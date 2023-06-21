Will Dawkins relishes pressure. As the Wizards’ GM, he’ll face plenty.

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hank Smith immediately saw maturity in the guard he had coaxed to Emerson College. The kid was the top high school basketball player in western Massachusetts, but instead of suiting up for a college power, he found himself in Division III after Smith convinced his parents the Boston school was the place to be. The 18-year-old took his disappointment in stride, which impressed his new coach.

“Hardly anything ever upset Will,” Smith said. “He was very stoic, steady with stuff. I saw that from Day One.”

He also met the only two non-negotiables Smith had when recruiting: He took accountability for his actions, and he didn’t talk back — except that one time.

It was Will Dawkins’s senior year, and a game against rival Emmanuel College was coming down to the wire and threatening to mar the Lions’ strong start to the season. Smith drew up a play that had Dawkins, his star guard, inbounding the ball instead of taking the shot. Dawkins pushed back but lost the battle.

The shooter was fouled with seconds remaining and missed his second free throw, only for Emmanuel to collect the rebound and win on a miracle three-pointer. Dawkins remembers growling at Smith afterward, setting off the first blowout argument he and the coach had.

“I was like: ‘I. Want. The ball!’ ” Dawkins says now. “I’ve always been like, ‘I want it to fall on me.’ I’m comfortable trusting other people if I have the ball. If I have the decision to pass it once I have it first? Cool. But I want the ball. And I’ve always been that type of person. In sports, I want every last shot. And I learned in Oklahoma City to share more.”

Dawkins has the ball now in Washington, at least more than he ever has during his 15 years in the NBA.

Hired shortly after the Wizards’ top decision-maker, Michael Winger, was installed as president of Monumental Basketball, Dawkins left his position as the Thunder’s vice president of basketball operations to be Winger’s No. 2.

While Winger handles big-picture plans for the Wizards, Mystics and Capital City Go-Go, as the Wizards’ general manager Dawkins will focus strictly on the NBA team as it embarks on a rebuild after agreeing Sunday to trade star guard Bradley Beal.

“I’ll be more around on the day-to-day, having more conversations with the players and staff, allowing [Winger] to kind of free up and manage Monumental Basketball,” Dawkins said. “We’ll both be at games, talking to representation of our players, things of that nature. But [my role is] more so the scouting portion, managing that, making sure the building is humming and up to the standards we’re looking for.”

Dawkins ran Oklahoma City’s basketball operations for three years after an Erik Spoelstra-like climb up the ladder that began in 2008 when fellow Emersonian Sam Presti, the Thunder’s general manager, hired him for an internship. Dawkins stuck with the franchise, rising to the video room and then the scouting room while garnering a reputation as an eager worker with the self-assuredness to speak his mind.

“The thing that he demonstrated most early on was versatility,” Presti said. “I think that’s important for seeing the big picture as a talent evaluator. I think it’s important in life. ... Whether it be the video room, time spent with the equipment people, making airport runs — there were lot of different people he had to help along or ultimately manage, and he was able to say he’d sat in their seat at one time.”

That makes Dawkins the uncommon executive who looks as though he would be equally welcomed among players in the locker room and power brokers in the boardroom. Part of that is his youth: At 37, he is one of the youngest general managers in the NBA, and he doesn’t age himself with business suits or stuffy polos. Stylish, lightweight athleisure is often his uniform of choice. He slouches when he sits, perching off-kilter in a chair. His voice pitches and dips when he tells stories, injecting personality into every anecdote.

Dawkins’s relaxed nature shows his confidence — he wants the ball and always has. Part of getting it meant leaving the place that raised him.

‘A plan for a plan for a plan’

Dawkins found his basketball philosophy in Oklahoma City, where he took lessons on roster building from Presti, Winger and Rich Cho, now the Memphis Grizzlies’ vice president of basketball strategy. They taught him to have “a plan for a plan for a plan,” to work three years ahead and, most importantly, to make roster decisions based on fit, not just talent.

But after 15 years, it was time for Dawkins to leave the nest. He is proud of his time in Oklahoma City, where he came of age personally and professionally and where he met his wife, Tara, and had three children.

But he relished the chance to work under Winger, who had left the Thunder in 2017 to lead the Los Angeles Clippers, and test his skills in a new arena. D.C.’s size, sports landscape, basketball fan base and potential as a free agent destination are entirely different from Oklahoma City’s. He was ready for a different type of challenge.

“I have a little bit more skin in the game here than I would have in Oklahoma City,” Dawkins said. “My fingerprints were all over it because Sam is tremendous when it comes to including everyone and listening to everyone and taking everyone’s opinion and doing what’s best for the team, which is something that I will do here. But at the end of the day, good, bad, ugly, [Presti has] to own that more than all the rest of us in the room. To me, here, I have that opportunity.”

After Dawkins said this, he took pains to clarify that he understands — and embraces — that Winger is the boss. Blending ambition and teamwork comes naturally because of the Thunder’s setup; executives are empowered within their purview but come together to work under Presti.

“It wasn’t a thin group. Will had to be confident in those settings. You see ambition get the best of a lot of people, and I never felt that his goals clouded his ability to put the organization first and think as a teammate,” Presti said. “I think that’s what makes him so extremely rare.”

Togetherness

Dawkins thrives in a collaborative setting because it’s how he was raised. He grew up in Springfield, Mass., living on the ground floor of a three-story house with his parents and two sisters. His uncle, aunt and cousin lived on the second floor, and the third was reserved for anyone in his mother’s extended family who had fallen on rough times.

With two dogs running around, too, the house on Horace Street could get comically cramped. Rent was primarily paid in love — the same 17 or 18 family members who rotated through made up Dawkins’s cheering section at every sporting event and filled the living room every holiday.

“I know what pure love is — togetherness,” he said. “Really celebrated each other and supported each other; didn’t miss a birthday or ballet recital. And then we would go outside, and they would beat the living crap out of me on the basketball court.”

When he got the job with the Wizards, Dawkins shared an old picture of the house in a family group chat. An aunt joked that she had better photos, but Dawkins just laughed and thanked his family for their support. He was branching out by leaving Oklahoma City for the first time in his professional career. Given how they had raised him, he had the confidence to take the next step.

“I wasn’t a great basketball player, but I always wanted high-pressure situations, high-pressure moments,” Dawkins said. “... I have a strong faith and belief in something higher than myself but also a strong confidence from my family, like: ‘Nah, we gon’ do it. We gon’ do what we say. We gon’ figure it out. And we’re not going to let other people get in the way.’ ”

