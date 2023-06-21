Memphis’s Penny Hardaway suspended three games for recruiting violations

Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

University of Memphis men’s basketball coach Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway was given a three-game suspension Wednesday by an NCAA panel that cited impermissible visits two years ago to a highly regarded recruit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hardaway made one of the visits and an assistant coach made the other, both to the player’s home in September 2021. At issue for the Division I Committee on Infractions was that the recruit, described as a “top-20” prospect, was just beginning his junior in high school season at the time, meaning that coaches could only visit him then at his school. According to NCAA regulations, as noted by the panel, in-home visits to a junior and his family are not allowed until April of a given school year.

In a 20-page report on its decision, the committee also indicated that Hardaway had claimed he was unaware of the relevant NCAA rules, and that he blamed others in the Memphis athletic department for having allegedly “failed to appropriately train his newly promoted director of recruiting on the institution’s compliance software.”

Advertisement

Writing that “ignorance of the rules is not an excuse,” the committee said that Hardaway and his staff should have been all the more attentive to compliance because “his program was under scrutiny related to a different infractions case.”

The NCAA placed Memphis on three years’ probation in September 2022 after starting an investigation in 2019 into the recruitment and on-campus handling of James Wiseman, a coveted center whose NCAA-mandated suspension that year limited him to just three games for the Tigers before he left the program to focus on the NBA draft. The mother of Wiseman, who went on to be selected No. 2 overall by the Golden State Warriors, had been given some money by Hardaway in 2017, when he was a high school coach in Memphis in an attempt to lure the center to the Tigers. Because Hardaway had starred for and made large donations to the program, he was considered by the NCAA at the time to be a Memphis booster and thus ineligible to help a recruit financially.

In the case of the two in-home visits to the top-20 recruit, the NCAA had already come to an agreement with Memphis on punishments that included a year of probation, a $5,000 fine and some recruiting restrictions. At the time, the NCAA noted that a then-unidentified individual connected to the case was contesting the alleged violations, and it was made clear Wednesday that the person in question was Hardaway.

Advertisement

“The head coach claimed that he did not know his visit was impermissible,” the committee wrote in its report. “However, when self-reporting the violations, Memphis’ self-report stated that the head coach ‘forgot’ the applicable rule. Either way, the head coach did not follow his own expectations and verify that his visit was permissible. At best, the head coach negligently followed the request of his director of recruiting. …

“The head coach bears ultimate responsibility for what occurred in his program. He could have taken steps to prevent the violations from occurring but did not.”

In a call Wednesday with reporters (via the Associated Press), committee member and University of Akron President Gary Miller said that while the two in-home visits made for “relatively limited” violations, they gave Memphis an advantage over schools that followed the rules regarding recruitment.

Advertisement

“Head coaches are expected to monitor their staff and promote compliance, including regularly consulting with compliance to ensure recruiting activities are permissible,” Miller said. “This responsibility cannot be delegated to other campus staff.”

Hardaway, 51, is in his first stint as a college head coach after being hired by the Tigers in 2018. Over five seasons, he has led Memphis to a record of 110-52, plus a 2021 NIT championship, this year’s AAC tournament championship and two straight appearances in the NCAA tournament. He will serve his suspension to start the coming season.

In a statement Wednesday, Memphis said it “strongly” believed that Hardaway “never intentionally committed a violation.”

“We will learn from this incident and be even more diligent in our education and monitoring,” the school added. “Now that the entirety of this case is finalized, we will move forward in support of Coach Hardaway and our men’s basketball program, as we do all our programs.”

Share