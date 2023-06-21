Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL offseason is a wonderful time to start looking at season-long wagers. That may seem daunting in June, but the sports books dish us an assist by providing so many options this long before the season begins, increasing the chances of a mispriced market or two. In some cases, we can use the books’ own information against them, because the team ratings they put out don’t always square with the other betting choices they offer.

For example, DraftKings released point spreads for every NFL game this season, giving us an idea of how strong at least one sportsbook expects each team to be. No surprise: The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are the top team (+5½, according to DraftKings spreads, meaning the Chiefs are considered 5.5 points better than an average team on a neutral field), followed by the Buffalo Bills (+4½), Philadelphia Eagles (+4), Cincinnati Bengals (+3½) and San Francisco 49ers (+3).

We can use this information to analyze a host of probabilities, such as team total wins, chances to win each division and likelihood to be the last remaining undefeated team.

Let’s start at the team level and project wins for the season. The Baltimore Ravens’ win total at DraftKings is 9½. The price for over 9½ is -170 (wager $170 to win $100) and the price for the under is +150 (wager $100 to win $150). But simulating Baltimore’s schedule with the preseason point spreads — a team favored by seven points wins 75 percent of the time, a team favored by three points wins 59 percent of the time, etc. — gives the Ravens just a 47 percent chance to win 10 or more regular season games and a 53 percent chance to finish 9-8 or worse. The fair price for the latter is -111, giving us a significant edge by wagering on under 9½ wins at +150.

Believe it or not, the season-long betting markets might be too bearish on the Washington Commanders. Sure, they will probably be starting a quarterback with minimal pro experience in Sam Howell, behind an offensive line ranked 27th by Pro Football Focus, yet the numbers still lean toward Washington winning seven or more games in 2023. By my estimates, the fair value for over 6½ wins is -138, and yet you can find prices of -120 at a few different shops.

Figuring out a team’s chances to win the division is a simple extension of estimating a team’s win total. You simply simulate the season thousands of times — which, yes, requires programming skills — and log each team’s win total in each simulation, comparing it to the other teams in the division. Then you keep track of how often each team wins the division — and compare that to the odds offered. In the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins win 10 games on average, one fewer than the Bills. This gives the Dolphins an implied 36 percent chance to win the division, a probability that in turn implies odds of +175. But you can find offers of +300 for Miami to win the AFC East at a few different oddsmakers.

It’s also worth looking at the Indianapolis Colts winning the AFC South. The team will likely start rookie Anthony Richardson under center, which adds a degree of uncertainty to any projection. However, new head coach Shane Steichen has already shown he can nurture a young quarterback. During his two-year stint as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, Steichen helped Jalen Hurts improve into one of the best passers in the NFC. Plus, the AFC South isn’t exactly teeming with elite teams looking to run away with the division title. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans are all vulnerable in different ways. I estimate the Colts’ chances to win the division at 34 percent, which implies fair-value odds of +195. You can shop around and find prices at +500 or better for Indianapolis to win the AFC South.

Of course, the probabilities generated from this method are only as good as the DraftKings point spreads in the first place. Last year, power rankings based on May point spreads identified value in bets on the Bills to win the AFC East, which they did. But the point spreads also implied value in the Colts and Titans to win the AFC South, and the Cardinals to make the playoffs; all three teams were disappointments. The point spreads, in other words, are far from perfect — but they can still point us to wagering opportunities that appear to be mispriced.

To give one last example, running those same simulations using preseason point spreads can tell us how likely a squad is to be the last remaining undefeated team. As you might expect, the top three candidates to be the last undefeated team are the Bills (12 percent chance), Chiefs (10 percent chance) and Bengals (10 percent chance). Yet you can find the Bills at +1000 to be the last undefeated team at some sportsbooks, a nice premium over their fair-value odds of +710. The Detroit Lions are also worthy of consideration. Their chance to be the last undefeated team is only five percent, but that implies odds of +1980, significantly lower than their offered odds of +3000. It’s still a longshot, yes, but the expected value on this bet is $0.55 for every dollar wagered.

The Commanders, despite being a good bet to go over 6½ wins, also offer good value to be the last remaining winless team. (Remember, this exercise is about comparing probabilities to prices.) The burgundy and gold have a six percent chance of that dubious honor (+1570 implied odds) and can be had for prices of +2000. An expected value on this bet is $0.26 for every dollar wagered. The Arizona Cardinals are the favorites to be the last winless team according to my simulations (19 percent chance, implied price of +420) followed by the Houston Texans (8 percent, +1200), Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders (6 percent, +1590).

Like any bet, it pays to do additional research and shop around for the best price. You also have to weigh the return against the opportunity cost of tying part of your bankroll up for the next few months, since the season — and these bets — won’t conclude for more than six months. Still, the preseason betting market is softer than it is during the regular season and a prime time to add positive expectation bets to your portfolio.

