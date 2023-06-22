Dave Martinez is ejected as Nats’ issues go beyond a few suspect calls

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The deciding factor in the Washington Nationals’ 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday afternoon certainly wasn’t a called strike three on CJ Abrams with two outs in the fourth inning. It was the team’s continued defensive miscues. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But after Abrams was called out on a slider from Tommy Henry that was low and outside of the zone, Abrams hopped around the batter’s box knowing he had made the right decision and was still burned for it. His dugout knew it, too.

So when Nationals starting pitcher Jake Irvin was squeezed on a pitch in a similar spot in the following inning, the dugout chirped and home plate umpire Doug Eddings took offense. Martinez came out to confer with Eddings, then Martinez walked away after a heated conversation. But as he turned his back, Martinez was thrown out of the game. Martinez went back to Eddings, yelled at him, wiped off home plate and lay on the ground before leaving the field at Nationals Park.

“We’re in a crucial situation right there, and the call was bad,” Martinez said. “Like I said before, nothing against the umpire, but I’m going to protect my players, and that’s all there is to it. … Maybe he gets to the next pitch, maybe he gets a base hit and we’re back in the ballgame. So it’s just a tough situation.”

Multiple times in the late innings the Nationals were rung up on balls that could have led to walks but ended in strikeouts, stifling the few chances they had to get a spark offensively.

“That’s Davey standing up for guys that have been working really, really hard to write this ship,” Irvin said. “He’s our leader. … When a guy battles for us, it’s motivational. We see how much he cares, and we’re going to working hard.”

Though Martinez’s first ejection of the year made for an entertaining intermission to Thursday’s game, the Nationals’ mental miscues cost them it. Now, the Nationals head on a nine-game road trip having won just once during their seven-game homestand.

In the first inning, the Diamondbacks’ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a groundball with two outs, and Corbin Carroll went from first base to third base. The ball caromed off the glove of center fielder Derek Hill — called up a day ago to fill in for the injured Victor Robles — and Carroll scored ahead of Hill’s throw home despite initially having a stop sign at third.

The Nationals tied the game in the third when Lane Thomas hit a solo home run that snuck over the left field wall. Thomas — who leads the team in hits, home runs and RBI — continues to be one of the few consistent options in Martinez’s lineup.

The following inning, Carroll singled and stole second. Gurriel came up two batters later and hit a pop fly that should have been a routine play for Luis García, even with the winds blowing on a overcast afternoon. García turned his back to the infield then realized the ball wasn’t carrying as far as he anticipated. He turned back around and reached for ball, but it dropped in as García fell with it.

Emmanuel Rivera hit a sacrifice fly to center in the ensuing at-bat to give the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead. The mistakes marred the pitching line of Irvin, who had arguably his best start of the year.

In his second outing since the team skipped him in the rotation, Irvin touched 96 mph with his fastball — well above his season average — and commanded it effectively to set up his secondary pitches. He walked only one hitter and scattered five hits over six innings.

The Nationals found themselves right in the game in the seventh, still trailing by a run. Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas hit a groundball to García, who said his knees hit each other and caught him off balance. García didn’t set his feet after fielding the routine grounder and spiked the ball to first baseman Michael Chavis, who couldn’t reel in the throw.

Four batters later, Ketel Marte hit a three-run home run into the second deck, giving Arizona a 5-1 lead. Nationals catcher Riley Adams hit a two-run homer in the ninth to trim the deficit.

The Nationals and Diamondbacks were both aggressive early in counts Thursday. Each had nine hits and a home run. But despite their fight — and their manager’s — the Nationals faltered because they gave the Diamondbacks extra chances.

“We talked about it earlier: You can’t give good teams 28, 29 outs,” Martinez said. “I think we had four unearned runs today. Take those away and we’re right in the ballgame, so we got to get better at that. … And if we do that, we’re going to be able to compete.”

Note: Carl Edwards Jr. is scheduled to get an MRI exam on his shoulder this weekend after being placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation. Edwards and Robles, who went on the 10-day IL on Wednesday with back spasms in his lumbar spine, will both head to the team’s spring training facility in Florida while the team is on the road starting Friday.

