Upon further review, MLB’s blocking-the-plate rule leads to confusion

For the second straight night Wednesday, replay officials’ interpretation of Major League Baseball’s blocking-the-plate rule helped decide the result of a game, leaving the losing players and managers perplexed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s game between the San Francisco Giants and the visiting San Diego Padres, the Giants’ Blake Sabol initially was called out at home plate while trying to score on Joc Pederson’s two-out single. But San Francisco Manager Gabe Kapler challenged the call, claiming San Diego catcher Gary Sanchez illegally blocked the plate, and after a lengthy wait while replay officials in New York reviewed the play, the call was reversed.

Bob Melvin was HEATED after an out at the plate was overturned 😳 pic.twitter.com/Gq1OiIGDcw — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 22, 2023

Sabol’s run made it 2-0 San Francisco, and the Giants would score twice more in the inning. They eventually won, 4-2.

“The throw took [Sanchez] up the line,” said Padres Manager Bob Melvin, who was ejected for arguing the call. “Based on where he started, it looked like they showed the replay from when the throw was already on the way, and as a catcher, you have to have some feel for that. You’ve got to also understand the impact and where the runner was. To me, it was just one of the worst calls I’ve seen this year.”

During Tuesday night’s game between the Texas Rangers and host Chicago White Sox, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn initially called Chicago’s Elvis Andrus out on Travis Jankowski’s throw from left field in the eighth inning. But the call was reversed when replay officials ruled Texas catcher Jonah Heim had illegally blocked the plate.

The White Sox take the lead after it's ruled -- after review -- that Rangers catcher Jonah Heim didn't give Elvis Andrus a lane to home plate. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected.



Even the NBC Sports Chicago crew -- Jason Benetti & Steve Stone -- couldn't believe the ruling. pic.twitter.com/eRAoqFqoZU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 21, 2023

It turned out to be the winning run in a 7-6 White Sox victory and left Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy steamed.

“For that call to be made, I’m dumbfounded,” said Bochy, who also was ejected. “It’s absolutely one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen, and it was done by replay. I just don’t get it. I don’t care how many times they’ll try to explain it. You can’t do that in that situation. It’s a shame. It’s embarrassing, really.

“There was never any contact with the catcher. It was a sweep tag. I don’t get it. I really don’t. Again, I’m shocked. Jonah did a great job there. The throw took him to the left a little bit, sweep tag. I’m lost on this one. That’s a tough one to take.”

MLB changed its blocking-the-plate rule in 2014 to cut down on collisions after several high-profile injuries. Here’s Rule 6.01(i)(2):

“Unless the catcher is in possession of the ball, the catcher cannot block the pathway of the runner as he is attempting to score. If, in the judgment of the umpire, the catcher without possession of the ball blocks the pathway of the runner, the umpire shall call or signal the runner safe. Not withstanding the above, it shall not be considered a violation of this Rule 6.01(i)(2) if the catcher blocks the pathway of the runner in a legitimate attempt to field the throw (e.g., in reaction to the direction, trajectory or the hop of the incoming throw, or in reaction to a throw that originates from a pitcher or drawn-in infielder). In addition, a catcher without possession of the ball shall not be adjudged to violate this Rule 6.01(i)(2) if the runner could have avoided the collision with the catcher (or other player covering home plate) by sliding.”

The rule also is accompanied by a comment: “A catcher shall not be deemed to have violated Rule 6.01(i)(2) unless he has both blocked the plate without possession the ball (or when not in a legitimate attempt to field the throw), and also hindered or impeded the progress of the runner attempting to score.”

During Tuesday night’s Rangers-White Sox game, the MLB replay center in New York said “the catcher’s initial positioning was illegal and his subsequent actions while not in possession of the ball hindered and impeded the runner’s path to home plate.” But replays seemed to indicate Andrus had plenty of room to slide past Heim, which under the rule should not have led to a reversal.

“I asked the umpire what I could have done differently,” Heim said. “I set up on the corners. I even backed up. I don’t know what else to do. It’s upsetting.

“I don’t know how you can block the plate from behind the plate.”

During Sunday’s nationally televised game between the Padres and Rays in San Diego, Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash challenged the call after Manuel Margot was thrown out at home while trying to score the tying run in the eighth inning. This time, officials upheld the call, ruling Padres catcher Austin Nola had not illegally blocked the plate.

“It looked like on replay he was out, but I thought maybe there was a chance of blocking [by Nola], but they confirmed everything,” Cash said.

