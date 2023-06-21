The U.S. World Cup roster mixes veteran leadership and youthful verve

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Trinity Rodman made the 2023 USWNT roster. The U.S. women's soccer team is attempting to win its third consecutive World Cup. (Video: Joshua Carroll/The Washington Post)

The U.S. women’s national soccer team traveling to the World Cup in a few weeks will include some of the biggest names in the sport who’ve already raised the trophy twice. As revealed Wednesday by Coach Vlatko Andonovski, the 23-strong roster features Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and a core of players responsible for the program’s durability and excellence.

The delegation headed to New Zealand and Australia for the July 20-Aug. 20 spectacle, though, will also introduce numerous newcomers to soccer’s prized competition.

Andonovski’s selections included two of the game’s most exciting young players, 21-year-old Trinity Rodman and 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson.

In all, 14 players will go to their first World Cup, including four representatives from the Washington Spirit: Rodman, midfielders Andi Sullivan (Lorton, Va.) and Ashley Sanchez, and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury.

Others age 24 and younger are defenders Emily Fox (Ashburn, Va.) and Naomi Girma, and forward Sophia Smith.

“The task of selecting a World Cup team is never easy, but I’m proud of the players for their work ethic and focus during the process and of our coaching staff for doing the work to put together the best team possible,” Andonovski said in a statement. “Every player has a different journey to get to this point so our roster has some amazing stories and we have a really good mix of veterans and younger players.”

Andonovski, entering his first World Cup, is scheduled to take questions from reporters Wednesday afternoon.

The top-ranked United States is seeking to become the first men’s or women’s team to win three consecutive World Cups. Training camp will open Monday in Carson, Calif., leading to the final tuneup July 9 against Wales in San Jose.

Based in New Zealand for the group stage, the Americans will open against Vietnam, then face the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 final and finish with Portugal.

The World Cup has expanded by eight teams to 32. European champion England is also among the favorites.

The U.S. team will be without four certain selections who were ruled out because of injuries: captain Becky Sauerbrunn, winger Mallory Swanson, attacker Catarina Macario and midfielder Sam Mewis.

A wealth of depth in the sport’s most decorated program will help compensate for those losses. Rodman, the National Women’s Soccer League rookie of the year in 2021, has received regular invitations to the national team the past year. Thompson, who skipped college soccer to become the No. 1 pick by Angel City in the NWSL draft this year, debuted with the national team last fall.

She is the fourth teenager and second-youngest player to be named to a U.S. World Cup roster, behind current assistant coach Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak (1995).

The combined age of Rodman and Thompson is a bit more than that of Rapinoe, the 2019 World Cup hero who will turn 38 on July 5 and likely compete in her final major competition.

The biggest roster surprise was midfielder Savannah DeMelo, the third player in U.S. history to receive a World Cup roster berth without national team experience. The others were Debbie Keller (1995) and Shannon Boxx (2003).

In her second year as a pro, DeMelo, 25, has enjoyed a standout season with the NWSL’s Racing Louisville.

Notable players who didn’t make the cut were Spirit striker Ashley Hatch, San Diego Wave midfielder Taylor Kornieck and Chicago Red Stars defender Tierna Davidson, the youngest member of the 2019 World Cup squad.

Hatch’s absence leaves Andonovski without a pure striker to back up Morgan. If necessary, Smith could slide into that slot from her right wing position.

Sauerbrunn’s injury left a gaping void at center back. Girma and Alana Cook are the projected starters, but there is not much depth. One option would be to use Julie Ertz, who anchored the backline in 2015 before moving to defensive midfield four years later. She returned to the national team this year after taking maternity leave.

Ertz is among nine selections with World Cup experience, joining Morgan, Rapinoe, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, defenders Crystal Dunn, Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett, and midfielders Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan.

Seattle-based OL Reign has five representatives on the squad, followed by the Spirit’s four. Horan, from France’s Olympique Lyon, is the only foreign-based player.

“We are expecting the level of play at this World Cup to be the best it’s ever been and all the teams must keep up with that growth,” Andonovski said. “Our players understand the challenges and the competitive environment we are heading into, and they love it. We have a roster with depth and versatility and that will help us take on all the challenges that will be coming our way.”

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign).

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Julie Ertz (Angel City), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (Gotham FC).

