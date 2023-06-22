Deion Sanders says he’s having surgery for blood clots, not amputation

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Deion Sanders said Thursday that he was about to have surgery to remove blood clots from his legs, clarifying that he was not getting a foot amputated. Sanders, who is entering his first season as the head football coach at the University of Colorado, shared a video on social media in which he addressed his medical condition. The possibility of losing his left foot had arisen in a meeting with doctors Sanders shared on his YouTube channel, and earlier Thursday, Pat McAfee said on his eponymous show he was told by former NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones that Sanders had a blood clot in his groin and would be undergoing emergency surgery Friday morning.

“It’s time for the horse to talk,” Sanders said at the start of his video Thursday. “You heard from everybody else, but you hadn’t heard it from me.”

Sanders said he would be undergoing a procedure Friday to remove a clot from his right leg and his left “so I can have proper blood flow to the leg so they can fix the toes.”

“There is no talk of amputation,” Sanders said. “There’s no talk of any of that whatsoever.”

The 55-year-old coach and Hall of Fame former NFL player noted that his doctors said an amputation might be necessary only if “worst comes to worst.”

“But I believe in staying right,” he continued, “so we never have to take that left.”

While at Jackson State, where he coached from 2020 through 2022, Sanders had two toes amputated from his left foot after developing circulation issues following previous lower-leg procedures. He missed three games during the 2021 season, then used a wheelchair on the sideline.

In the video posted last week to his YouTube channel, Sanders was shown being told by doctors that “things can cascade” and that he was in some danger of eventually losing his entire left foot.

“Well, I know what risks are,” Sanders replied then. “I only have eight toes. So I’m pretty sure I understand.”

University of Colorado officials are placing a bet that, after some seasoning at Football Championship Subdivision-level Jackson State, Sanders is ready to live up to his “Prime Time” nickname at their Power Five program. It’s a relatively low-risk wager, though, given the lowly state in which Sanders found the Buffaloes. Having managed just one winning record over their past 17 seasons, they went 1-11 last year, including an 0-5 start that led to the firing of coach Karl Dorrell.

The true tests will arrive on the field this fall, but the early results have been encouraging for Colorado fans. Sanders has generated enormous buzz for his new program, and his star power could already be paying dividends on the recruiting trail.

Sanders showed Thursday that he was not about to let his medical issues dent his trademark bravado.

“I ain’t going nowhere, because we’re coming,” he said in his video. “I’m just trying to get all this straight, so when I walk that sideline, and I walk my walk — because I’m going to talk my talk — that I can walk my walk.”

