. You take ’em however you can get ’em.

“When you see rain in the forecast, it’s easy to shut your mind off and think you’re going to get rained out,” Williams said. “But for everyone to come and play and be locked in from the first pitch was huge for us.”

Before the series finale, a pair of injuries forced the Nationals to shuffle their roster. Center fielder Victor Robles returned to the 10-day IL with back spasms. Edwards landed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation. To replace them, the club promoted outfielder Derek Hill and lefty Joe La Sorsa, who was recently claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Hill started in center and hit eighth. La Sorsa became Martinez’s first left-handed reliever since Anthony Banda was designated for assignment April 30.

Robles and Edwards are notable losses amid a rough month. Edwards, 31, is a potential trade chip if he can impress ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline. When healthy, Robles, 26, has been one of the team’s better hitters, posting a .299 batting average, a .385 on-base percentage and a .364 slugging percentage in 126 plate appearances. He had played in five games since he was activated from the IL on Friday. In those contests, he logged five singles, a double, a walk and four strikeouts. But in a lopsided loss Tuesday, Robles didn’t seem to be at 100 percent in the field or on the base paths. He even pulled up on a ball in right-center, leading to a short spat with pitcher MacKenzie Gore in the dugout.

Last week, Robles told reporters he still felt some back soreness while running. According to Martinez, though, Robles kept telling his manager he was okay aside from a little nagging. It’s common for players to stretch the truth because they want to be on the field. Yet when the two spoke Tuesday night, Robles admitted he should pull back again. That’s why he was swapped out for Hill.

“Based on conversations I had with him, he said he was ‘good to go, good to go, good to go,’ ” Martinez explained. “The more I watched him, the more I watched his jumps and stuff, something didn’t look right. But he kept telling me he was fine. … After [Tuesday’s game], I wanted to really sit down with him and talk to him and get out of him exactly what I thought he’d say. So I think it’s a smart thing to do for him.”

La Sorsa didn’t enter the game; the 25-year-old has made two major league appearances, both with the Rays this year. But Hill had three solid at-bats: an infield single in the third, a full-count lineout in the fifth, then another lineout in the seventh. Seeing that he had broken out for Class AAA Rochester in May, the early results were encouraging.

The offense was otherwise charged by Abrams, García and Candelario, who combined for six hits and all three runs. Abrams chipped in that homer and a pair of infield singles to finish 3 for 3. And that was in support of Williams, who mixed his fastball, slider and change-up — not to mention a handful of sweepers and curves — before Thompson, Finnegan and Harvey handled the rest. It was the first time Williams had pitched six innings and allowed no runs for the Nationals, who signed him to a two-year, $13 million contract in the offseason. They needed it, too, because the win snapped a five-game skid.

