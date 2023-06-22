Wizards, with eye on long-term future, take French project Bilal Coulibaly

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Putting aside the bulldozing they had already done in the week leading up to the NBA draft, the Washington Wizards’ ambitious new front office tightened the chin straps on their hard hats and set about doing construction work Thursday. With Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis already traded away, it was time to tend to the future.

Washington, led by top decision-maker Michael Winger, agreed on a deal to receive seventh overall pick Bilal Coulibaly from the Indiana Pacers during Thursday’s draft in a swap that sent the Wizards’ eighth overall pick, Jarace Walker, to Indiana.

The Wizards will also send two future second-round picks to the Pacers, according to people with knowledge of the deal.

Coulibaly, a 6-foot-8 forward from France with a 7-2 wingspan, is a thrilling pick for Washington as a potential franchise centerpiece — if fans are willing to adopt some of the front office’s patience. Of the prospects the Wizards could have selected, Coulibaly might have the highest upside because of his lanky frame and raw ability, but the 18-year-old is still considered a project because of his limited shooting ability.

Coulibaly played alongside No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama on Metropolians 92 and showed moments of enticing offense throughout the season. But he was a mere role player, averaging 5.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game.

He brings professional experience and an unselfish demeanor to an organization that values those qualities.

For now, he will be cast as the potential focal point of the future at a turning point in the organization, with plenty of work to be done from both the Wizards and their new addition.

Washington’s front office initiated a rebuild this week when, on Sunday, it agreed to trade franchise cornerstone Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns in return for a handful of second-round picks, first-round pick swaps, guard Landry Shamet and aging star Chris Paul. Hours before the draft, the Wizards flipped Paul in a deal with the Golden State Warriors for 24-year-old guard Jordan Poole, a 2030 protected first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

Winger filled the in-between time by sending Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics in a three-team trade that netted the Wizards backup point guard Tyus Jones from Memphis and a second-round pick, the 35th selection overall, in Thursday’s draft from Boston.

All told, Washington’s return for their two best players was underwhelming, as expected, given Winger was severely hampered in negotiations centering on Beal because of the no-trade clause in his contract. The guard had to approve any trade the Wizards brought to him.

The Wizards got Beal’s massive contract off the books (the guard is owed roughly $207 million over the next four seasons, and he turns 30 next week) and sent Porzingis out the door in favor of a clean slate.

What the Wizards are left with is a roster in flux.

With Beal and Porzingis gone, Washington’s front office still has to decide on three young players remaining on the roster, the team’s three most recent lottery picks. Guards Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis and forward Deni Avdija may have a future with the Wizards should Winger and General Manager Will Dawkins decide they fit.

Poole’s future is also a question mark. With an NBA championship on his résumé, he could become the leader of a green, rebuilding team. Or Poole could be flipped for additional capital.

If the Winger-era Wizards have shown one thing this week, it’s that they aren’t afraid to make a splashy move.

