Caps hire Mitch Love as assistant coach, building Spencer Carbery’s staff

The Washington Capitals on Thursday hired Mitch Love to serve as an assistant coach on Spencer Carbery’s staff, adding a highly regarded young coach to work alongside the 41-year-old Carbery, who is the youngest head coach in the NHL. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Love, 39, coached Calgary’s AHL affiliate for the last two seasons and won back-to-back AHL coach of the year awards while leading his team to a 96-33-12 regular season record across both seasons.

After Calgary fired Darryl Sutter in May, Love was thought to be in contention for the NHL coaching job, but the Flames instead hired Ryan Huska. Love reportedly discussed remaining in Calgary as an assistant on Huska’s staff.

Before his stint with Calgary’s AHL team, Love was the head coach of the Saskatoon Blades in the Western Hockey League and was an assistant coach on Canada’s world junior team in 2020 and 2021.

This offseason, the Capitals have been seeking assistant coaches to replace Kevin McCarthy and Blaine Forsythe, who left the organization after Washington and Peter Laviolette parted ways in April. The Capitals retained assistant coach Scott Allen, who works primarily with the forwards and the penalty kill, and goaltending coach Scott Murray.

Love is expected to primarily work with the defensemen. As a player, Love was a defenseman and spent six years in the minor leagues, with a well-earned reputation as an enforcer after engaging in more than 100 fights.

