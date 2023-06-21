Four names to know ahead of the Wizards’ NBA draft

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Those who concern themselves with the Washington Wizards will have to exit the woulda-coulda-shoulda stage of processing Bradley Beal’s trade to the Phoenix Suns eventually, for their own health and well being. But this week sure makes it hard. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Washington’s new front office led by Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger, Wizards’ general manager Will Dawkins and Travis Schlenk, the senior vice president of player personnel, are staring down a high-pressure situation in Thursday’s NBA draft, where they hold the eighth, 42nd and 57th picks.

This draft class is widely viewed as having plenty of excellent talent worth building around — which makes the stakes that much higher for Winger, Dawkins and Schlenk given that team owner Ted Leonsis only recently decided the Wizards needed a change and blessed a rebuild in the past couple of months. He didn’t leave the new group much time to plan for a draft that could be their best opportunity over the next few years to select a young star.

When asked in an interview last week what on-court characteristics the new front office is looking for in players, Dawkins said, understandably, “I think we’re a little further from defining that.” Winger was hired May 24. Dawkins came aboard June 5. Whether he was playing coy with the team’s plans or not, the new group hasn’t had many chances to huddle and figure out exactly what they want their basketball identity to look like. Nor have they had ample time to comb through the current roster and decide which players have upside and who fits in going forward.

But Dawkins insists that playing from behind isn’t the same as making an uninformed decision. He led Oklahoma City’s pro and college evaluation teams for years and Schlenk led Atlanta’s basketball operations through six drafts. Both are seasoned, respected talent evaluators who have been studying this class for years.

“I’m very lucky, very fortunate that as I moved through the different positions in Oklahoma City, I was always rooted in basketball, in evaluation. I spent a lot of time with guys who were 15, 16 years old, at international tournaments, high school tournaments, I was just at a [youth tournament] last weekend when I got the phone call from Michael,” Dawkins said during his introductory news conference. “… The draft doesn’t start right now, the draft started two, three, four years ago, and that’s the mind-set we’ll have.”

Here are a few names to know heading into Thursday’s draft:

Anthony Black (Arkansas) — 6-foot-5 guard

Black is the name most often associated with the Wizards in this draft cycle. The Razorbacks’ freshman would make a smart pick for a foundational building block moving forward because he’s, well, so smart.

Black is raved about for his quick decision-making and high basketball IQ, court vision that’s only enhanced by his above-average size for a guard. His numbers weren’t outstanding in his lone collegiate season — he averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals in 34.9 minute per game — but he has shown the ability to put a team on his back. In November’s Maui Invitational, Black’s best stretch of games all season, he averaged 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in three games.

Bilal Coulibaly (Metropolitans 92) — 6-foot-8 forward

Heard of the Metropolitans 92, have you? Coulibaly garnered attention playing alongside Victor Wembanyama in France this season, where he had scouts salivating over a 7-foot-2 wingspan and flashes of splashy offense. The 18-year-old has deceptive strength and is an unselfish teammate with the type of exciting potential that could be perfect for a front office willing to take its time with a methodical rebuild. Coulibaly was a late addition to the draft cycle, and with all the promise he holds, a welcome one.

Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite) — 6-foot-5 wing

Thompson has a legitimate claim to being the best athlete in this year’s draft class. At 20 years old, he’s had plenty of winning experience playing in Overtime Elite’s basketball league, where he’s twice been named Finals MVP and was league MVP while playing for the City Reapers in the 2022-23 season after averaging 16.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 27.6 minutes per game. His shooting ability has long been a point of concern among scouts, but Thompson has plenty of other tools. He’s known as a good defender, and a tough driver with a lithe touch at the basket.

Cason Wallace (Kentucky) — 6-foot-4 guard

If the Wizards wanted to lean into tough, fundamental defense as their new identity, Wallace would be a good option. The Kentucky freshman worked out in a pre-draft session open to reporters earlier this month and is a talented, hard-working defender on and off the ball. Spot-up shooting is a highlight of his offensive game, though he won’t be the driver of a high-octane team offense. He averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2 steals in 32.2 minutes per game as a Wildcat in a season that earned him a spot on the SEC’s All-Freshman Team.

Other names to keep an eye on for Thursday include Jarace Walker, a 6-foot-6 forward out of Houston; Taylor Hendricks, a 6-foot-8 forward from Central Florida; Kobe Bufkin, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Michigan; and Cam Whitmore, a 6-foot-5 forward from Villanova.

